2020 Big 12 tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Big 12 tournament is at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Games begin on Wednesday, March 11, and go until Saturday, March 14. Get the bracket, schedule and scores below.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed. Iowa State defeated Kansas in the 2019 title game, 78-66.

2020 Big 12 tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2020 Big 12 tournament: Schedule

Click here for a live scoreboard.

All times Eastern. Schedule and broadcast networks subject to change.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN

Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN

2020 Big 12 tournament: Seeds

The top six seeds don't play until the quarterfinals. Seed Nos. 7 through 10 play in the first round.

Kansas Baylor Oklahoma Texas Texas Tech West Virginia TCU Oklahoma State Iowa State Kansas State

Here are the standings going into Saturday, March 7:

Team Conference GB Overall Kansas 17-1 -- 28-3 Baylor 15-3 2 26-4 Oklahoma 9-9 8 19-12 Texas 9-9 8 19-12 Texas Tech 9-9 8 18-13 West Virginia 9-9 8 21-10 TCU 7-11 10 16-15 Oklahoma State 7-11 10 17-14 Iowa State 5-13 12 12-19 Kansas State 3-15 14 10-21

Big 12 tournament: History, champions