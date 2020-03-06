TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 8, 2020

2020 Pac-12 tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds

Everything you need to know about March Madness

The 2020 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament will have every conference team in Las Vegas playing for a title. The winner earns an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Get the bracket, schedule and seeds here.

Last year, Oregon defeated Washington in the final. The Ducks were the No. 6 seed but won four games in four days. Oregon is now the No. 1 seed for this year's tournament.

2020 Pac-12 tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2020 Pac-12 tournament bracket

2020 Pac-12 tournament: Schedule

Click here for a live scoreboard.

All times Eastern. Schedule and networks are subject to change.

Wednesday, March 11 — First Round

Game 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State | 11:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 12 — Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 1 winner | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 USC vs. Game 2 winner | 5:30 p.m.* | Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 3 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Arizona State vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1

Friday, March 13 — Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 11:30 p.m.* | FS1

Saturday, March 14 — Championship

Game 11: Semifinal winners | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

*Approximate start time

2020 Pac-12 tournament: Seeds

All 12 Pac-12 teams will play in the conference tournament. Seeds 5 through 12 will play in the first round on Wednesday, March 11. The top four seeds have byes into the second round on Thursday, March 12.

  1. Oregon
  2. UCLA
  3. Arizona State
  4. USC
  5. Arizona
  6. Colorado
  7. Stanford
  8. Oregon State
  9. Utah
  10. California
  11. Washington State
  12. Washington
Team Conference GB Overall
Oregon 13-5 -- 24-7
UCLA 12-6 1 19-12
Arizona State 11-7 2 20-11
USC 11-7 2 22-9
Arizona 10-8 3 20-11
Colorado 10-8 3 21-10
Stanford 9-9 4 20-11
Oregon State 7-11 6 17-13
Utah 7-11 6 16-14
California 7-11 6 13-18
Washington State 6-12 7 15-16
Washington 5-13 8 15-16

Pac-12 tournament: Champions, history

Year Champion SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
1987 UCLA 76-64 Washington Los Angeles
1988 Arizona 93-67 Oregon State Tucson, Arizona
1989 Arizona 73-51 Stanford Inglewood, California
1990 Arizona 94-78 UCLA Tempe, Arizona
2002 Arizona 81-71 USC Los Angeles
2003 Oregon 74-66 USC Los Angeles
2004 Stanford 77-66 Washington Los Angeles
2005 Washington 81-72 Arizona Los Angeles
2006 UCLA 71-52 California Los Angeles
2007 Oregon 81-57 USC Los Angeles
2008 UCLA 67-64 Stanford Los Angeles
2009 USC 66-63 Arizona State Los Angeles
2010 Washington 79-75 California Los Angeles
2011 Washington 77-75 Arizona Los Angeles
2012 Colorado 53-51 Arizona Los Angeles
2013 Oregon 78-69 UCLA Las Vegas
2014 UCLA 75-71 Arizona Las Vegas
2015 Arizona 80-52 Oregon Las Vegas
2016 Oregon 88-57 Utah Las Vegas
2017 Arizona 83-80 Oregon Las Vegas
2018 Arizona 75-61 USC Las Vegas
2019 Oregon 68-48 Washington Las Vegas

