basketball-men-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | March 7, 2020

Kentucky basketball schedule 2019-20: Dates, times, opponents, results

What's your March Madness childhood dream shot?

Kentucky has six consecutive appearances into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and is looking to break through to its first Final Four since 2015.

Kentucky Wildcats full 2019-20 basketball schedule

Below is Kentucky's full basketball schedule for 2019-20. It includes all future games as well as the television schedule. Scores can be tracked game-by-game on our live scoreboard.

Opponent Date Location TV
Michigan State (Champions Classic) Tuesday, Nov. 5 New York, NY ESPN
Eastern Kentucky Friday, Nov. 8 Lexington, KY SECN
Evansville Tuesday, Nov. 12 Lexington, KY SECN
Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) Monday, Nov. 18 Lexington, KY ESPN2
Mount St. Mary's (MD) (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 22 Lexington, KY SECN
Lamar (BBN Showcase) Sunday, Nov. 24 Lexington, KY SECN
UAB (BBN Showcase) Friday, Nov. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday, Dec. 7 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 14 Lexington, KY ESPN
Utah Wednesday, Dec. 18 Las Vegas, NV ESPN2
Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) Saturday, Dec. 21 Las Vegas, NV CBS
Louisville Saturday, Dec. 28 Lexington, KY CBS
Missouri Saturday, Jan. 4 Lexington, KY SECN
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 7 Athens, GA ESPN/2/U
Alabama Saturday, Jan. 11 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
South Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 15 Columbia, SC SECN
Arkansas Saturday, Jan. 18 Fayetteville, AR ESPN/2/U
Georgia Tuesday, Jan. 21 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) Saturday, Jan. 25 Lubbock, TX ESPN
Vanderbilt Wednesday, Jan. 29 Lexington, KY SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 1 Auburn, AL ESPN/2/U
Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 4 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Tennessee Saturday, Feb. 8 Knoxville, TN CBS
Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 11 Nashville, TN ESPN/2/U/SECN
Mississippi Saturday, Feb. 15 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
LSU Tuesday, Feb. 18 Baton Rouge, LA ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, Feb. 22 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Texas A&M Tuesday, Feb. 25 College Station, TX ESPN/2/U/SECN
Auburn Saturday, Feb. 29 Lexington, KY CBS
Tennessee Tuesday, March 3 Lexington, KY ESPN/2/U
Florida Saturday, March 7 Gainesville, FL CBS

You can find tickets to all of Kentucky's home games here.

Top contributors

There is an expected learning curve that comes with replacing four starters, but three of Kentucky's returning players have anchored the Wildcats, showing impressive progression as sophomores and juniors while guiding a highly-touted group of freshmen.

Nick Richards had never logged 30 minutes in a game over his first two seasons. Now, the junior big man averages that nightly as Kentucky's top rebounder in addition to leading the SEC in field goal percentage. His presence on the low block has been a big boost on both ends as he also is among the conference's top shot blockers. 

Ashton Hagans continues to be one of the conference's premier perimeter defenders as a sophomore, adding to an already impressive repertoire established in his first year. He's second in the league in steals, but his more notable improvement is on the offensive end. Hagans is Kentucky's primary ball handler, leading the SEC in assists with increased scoring and rebound production.

Immanuel Quickley was once a fringe starter for Kentucky. Now, he's likely in the thick of the running for SEC Player of the Year. Quickley leads the Wildcats in scoring, more than tripling his scoring output from his freshman year. The biggest reason for that has been Quickley's aggressiveness in getting to the rim and a much-improved perimeter stroke. He's taken (and made) nearly 100 more free throws, leading the SEC by converting above 90 percent at the stripe. From deep, he's knocking down over 40 percent of his 3-point shots.

