2020 Big 12 tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Big 12 tournament is at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Games begin on Wednesday, March 11, and go until Saturday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule and scores below.
Kansas is the No. 1 seed. Iowa State defeated Kansas in the 2019 title game, 78-66.
2020 Big 12 tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket.
2020 Big 12 tournament: Schedule
Click here for a live scoreboard.
All times Eastern. Schedule and broadcast networks subject to change.
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Championship — Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN
2020 Big 12 tournament: Seeds
The top six seeds don't play until the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 7 through 10 play in the first round.
- Kansas
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- West Virginia
- TCU
- Oklahoma State
- Iowa State
- Kansas State
Here are the standings going into Saturday, March 7:
|Team
|Conference
|GB
|Overall
|Kansas
|17-1
|--
|28-3
|Baylor
|15-3
|2
|26-4
|Oklahoma
|9-9
|8
|19-12
|Texas
|9-9
|8
|19-12
|Texas Tech
|9-9
|8
|18-13
|West Virginia
|9-9
|8
|21-10
|TCU
|7-11
|10
|16-15
|Oklahoma State
|7-11
|10
|17-14
|Iowa State
|5-13
|12
|12-19
|Kansas State
|3-15
|14
|10-21
Big 12 tournament: History, champions
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner-up
|Most Outstanding Player
|1997
|Kansas
|87-60
|Missouri
|Paul Pierce, Kansas
|1998
|Kansas
|72-58
|Oklahoma
|Paul Pierce, Kansas
|1999
|Kansas
|53-37
|Oklahoma State
|Jeff Boschee, Kansas
|2000
|Iowa State
|70-58
|Oklahoma
|Marcus Fizer, Iowa State
|2001
|Oklahoma
|54-45
|Texas
|Nolan Johnson, Oklahoma
|2002
|Oklahoma
|64-55
|Kansas
|Hollis Price, Oklahoma
|2003
|Oklahoma
|49-47
|Missouri
|Hollis Price, Oklahoma
|2004
|Oklahoma State
|65-49
|Texas
|Tony Allen, Oklahoma State
|2005
|Oklahoma State
|72-68
|Texas Tech
|Joey Graham, Oklahoma State
|2006
|Kansas
|80-68
|Texas
|Mario Chalmers, Kansas
|2007
|Kansas
|88-84 (OT)
|Texas
|Kevin Durant, Texas
|2008
|Kansas
|84-74
|Texas
|Brandon Rush, Kansas
|2009
|Missouri
|73-60
|Baylor
|DeMarre Carroll, Missouri
|2010
|Kansas
|72-64
|Kansas State
|Sherron Collins, Kansas
|2011
|Kansas
|85-73
|Texas
|Marcus Morris, Kansas
|2012
|Missouri
|90-75
|Baylor
|Kim English, Missouri
|2013
|Kansas
|70-54
|Missouri
|Jeff Withey, Kansas
|2014
|Iowa State
|74-65
|Baylor
|DeAndre Kane, Iowa State
|2015
|Iowa State
|70-66
|Kansas
|Georges Niang, Iowa State
|2016
|Kansas
|81-71
|West Virginia
|Devonte' Graham, Kansas
|2017
|Iowa State
|80-74
|West Virginia
|Monte Morris, Iowa State
|2018
|Kansas
|81-70
|West Virginia
|Malik Newman, Kansas
|2019
|Iowa State
|78-66
|Kansas
|Marial Shayok, Iowa State