The Atlanta Tipoff Club | March 5, 2020

10 semifinalists announced for the Men’s Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award

Power 36: Gonzaga, Dayton, Kentucky climb in top-5

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 10 semifinalists named for the the Citizen Naismith Trophy, which is awarded to the season's best Division I men's basketball player.

Four finalists will be named on March 17, and the winner will be announced on April 5.

DEFENSIVE POY: 10 semifinalists announced for Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award

In a pool of seven different conferences represented, the Big 12, Big East and Big Ten lead all with two semifinalists. Former winners include Duke's Zion Williamson (2019), Villanova's Jalen Brunson (2018) and Kansas' Frank Mason III (2017).

FULL NAME CLASS POS SCHOOL CONFERENCE
Udoka Azubuike Sr. C Kansas Big 12
Vernon Carey Jr. Fr. C Duke ACC
Devon Dotson So. G Kansas Big 12
Malachi Flynn Jr. G San Diego State Mountain West
Luka Garza Jr. C Iowa Big Ten
Markus Howard Sr. G Marquette Big East
Myles Powell Sr. G Seton Hall Big East
Payton Pritchard Sr. G Oregon Pac-12
Jalen Smith So. F Maryland Big Ten
Obi Toppin So. F Dayton Atlantic 10

How Obi Toppin compares to Zion and other recent Karl Malone Award winners

Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin compares favorably to past Karl Malone Award winners Zion Williamson and Deandre Ayton.
READ MORE

NCAA predictions: BYU and Creighton are 2 of Ken Pomeroy's teams to watch in March

BYU and Creighton are two teams set up to make a deep NCAA tournament run, college basketball metrics guru Ken Pomeroy tells Andy Katz on this week's March Madness 365.
READ MORE

San Diego State's perfect season is over, but here are 12 compelling college basketball storylines for the stretch run

San Diego State’s quest for the perfect season took a wrong turn at home against UNLV — a 14-14 team — on Saturday night. But here's why there's still plenty of excitement in store for the rest of the season.
READ MORE

