2020 DII men's basketball championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.
Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.
Six of the regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each will be conducted March 14, 15 and 17 at six regional sites. The Atlantic regional, consisting of eight teams split at two sites, will be conducted March 13, 14 and 17. The West regional will be conducted March 13, 14 and 16. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana March 26 & 28. The championship game will held at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia in conjunction with the Division I Men’s Final Four.
Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:
|Conference
|School
|California Collegiate Athletic Association
|UC San Diego
|Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference
|Dominican (NY)
|Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Winston-Salem State
|Conference Carolinas
|Southern Wesleyan
|East Coast Conference
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Great American Conference
|Henderson State
|Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Michigan Tech
|Great Lakes Valley Conference
|Truman
|Great Midwest Athletic Conference
|Walsh
|Great Northwest Athletic Conference
|Western Washington
|Gulf South Conference
|Alabama Huntsville
|Lone Star Conference
|West Texas A&M
|Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mountain East Conference
|West Liberty
|Northeast-10 Conference
|Saint Anselm
|Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|Northern State
|Pacific West Conference
|Point Loma
|Peach Belt Conference
|Lander
|Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference
|Indiana (Pennsylvania)
|Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|Colorado Mesa
|South Atlantic Conference
|Lincoln Memorial
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Miles
|Sunshine State Conference
|Florida Southern
Those institutions receiving at-large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:
|School
|Angelo State
|Augusta University
|Azusa Pacific
|Bellarmine
|Belmont Abbey
|Bridgeport
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Cal State San Bernardino
|Catawba
|Charleston (West Virginia)
|Chico State
|Colorado School of Mines
|Daemen
|Dallas Baptist University
|Dixie State
|Embry-Riddle (Florida)
|Fairmont State
|Ferris State
|Lee
|Le Moyne
|Mercyhurst
|Missouri Southern State
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Nova Southeastern
|Oklahoma Baptist
|Palm Beach Atlantic
|Queens (North Carolina)
|Rogers State
|Seattle Pacific
|Shippensburg
|Southern Indiana
|Southeastern Oklahoma State
|Southern Nazarene
|St. Edward’s
|Stonehill
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Thomas Jefferson University
|UIndy
|UNC Pembroke
|Valdosta State
|Virginia State
Northwest Missouri State defeated Point Loma, 64-58, to win the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight championship game in Evansville, Indiana.
Regional rankings:
- Atlantic Region
- Central Region
- East Region
- Midwest Region
- South Central Region
- South Region
- Southeast Region
- West Region
