NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament field

Andy Katz has his latest 2020 NCAA bracket predictions less than a week away from Selection Sunday.

There's been some changes to the four No. 1 seeds since the last prediction, including the order in which they rank. Katz's new 1-seed line reads: Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor and Dayton — with the Flyers replacing San Diego State. There are also some changes on the seed line, with teams such as Virginia and Providence taking big steps forward leading into conference tournaments.

Dayton's jump into the top four overall seeds marks the first change in the predicted No. 1 seeds in some time. Katz had Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga and San Diego State on the top line as recently as last week, in addition to predictions made after the Super Bowl and following the in-season top-16 reveal. Other past brackets include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).

Here is Andy's latest bracket. Click or tap here to open it in another tab.

And here is Katz's bracket in a table:

SEED MIDWEST EAST SOUTH WEST 1 Kansas Dayton Baylor Gonzaga 16 North Dakota State Siena/Prairie View Robert Morris/NC Central Winthrop 8 Arizona Colorado LSU Arizona State 9 Florida Rutgers Southern California Oklahoma 5 BYU Illinois Auburn Iowa 12 Yale Texas Tech/UCLA Liberty Stephen F. Austin 4 Louisville Duke Wisconsin Oregon 13 Vermont Akron North Texas New Mexico State 6 Michigan Virginia Ohio State West Virginia 11 Cincinnati Xavier/Richmond East Tennessee State Marquette 3 Villanova Maryland Seton Hall Michigan State 14 Hofstra Belmont Bradley Wright State 7 Penn State Houston Butler Providence 10 Utah State Indiana Stanford Saint Mary's 2 Kentucky Creighton Florida State San Diego State 15 Colgate Eastern Washington Arkansas Little-Rock UC Irvine

Projected No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton

Kansas remains in the Midwest while Gonzaga and Baylor continue to control the West and South regions. Dayton's leap onto the 1-seed line makes them the top seed in the East.

Like last week, the order of the No. 1 seeds changed once again. Kansas is still Katz's No. 1 overall seed. But Gonzaga moved ahead of Baylor for the second No. 1 seed. The Bears have dropped three of their past five games following a 24-1 start but remain on the top seed line ahead of the Big 12 tournament. Dayton passes San Diego State for the final projected No. 1 seed this week after the Flyers extended their winning streak to 20 games, not losing once in conference play while the Aztecs lost in the closing seconds of the Mountain West tournament championship game to Utah State.

Moving up in the 2020 NCAA tournament bracket predictions

Belmont (Ohio Valley), Bradley (Missouri Valley), Liberty (Atlantic Sun), Utah State (Mountain West) and Winthrop (Big South) earned automatic bids in the past week. While those teams have guaranteed themselves a spot in the field, here are some teams that Katz has making the biggest jumps in the past week ahead of conference tournaments.

Virginia: Up 10 spots on the seed list from 33 to 23 (now a No. 6 seed)

Providence: Up 20 spots on the seed list from 48 to 28 (now a No. 7 seed)

Rutgers: Up seven spots from 42 to 35 (now a No. 9 seed)

Oklahoma: Up nine spots from 45 to 36 (now at No. 9 seed)

Katz's field of 68

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 — Kansas (AQ) Big 12 2. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC 3. 1 — Baylor Big 12 4. 1 — Dayton A-10 (AQ) 5. 2 — Florida State ACC 6. 2 — San Diego State Mountain West 7. 2 — Kentucky (AQ) SEC 8. 2 — Creighton (AQ) Big East 9. 3 — Villanova Big East 10. 3 — Maryland Big Ten 11. 3 — Michigan State Big Ten 12. 3 — Seton Hall Big East 13. 4 — Duke ACC 14. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12 15. 4 — Louisville ACC 16. 4 — Wisconsin (AQ) Big Ten 17. 5 — Auburn SEC 18. 5 — Illinois Big Ten 19. 5 — Iowa Big Ten 20. 5 — BYU WCC 21. 6 — Ohio State Big Ten 22. 6 — Michigan Big Ten 23. 6 — Virginia ACC 24. 6 — West Virginia Big 12 25. 7 — Penn State Big Ten 26. 7 — Butler Big East 27. 7 — Houston AAC 28. 7 — Providence Big East 29. 8 — LSU SEC 30. 8 — Arizona Pac-12 31. 8 — Colorado Pac-12 32. 8 — Arizona State Pac-12 33. 9 — Florida SEC 34. 9 — USC Pac-12 35. 9 — Rutgers Big Ten 36. 9 — Oklahoma Big 12 37. 10 — Indiana Big Ten 38. 10 — Saint Mary's WCC 39. 10 — Utah State (AQ) Mountain West 40. 10 — Stanford Pac-12 41. 11 — Cincinnati (AQ) AAC 42. 11 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern 43. 11 — Marquette Big East 44. 11 — Xavier Big East 45. 12 — Richmond A-10 46. 12 — Texas Tech Big 12 47. 12 — UCLA Pac-12 48. 12 — Yale (AQ) Ivy 49. 12 — Liberty (AQ) ASUN 50. 12 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland 51. 13 — Akron (AQ) MAC 52. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East 53. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA 54. 13 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC 55. 14 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial 56. 14 — Belmont (AQ) Ohio Valley 57. 14 — Bradley (AQ) MVC 58. 14 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon 59. 15 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West 60. 15 — Colgate (AQ) 61. 15 — Eastern Washington (AQ) Big Sky 62. 15 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt 63. 16 — North Dakota State (AQ) Summit 64. 16 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South 65. 16 — Siena (AQ) MAAC 66. 16 — Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC 67. 16 — Robert Morris (AQ) NEC 68. 16 — North Carolina Central (AQ) MEAC

First four out: Texas, Mississippi State, Wichita State, Rhode Island