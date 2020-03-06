2020 Pac-12 tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

The 2020 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament will have every conference team in Las Vegas playing for a title. The winner earns an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Get the bracket, schedule and seeds here.
Last year, Oregon defeated Washington in the final. The Ducks were the No. 6 seed but won four games in four days. Oregon is now the No. 1 seed for this year's tournament.
2020 Pac-12 tournament: Bracket
2020 Pac-12 tournament: Schedule
All times Eastern. Schedule and networks are subject to change.
Wednesday, March 11 — First Round
Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State | 11:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Thursday, March 12 — Quarterfinals
Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1
Friday, March 13 — Semifinals
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1
Saturday, March 14 — Championship
Game 11: Semifinal winners | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
*Approximate start time
2020 Pac-12 tournament: Seeds
All 12 Pac-12 teams will play in the conference tournament. Seeds 5 through 12 will play in the first round on Wednesday, March 11. The top four seeds have byes into the second round on Thursday, March 12.
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Arizona State
- USC
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Stanford
- Oregon State
- Utah
- California
- Washington State
- Washington
|Team
|Conference
|GB
|Overall
|Oregon
|13-5
|--
|24-7
|UCLA
|12-6
|1
|19-12
|Arizona State
|11-7
|2
|20-11
|USC
|11-7
|2
|22-9
|Arizona
|10-8
|3
|20-11
|Colorado
|10-8
|3
|21-10
|Stanford
|9-9
|4
|20-11
|Oregon State
|7-11
|6
|17-13
|Utah
|7-11
|6
|16-14
|California
|7-11
|6
|13-18
|Washington State
|6-12
|7
|15-16
|Washington
|5-13
|8
|15-16
Pac-12 tournament: Champions, history
|Year
|Champion
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|LOCATION
|1987
|UCLA
|76-64
|Washington
|Los Angeles
|1988
|Arizona
|93-67
|Oregon State
|Tucson, Arizona
|1989
|Arizona
|73-51
|Stanford
|Inglewood, California
|1990
|Arizona
|94-78
|UCLA
|Tempe, Arizona
|2002
|Arizona
|81-71
|USC
|Los Angeles
|2003
|Oregon
|74-66
|USC
|Los Angeles
|2004
|Stanford
|77-66
|Washington
|Los Angeles
|2005
|Washington
|81-72
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|2006
|UCLA
|71-52
|California
|Los Angeles
|2007
|Oregon
|81-57
|USC
|Los Angeles
|2008
|UCLA
|67-64
|Stanford
|Los Angeles
|2009
|USC
|66-63
|Arizona State
|Los Angeles
|2010
|Washington
|79-75
|California
|Los Angeles
|2011
|Washington
|77-75
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|2012
|Colorado
|53-51
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|2013
|Oregon
|78-69
|UCLA
|Las Vegas
|2014
|UCLA
|75-71
|Arizona
|Las Vegas
|2015
|Arizona
|80-52
|Oregon
|Las Vegas
|2016
|Oregon
|88-57
|Utah
|Las Vegas
|2017
|Arizona
|83-80
|Oregon
|Las Vegas
|2018
|Arizona
|75-61
|USC
|Las Vegas
|2019
|Oregon
|68-48
|Washington
|Las Vegas