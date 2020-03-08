TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 8, 2020

2020 DII men's basketball championship bracket announced

DII Men's Basketball: 2020 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

BRACKETS: Follow the interactive | Print your own

Six of the regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each will be conducted March 14, 15 and 17 at six regional sites. The Atlantic regional, consisting of eight teams split at two sites, will be conducted March 13, 14 and 17. The West regional will be conducted March 13, 14 and 16. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana March 26 & 28. The championship game will held at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia in conjunction with the Division I Men’s Final Four.

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference School
California Collegiate Athletic Association UC San Diego
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Dominican (NY)
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Winston-Salem State
Conference Carolinas Southern Wesleyan
East Coast Conference St. Thomas Aquinas
Great American Conference Henderson State
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Michigan Tech
Great Lakes Valley Conference Truman
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Western Washington
Gulf South Conference Alabama Huntsville
Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Northwest Missouri State
Mountain East Conference West Liberty
Northeast-10 Conference Saint Anselm
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Northern State
Pacific West Conference Point Loma
Peach Belt Conference Lander
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania)
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa
South Atlantic Conference Lincoln Memorial
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Miles
Sunshine State Conference Florida Southern

Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

School
Angelo State
Augusta University
Azusa Pacific
Bellarmine
Belmont Abbey
Bridgeport
Cal Poly Pomona
Cal State San Bernardino
Catawba
Charleston (West Virginia)
Chico State
Colorado School of Mines
Daemen
Dallas Baptist University
Dixie State
Embry-Riddle (Florida)
Fairmont State
Ferris State
Lee
Le Moyne
Mercyhurst
Missouri Southern State
Missouri-St. Louis
Nova Southeastern
Oklahoma Baptist
Palm Beach Atlantic
Queens (North Carolina)
Rogers State
Seattle Pacific
Shippensburg
Southern Indiana
Southeastern Oklahoma State
Southern Nazarene
St. Edward’s
Stonehill
Texas A&M-Kingsville
Thomas Jefferson University
UIndy
UNC Pembroke
Valdosta State
Virginia State

Northwest Missouri State defeated Point Loma, 64-58, to win the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight championship game in Evansville, Indiana.

Regional rankings:

For more information about the championship, log on to NCAA.com

