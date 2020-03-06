2020 Pac-12 tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

Everything you need to know about March Madness

The 2020 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament will have every conference team in Las Vegas playing for a title. The winner earns an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Get the bracket, schedule and seeds here.

Last year, Oregon defeated Washington in the final. The Ducks were the No. 6 seed but won four games in four days. Oregon is now the No. 1 seed for this year's tournament.

2020 Pac-12 tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2020 Pac-12 tournament: Schedule

Click here for a live scoreboard.

All times Eastern. Schedule and networks are subject to change.

Wednesday, March 11 — First Round

Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State | 11:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 12 — Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1

Friday, March 13 — Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1

Saturday, March 14 — Championship

Game 11: Semifinal winners | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

*Approximate start time

2020 Pac-12 tournament: Seeds

All 12 Pac-12 teams will play in the conference tournament. Seeds 5 through 12 will play in the first round on Wednesday, March 11. The top four seeds have byes into the second round on Thursday, March 12.

Oregon UCLA Arizona State USC Arizona Colorado Stanford Oregon State Utah California Washington State Washington

Team Conference GB Overall Oregon 13-5 -- 24-7 UCLA 12-6 1 19-12 Arizona State 11-7 2 20-11 USC 11-7 2 22-9 Arizona 10-8 3 20-11 Colorado 10-8 3 21-10 Stanford 9-9 4 20-11 Oregon State 7-11 6 17-13 Utah 7-11 6 16-14 California 7-11 6 13-18 Washington State 6-12 7 15-16 Washington 5-13 8 15-16

Pac-12 tournament: Champions, history