NCAA predictions: Andy Katz's projections for the 2020 tournament field

Andy Katz has his latest 2020 NCAA bracket predictions less than a week away from Selection Sunday.
There's been some changes to the four No. 1 seeds since the last prediction, including the order in which they rank. Katz's new 1-seed line reads: Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor and Dayton — with the Flyers replacing San Diego State. There are also some changes on the seed line, with teams such as Virginia and Providence taking big steps forward leading into conference tournaments.
Dayton's jump into the top four overall seeds marks the first change in the predicted No. 1 seeds in some time. Katz had Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga and San Diego State on the top line as recently as last week, in addition to predictions made after the Super Bowl and following the in-season top-16 reveal. Other past brackets include a preseason bracket in September (50 days before opening night last fall), one in early December (100 days from Selection Sunday) and one in mid-January (about two months from Selection Sunday).
Here is Andy's latest bracket. Click or tap here to open it in another tab.
And here is Katz's bracket in a table:
|SEED
|MIDWEST
|EAST
|SOUTH
|WEST
|1
|Kansas
|Dayton
|Baylor
|Gonzaga
|16
|North Dakota State
|Siena/Prairie View
|Robert Morris/NC Central
|Winthrop
|8
|Arizona
|Colorado
|LSU
|Arizona State
|9
|Florida
|Rutgers
|Southern California
|Oklahoma
|5
|BYU
|Illinois
|Auburn
|Iowa
|12
|Yale
|Texas Tech/UCLA
|Liberty
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|Louisville
|Duke
|Wisconsin
|Oregon
|13
|Vermont
|Akron
|North Texas
|New Mexico State
|6
|Michigan
|Virginia
|Ohio State
|West Virginia
|11
|Cincinnati
|Xavier/Richmond
|East Tennessee State
|Marquette
|3
|Villanova
|Maryland
|Seton Hall
|Michigan State
|14
|Hofstra
|Belmont
|Bradley
|Wright State
|7
|Penn State
|Houston
|Butler
|Providence
|10
|Utah State
|Indiana
|Stanford
|Saint Mary's
|2
|Kentucky
|Creighton
|Florida State
|San Diego State
|15
|Colgate
|Eastern Washington
|Arkansas Little-Rock
|UC Irvine
Projected No. 1 seeds: Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
Kansas remains in the Midwest while Gonzaga and Baylor continue to control the West and South regions. Dayton's leap onto the 1-seed line makes them the top seed in the East.
Like last week, the order of the No. 1 seeds changed once again. Kansas is still Katz's No. 1 overall seed. But Gonzaga moved ahead of Baylor for the second No. 1 seed. The Bears have dropped three of their past five games following a 24-1 start but remain on the top seed line ahead of the Big 12 tournament. Dayton passes San Diego State for the final projected No. 1 seed this week after the Flyers extended their winning streak to 20 games, not losing once in conference play while the Aztecs lost in the closing seconds of the Mountain West tournament championship game to Utah State.
Moving up in the 2020 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Belmont (Ohio Valley), Bradley (Missouri Valley), Liberty (Atlantic Sun), Utah State (Mountain West) and Winthrop (Big South) earned automatic bids in the past week. While those teams have guaranteed themselves a spot in the field, here are some teams that Katz has making the biggest jumps in the past week ahead of conference tournaments.
- Virginia: Up 10 spots on the seed list from 33 to 23 (now a No. 6 seed)
- Providence: Up 20 spots on the seed list from 48 to 28 (now a No. 7 seed)
- Rutgers: Up seven spots from 42 to 35 (now a No. 9 seed)
- Oklahoma: Up nine spots from 45 to 36 (now at No. 9 seed)
Katz's field of 68
|RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
|1. 1 — Kansas (AQ) Big 12
|2. 1 — Gonzaga (AQ) WCC
|3. 1 — Baylor Big 12
|4. 1 — Dayton A-10 (AQ)
|5. 2 — Florida State ACC
|6. 2 — San Diego State Mountain West
|7. 2 — Kentucky (AQ) SEC
|8. 2 — Creighton (AQ) Big East
|9. 3 — Villanova Big East
|10. 3 — Maryland Big Ten
|11. 3 — Michigan State Big Ten
|12. 3 — Seton Hall Big East
|13. 4 — Duke ACC
|14. 4 — Oregon (AQ) Pac-12
|15. 4 — Louisville ACC
|16. 4 — Wisconsin (AQ) Big Ten
|17. 5 — Auburn SEC
|18. 5 — Illinois Big Ten
|19. 5 — Iowa Big Ten
|20. 5 — BYU WCC
|21. 6 — Ohio State Big Ten
|22. 6 — Michigan Big Ten
|23. 6 — Virginia ACC
|24. 6 — West Virginia Big 12
|25. 7 — Penn State Big Ten
|26. 7 — Butler Big East
|27. 7 — Houston AAC
|28. 7 — Providence Big East
|29. 8 — LSU SEC
|30. 8 — Arizona Pac-12
|31. 8 — Colorado Pac-12
|32. 8 — Arizona State Pac-12
|33. 9 — Florida SEC
|34. 9 — USC Pac-12
|35. 9 — Rutgers Big Ten
|36. 9 — Oklahoma Big 12
|37. 10 — Indiana Big Ten
|38. 10 — Saint Mary's WCC
|39. 10 — Utah State (AQ) Mountain West
|40. 10 — Stanford Pac-12
|41. 11 — Cincinnati (AQ) AAC
|42. 11 — East Tennessee State (AQ) Southern
|43. 11 — Marquette Big East
|44. 11 — Xavier Big East
|45. 12 — Richmond A-10
|46. 12 — Texas Tech Big 12
|47. 12 — UCLA Pac-12
|48. 12 — Yale (AQ) Ivy
|49. 12 — Liberty (AQ) ASUN
|50. 12 — Stephen F. Austin (AQ) Southland
|51. 13 — Akron (AQ) MAC
|52. 13 — Vermont (AQ) America East
|53. 13 — North Texas (AQ) C-USA
|54. 13 — New Mexico State (AQ) WAC
|55. 14 — Hofstra (AQ) Colonial
|56. 14 — Belmont (AQ) Ohio Valley
|57. 14 — Bradley (AQ) MVC
|58. 14 — Wright State (AQ) Horizon
|59. 15 — UC Irvine (AQ) Big West
|60. 15 — Colgate (AQ)
|61. 15 — Eastern Washington (AQ) Big Sky
|62. 15 — Little Rock (AQ) Sun Belt
|63. 16 — North Dakota State (AQ) Summit
|64. 16 — Winthrop (AQ) Big South
|65. 16 — Siena (AQ) MAAC
|66. 16 — Prairie View A&M (AQ) SWAC
|67. 16 — Robert Morris (AQ) NEC
|68. 16 — North Carolina Central (AQ) MEAC
First four out: Texas, Mississippi State, Wichita State, Rhode Island