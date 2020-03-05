10 semifinalists named for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Award

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today its 10 semifinalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Award, which is given to this season's best Division I men's basketball coach.

Four finalists will be named on March 18, and the winner will be announced on April 5.

In a pool of eight different conferences represented, the SEC and WCC lead the pack with two semifinalists. Former winners include Tennessee's Rick Barnes (2019), Virginia's Tony Bennett (2018, 2007) and Gonzaga's Mark Few (2017).