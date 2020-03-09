Hoops:

How to watch March Madness on TV and every other device

Who doesn't love Cinderella?

The 2020 NCAA tournament can be watched on TV and across different platforms for all 67 games through NCAA March Madness Live. Find information on all the ways to watch the tournament below.

Through March Madness Live, you can watch games, make picks, follow the bracket in real time, find live scoring and also watch highlights. March Madness Live is available on Apple, Android and Amazon devices. It's also available on Roku, Xbox One, Google Assistant and Alexa.

How to watch March Madness on TV, cable

All 67 games of the 2020 NCAA tournament will be broadcast live on four national TV networks: TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

TBS will televise the Final Four on Saturday, April 4, and the title game on Monday, April 6. Here are the channels by round:

  • Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15 — CBS
  • First Four: Coverage starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18 — truTV
  • First and Second Round: Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22 — CBS, TBS, truTV, TNT
  • Regionals (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight): Thursday, March 26 through Sunday, March 29 —CBS, TBS
    • Saturday's Elite Eight games start at 6 p.m. on TBS
    • Sunday's Elite Eight games start at 2 p.m. on CBS
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 4 on TBS. Along with the games, coverage includes:
    • On-site coverage from 3-4 p.m. with At the Final Four presented by Nissan
    • Final Four Show from 4-6 p.m.
  • National Championship Game: Monday, April 6 on TBS. Along with the game, coverage includes:
    • Capital One Championship Central pregame show

Turner Sports and CBS are also set to air team-specific telecasts of the Final Four semifinals and title game in "TeamCast" presentations. These will be on TNT and truTV. TeamCasts will be tailored for a specific team and will have separate announcing teams.

Click here for a channel finder.

How to watch March Madness though the Apple app store

Download March Madness Live from the Apple store here.

How to watch March Madness on Roku

You can stream 2020 NCAA tournament action on Roku while also watching live games, checking your brackets, look up scores and watch highlights and recaps. Download the app here.

How to watch March Madness on Xbox

Stream the 2020 NCAA tournament on the official NCAA March Madness app for Xbox One here.

How to watch March Madness on FireTV

Click or tap here to get the app.

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Ivy League Presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
Light up March Madness and play trivia against other fans with the Champ Connect app!

Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of the March Madness experience this year! With the Champ Connect app, you can take part in light shows and play trivia against the other fans in the arena. Follow the easy steps below to get started now.
Selection Sunday 2020: Start time, date, schedule

The 2020 NCAA Selection show is on Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on March Madness Live. Known as Selection Sunday, that's when the bracket for the 2020 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be revealed.
