Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | March 6, 2020

10 semifinalists named for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Award

John Calipari gives his March Madness insights

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today its 10 semifinalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Award, which is given to this season's best Division I men's basketball coach.

Four finalists will be named on March 18, and the winner will be announced on April 5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: 10 semifinalists announced for the Citizen Naismith Player of the Year award

In a pool of eight different conferences represented, the SEC and WCC lead the pack with two semifinalists. Former winners include Tennessee's Rick Barnes (2019), Virginia's Tony Bennett (2018, 2007) and Gonzaga's Mark Few (2017).

NAME SCHOOL CONFERENCE
John Calipari Kentucky SEC
Patrick Chambers Penn State Big Ten
Scott Drew Baylor Big 12
Brian Dutcher San Diego State Mountain West
Mark Few Gonzaga WCC
Anthony Grant Dayton Atlantic 10
Leonard Hamilton Florida State ACC
Greg McDermott Creighton BIG EAST
Bruce Pearl Auburn SEC
Mark Pope BYU WCC

