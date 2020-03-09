NCAA® March Madness® Live to bring fans deeper into game action with slate of new features for 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

NCAA March Madness Live – the ultimate live streaming destination for March Madness – will offer fans a deeper level of connectivity for the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including a host of new features designed to keep fans at the center of the action. Enhancements are highlighted by a new Multigame viewing option on Amazon Fire TV and Android TV devices, The Catch-Up video content powered by AT&T TV and the returning fan favorite Fast Break presented by AT&T TV and Nissan.

NCAA March Madness Live, managed by Turner Sports in partnership with the NCAA and CBS Sports, is available now to download across mobile devices.

Available across 17 platforms this year, including Google Assistant for the first time, NCAA March Madness Live will offer fans direct access to live coverage of NCAA Tournament games.

New features include:

Live Video Enhancements



The Multigame option will expand fans’ ability to watch simultaneous live coverage of two games during certain windows of the NCAA Tournament to new platforms, including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV platforms for the first time this year – in addition to existing Multigame functionality on Apple TV. Additionally, new The Catch-Up video powered by AT&T TV will provide users with a succinct summary of any key plays or moments that may have transpired prior to when they started watching live streaming coverage.

Fast Break presented by AT&T TV and Nissan

For the third consecutive year, Fast Break presented by AT&T TV and Nissan will exclusively provide an all-encompassing look at live tournament action from a single viewing location. This live, whip-around coverage will also offer quick turnaround highlights, real-time analysis, social reaction and commentary for all games. Fast Break will be available when there are multiple games being played during the first two rounds of the tournament, Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22. AT&T TV will present Fast Break coverage on Thursday and Saturday, with Nissan serving as sponsor for Friday and Sunday.

Bracket Integrations

Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge will bring fans deeper into the bracket game experience through intuitive integrations with live game coverage from the moment they fill out their brackets through the cutting down of the nets. Whether browsing live game action on the Watch Page, viewing a given live game within the Gamecenter, and/or receiving push notifications, NCAA March Madness Live will remind users of the outcomes they predicted so that they know which results to root for in anticipation of winning their Bracket Challenge.

While in Gamecenter, users will also be able to follow their Bracket Challenge group leaderboard(s), including access to new private chats that will include other participants in their groups.

Path to Championship ­will give fans insights for their most in-depth analysis of their bracket selections. Beginning with the NCAA Sweet Sixteen® Regional Semifinals, Path to Championship will automatically evaluate all possible bracket outcomes after the completion of each game, and use the results to showcase the games that will have the biggest impact on their Bracket Challenge groups.

In addition, Matchup Analysis will allow fans to choose from over 20 stats to personalize their bracket picking experience.

Additional Highlights

Fan-favorite features will return including “close game alerts” for big moments, live game scoring, real-time editorial content and direct access to live radio broadcasts, courtesy of Westwood One, for all 67 games.

Fans can access all tournament games broadcast on CBS via web and mobile devices. Additionally, fans can watch games via live streaming on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV’s digital platforms, as well as participating TV provider websites and apps.

For the tenth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. TBS will be the television home for live coverage of the National Championship and Final Four® National Semifinals from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

NCAA March Madness Live Sponsors

Tri-presenting sponsors for NCAA March Madness Live are NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola. On mobile, Coca-Cola, Capital One and Buick will sponsor the NCAA March Madness Live App for iOS; AT&T, Capital One and Nissan will sponsor the Android app. On connected streaming devices: Capital One and AT&T will sponsor the Roku app; AT&T will serve as a sponsor for the Apple TV app; Acura and AT&T TV will sponsor the Amazon Fire TV app; and, AT&T, Coca-Cola and POWERADE will sponsor the Xbox app.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all multimedia screens. Turner Sports’ television coverage includes the NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League and ELEAGUE. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products, as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE PASS, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com. Turner Sports launched B/R Live in 2018 as a premium live streaming sports platform, serving as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The streaming service allows fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice.

About CBS Sports

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in television sports, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS SPORTS NETWORK, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, and produces INSIDE THE NFL for SHOWTIME. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; streaming sports news network CBS Sports HQ; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.



About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.