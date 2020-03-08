2020 DII men's basketball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Six of the regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each will be conducted March 14, 15 and 17 at six regional sites. The Atlantic regional, consisting of eight teams split at two sites, will be conducted March 13, 14 and 17. The West regional will be conducted March 13, 14 and 16. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana March 26 & 28. The championship game will held at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia in conjunction with the Division I Men’s Final Four.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference School California Collegiate Athletic Association UC San Diego Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Dominican (NY) Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Winston-Salem State Conference Carolinas Southern Wesleyan East Coast Conference St. Thomas Aquinas Great American Conference Henderson State Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Michigan Tech Great Lakes Valley Conference Truman Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Washington Gulf South Conference Alabama Huntsville Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Northwest Missouri State Mountain East Conference West Liberty Northeast-10 Conference Saint Anselm Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Northern State Pacific West Conference Point Loma Peach Belt Conference Lander Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania) Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa South Atlantic Conference Lincoln Memorial Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Miles Sunshine State Conference Florida Southern

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

School Angelo State Augusta University Azusa Pacific Bellarmine Belmont Abbey Bridgeport Cal Poly Pomona Cal State San Bernardino Catawba Charleston (West Virginia) Chico State Colorado School of Mines Daemen Dallas Baptist University Dixie State Embry-Riddle (Florida) Fairmont State Ferris State Lee Le Moyne Mercyhurst Missouri Southern State Missouri-St. Louis Nova Southeastern Oklahoma Baptist Palm Beach Atlantic Queens (North Carolina) Rogers State Seattle Pacific Shippensburg Southern Indiana Southeastern Oklahoma State Southern Nazarene St. Edward’s Stonehill Texas A&M-Kingsville Thomas Jefferson University UIndy UNC Pembroke Valdosta State Virginia State

Northwest Missouri State defeated Point Loma, 64-58, to win the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight championship game in Evansville, Indiana.

Regional rankings:

