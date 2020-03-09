How to watch March Madness on TV and every other device

The 2020 NCAA tournament can be watched on TV and across different platforms for all 67 games through NCAA March Madness Live. Find information on all the ways to watch the tournament below.

Through March Madness Live, you can watch games, make picks, follow the bracket in real time, find live scoring and also watch highlights. March Madness Live is available on Apple, Android and Amazon devices. It's also available on Roku, Xbox One, Google Assistant and Alexa.

How to watch March Madness on TV, cable

All 67 games of the 2020 NCAA tournament will be broadcast live on four national TV networks: TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

TBS will televise the Final Four on Saturday, April 4, and the title game on Monday, April 6. Here are the channels by round:

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15 — CBS

First Four: Coverage starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18 — truTV

First and Second Round: Thursday, March 19 through Sunday, March 22 — CBS, TBS, truTV, TNT

Regionals (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight): Thursday, March 26 through Sunday, March 29 —CBS, TBS Saturday's Elite Eight games start at 6 p.m. on TBS Sunday's Elite Eight games start at 2 p.m. on CBS

Final Four: Saturday, April 4 on TBS. Along with the games, coverage includes: On-site coverage from 3-4 p.m. with At the Final Four presented by Nissan Final Four Show from 4-6 p.m.

National Championship Game: Monday, April 6 on TBS. Along with the game, coverage includes: Capital One Championship Central pregame show



Turner Sports and CBS are also set to air team-specific telecasts of the Final Four semifinals and title game in "TeamCast" presentations. These will be on TNT and truTV. TeamCasts will be tailored for a specific team and will have separate announcing teams.

Click here for a channel finder.

How to watch March Madness though the Apple app store

Download March Madness Live from the Apple store here.

How to watch March Madness on Roku

You can stream 2020 NCAA tournament action on Roku while also watching live games, checking your brackets, look up scores and watch highlights and recaps. Download the app here.

How to watch March Madness on Xbox

Stream the 2020 NCAA tournament on the official NCAA March Madness app for Xbox One here.

How to watch March Madness on FireTV

Click or tap here to get the app.