10 semifinalists announced for the Men’s Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 10 semifinalists named for the the Citizen Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to the season's best Division I men's basketball player.

Four finalists will be named on March 17, and the winner will be announced on April 5.

DEFENSIVE POY: 10 semifinalists announced for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award

In a pool of seven different conferences represented, the Big 12, Big East and Big Ten lead all with two semifinalists. Former winners include Duke's Zion Williamson (2019), Villanova's Jalen Brunson (2018) and Kansas' Frank Mason III (2017).