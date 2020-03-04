Ja Morant leads Murray State to dominating win over Marquette

The 12-5 upset is one of the most popular March Madness picks each year, and for good reason. It's happened quite a few times since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985.
Here's everything you need to know about 12 seeds vs. 5 seeds in March Madness.
History of 12 vs. 5 seeds in March Madness
There have been 50 upsets by 12-seeds since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985. That means the lower seed is 50-90, equating to a 35.71 win percentage.
Here are all of the times a 12 seed has knocked off a 5 seed.
|Year
|Result
|Score
|1985
|Kentucky def. Washington
|66-58
|1986
|DePaul def. Virginia
|72-68
|1987
|Wyoming def. Virginia
|64-60
|1989
|DePaul def. Memphis State
|66-63
|1990
|Dayton def. Illinois
|88-86
|1990
|Ball State def. Oregon State
|54-53
|1991
|Eastern Michigan def. Mississippi State
|76-56
|1992
|New Mexico State def. DePaul
|81-73
|1993
|George Washington def. New Mexico
|82-68
|1994
|UW-Green Bay def. California
|61-57
|1994
|Tulsa def. UCLA
|112-102
|1995
|Miami (Ohio) def. Arizona
|71-62
|1996
|Drexel def. Memphis
|75-63
|1996
|Arkansas def. Penn State
|86-80
|1997
|College of Charleston def. Maryland
|75-66
|1998
|Florida State def. TCU
|96-87
|1999
|Detroit def. UCLA
|56-53
|1999
|Missouri State def. TCU
|96-87
|2001
|Utah State def. Ohio State
|77-68 (OT)
|2001
|Gonzaga def. Virginia
|86-85
|2002
|Tulsa def. Marquette
|71-69
|2002
|Missouri def. Miami (Fla.)
|93-80
|2002
|Creighton def. Florida
|83-82 (2OT)
|2003
|Butler def. Mississippi State
|47-46
|2004
|Pacific def. Providence
|66-58
|2005
|Milwaukee def. Alabama
|83-73
|2006
|Montana def. Nevada
|87-79
|2006
|Texas A&M def. Syracuse
|66-58
|2008
|Villanova def. Clemson
|75-69
|2008
|Western Kentucky def. Drake
|101-99 (OT)
|2009
|Wisconsin def. Florida State
|61-59 (OT)
|2009
|Arizona def. Utah
|84-71
|2009
|Western Kentucky def. Illinois
|76-72
|2010
|Cornell def. Temple
|78-65
|2011
|Richmond def. Vanderbilt
|69-66
|2012
|South Florida def. Temple
|58-44
|2012
|VCU def. Wichita State
|62-59
|2013
|Ole Miss def. Wisconsin
|57-46
|2013
|California def. UNLV
|64-61
|2013
|Oregon def. Oklahoma State
|68-55
|2014
|Harvard def. Cincinnati
|61-57
|2014
|North Dakota State def. Oklahoma
|80-75(OT)
|2014
|Stephen F. Austin def. VCU
|77-75 (OT)
|2016
|Little Rock def. Purdue
|85-83 (2OT)
|2016
|Yale def. Baylor
|79-75
|2017
|Middle Tennessee def. Minnesota
|81-72
|2019
|Liberty def. Mississippi State
|80-76
|2019
|Murray State def. Marquette
|83-64
|2019
|Oregon def. Wisconsin
|72-54
Some more tidbits:
- In 30 of the last 35 years, the 12 seed has won at least one first round game. The only exceptions came in 1988, 2000, 2007, 2015 and 2018.
- The lower seed is 20-28 in games decided by four points or fewer. Two of those close wins came in 2016, as No. 12 Little Rock knocked Purdue out of the first round with a 85-83 win and No. 12 Yale took down Baylor 79-74. In 2019, No. 12 Liberty held on to beat No. 5 Mississippi State 80-76 while No. 5 Auburn escaped No. 12 New Mexico State 78-77.
- While more than 50 percent of the 12-seeds who won in the first round fail to advance past the second round, 21 of the 50 teams have indeed made it it to Sweet 16.
- Utah State, who has been the No. 12 seed a record five times, is only 1-4 against No. 5 seeds. Its lone win came in 2001 against Ohio State.
How much more likely is a 12-5 upset than a 13-4 upset?
Twenty-nine 13 seeds have upset 4 seeds since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985, giving them a 29-111 record all-time. That equates to a 20.71 winning percentage, so it's 15 percentage points less likely.
Here are all of the times a 13 seed has upset a 4.
|Year
|Result
|Score
|1985
|Navy def. LSU
|78-55
|1987
|Missouri State def. Clemson
|65-60
|1987
|Xavier def. Missouri
|70-69
|1988
|Richmond def. Indiana
|72-69
|1989
|Middle Tennessee def. Florida State
|97-83
|1991
|Penn State def. UCLA
|74-69
|1992
|Southwestern Louisiana def. Oklahoma
|87-83
|1993
|Southern def. Georgia Tech
|93-78
|1995
|Manhattan def. Oklahoma
|77-67
|1996
|Princeton def. UCLA
|43-41
|1998
|Valparaiso def. Ole Miss
|70-69
|1999
|Oklahoma def. Arizona
|61-60
|2001
|Indiana State def. Oklahoma
|70-68
|2001
|Kent State def. Indiana
|77-73
|2002
|UNC Wilmington def. USC
|93-89
|2003
|Tulsa def. Dayton
|84-71
|2005
|Vermont def. Syracuse
|60-57
|2006
|Bradley def. Kansas
|77-73
|2008
|Siena def. Vanderbilt
|83-62
|2008
|San Diego def. UConn
|70-69
|2009
|Cleveland State def. Wake Forest
|84-69
|2010
|Murray State def. Vanderbilt
|66-65
|2011
|Morehead State def. Louisville
|62-61
|2012
|Ohio def. Michigan
|65-60
|2013
|La Salle def. Kansas State
|63-61
|2016
|Hawaii def. California
|77-66
|2018
|Buffalo def. Arizona
|89-69
|2018
|Marshall def. Wichita State
|81-75
|2019
|UC Irvine def. Kansas State
|70-64
How much more likely is an 11-6 upset than a 12-5 upset?
Fifty-two 11 seeds have upset 6 seeds since 1985, so it's only happened two more times than the 12-5 upset. An 11-6 upset is 1.43 percentage points more likely to occur than a 12-5 upset.
Recent highlights of 12-5 upsets
Here are some highlights from the 12-5 upsets that have happened lately.
Murray State's Ja Morant joined exclusive company in 2019, posting the ninth triple-double in NCAA tournament history as the 12-seed Racers took down No. 5 Marquette, 83-64.
Liberty, fresh off an ASUN championship, edged Mississippi State in another 2019 12-5 game.
Oregon also won big in the opening round of 2019, dismantling Wisconsin 72-54 before reaching the Sweet 16.
Little Rock shocked Purdue in 2016, eking out a 79-75 win.