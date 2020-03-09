Eight college basketball assistants named to A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame 2020 class

Hoops:

A STEP UP Inc. | March 9, 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A STEP UP, Inc. founded by Johnny and Felicia Allen is proud to announce the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Presented by Worth Advisors.

The Class of 2020 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 during the Symposium’s Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast from 7:30 am – 9:30 am at the uptown Sheraton Charlotte Hotel. In 2019, A STEP UP, Inc. became the first to exclusively recognize NCAA men and women 'assistant' basketball college coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor. This year A STEP UP will also ‘honor the past’ by saluting a retired men’s and women’s assistant basketball coach whose body of work as an assistant coach is worthy of recognition and celebration.

These are the eight coaches being inducted to the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Committee received recommendations from individuals, coaches, the media and other professionals from across the nation. Voting is based on the candidates track record of success, outstanding and significant contributions to the game as well as high character, integrity and respect among colleagues.

For more information regarding the Class of 2020 or tickets to attend the Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast please visit www.AStepUpInc.org.

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Ivy League Presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
Light up March Madness and play trivia against other fans with the Champ Connect app!

Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of the March Madness experience this year! With the Champ Connect app, you can take part in light shows and play trivia against the other fans in the arena. Follow the easy steps below to get started now.
Selection Sunday 2020: Start time, date, schedule

The 2020 NCAA Selection show is on Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on March Madness Live. Known as Selection Sunday, that's when the bracket for the 2020 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be revealed.
