NCAA.com | March 8, 2020

2020 Big 12 tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Big 12 tournament is at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Games begin on Wednesday, March 11, and go until Saturday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule and scores below.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed. Iowa State defeated Kansas in the 2019 title game, 78-66.

2020 Big 12 tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2020 Big 12 tournament bracket

2020 Big 12 tournament: Schedule

Click here for a live scoreboard.

All times Eastern. Schedule and broadcast networks subject to change.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN

2020 Big 12 tournament: Seeds

The top six seeds don't play until the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 7 through 10 play in the first round.

  1. Kansas
  2. Baylor
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Texas
  5. Texas Tech
  6. West Virginia
  7. TCU
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Iowa State
  10. Kansas State

Here are the standings going into Saturday, March 7:

Team Conference GB Overall
Kansas 17-1 -- 28-3
Baylor 15-3 2 26-4
Oklahoma 9-9 8 19-12
Texas 9-9 8 19-12
Texas Tech 9-9 8 18-13
West Virginia 9-9 8 21-10
TCU 7-11 10 16-15
Oklahoma State 7-11 10 17-14
Iowa State 5-13 12 12-19
Kansas State 3-15 14 10-21

Big 12 tournament: History, champions

Year Champion Score Runner-up Most Outstanding Player
1997 Kansas 87-60 Missouri Paul Pierce, Kansas
1998 Kansas 72-58 Oklahoma Paul Pierce, Kansas
1999 Kansas 53-37 Oklahoma State Jeff Boschee, Kansas
2000 Iowa State 70-58 Oklahoma Marcus Fizer, Iowa State
2001 Oklahoma 54-45 Texas Nolan Johnson, Oklahoma
2002 Oklahoma 64-55 Kansas Hollis Price, Oklahoma
2003 Oklahoma 49-47 Missouri Hollis Price, Oklahoma
2004 Oklahoma State 65-49 Texas Tony Allen, Oklahoma State
2005 Oklahoma State 72-68 Texas Tech Joey Graham, Oklahoma State
2006 Kansas 80-68 Texas Mario Chalmers, Kansas
2007 Kansas 88-84 (OT) Texas Kevin Durant, Texas
2008 Kansas 84-74 Texas Brandon Rush, Kansas
2009 Missouri 73-60 Baylor DeMarre Carroll, Missouri
2010 Kansas 72-64 Kansas State Sherron Collins, Kansas
2011 Kansas 85-73 Texas Marcus Morris, Kansas
2012 Missouri 90-75 Baylor Kim English, Missouri
2013 Kansas 70-54 Missouri Jeff Withey, Kansas
2014 Iowa State 74-65 Baylor DeAndre Kane, Iowa State
2015 Iowa State 70-66 Kansas Georges Niang, Iowa State
2016 Kansas 81-71 West Virginia Devonte' Graham, Kansas
2017 Iowa State 80-74 West Virginia Monte Morris, Iowa State
2018 Kansas 81-70 West Virginia Malik Newman, Kansas
2019 Iowa State 78-66 Kansas Marial Shayok, Iowa State

