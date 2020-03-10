Hoops:

Before the bracket is revealed during the Selection Show on Sunday, March 15, conference tournaments will play out. Five automatic bids will be won on Tuesday, March 10: Horizon League, NEC, CAA, WCC and the Summit League.

East Tennessee State won Monday night's Southern Conference championship in the most recent completed tournament. Yale will represent the Ivy League as the regular-season champion after the league announced it would cancel its tournament "to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation."

The road to March Madness got started with the beginning of conference tournaments on Tuesday, March 3. The leagues play up right up to the Selection Show.

Find the complete list of 32 conference tournaments or automatic bid winners below, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto bids for each winner. This will be updated throughout.

2020 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

Click or tap here for live scores.

  • America East
    • All games at higher seed
      • Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7
      • Semifinals — Tuesday, March 10
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Vermont
      • Bracket
  • American Athletic
    • Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)
      • First Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Top seed: Cincinnati
      • Bracket
  • Atlantic 10
    • Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Second Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Top seed: Dayton
      • Bracket
  • ACC
    • Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Second Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Florida State
      • Bracket
  • Atlantic Sun
  • Big 12
    • Kansas City, MO (Spring Center)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Kansas
      • Bracket
  • Big East
    • New York City (Madison Square Garden)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Creighton
      • Bracket
  • Big Sky
    • Boise, Idaho (CenturyLink Arena)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Eastern Washington
      • Bracket
  • Big South
  • Big Ten
    • Indianapolis, Ind. (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Second Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Top seed: Wisconsin
      • Bracket
  • Big West
    • Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center)
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: UC Irvine
      • Bracket
  • Colonial
    • Washington, D.C. (Entertainment and Sports Arena)
      • Opening Round — Saturday, March 7
      • Quarterfinals — Sunday, March 8
      • Semifinals — Monday, March 9
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: Hofstra
      • Championship matchup: Hofstra vs. Northeastern
      • Bracket
  • Conference USA
    • Frisco, Texas (Ford Center)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: North Texas
      • Bracket
  • Horizon League
    • At campus sites and then Indianapolis, Ind. (Indiana Farmers Coliseum)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 3
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5
      • Semifinals — Monday, March 9
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: Wright State
      • Championship matchup: Northern Kentucky vs.UIC
      • Bracket
  • Ivy League
    • Champion: Yale (23-7) earns the automatic bid as the regular-season champion.
    • Per the Ivy League, the tournament has been canceled. "The decision has been made in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation."
  • Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC)
    • Atlantic City, N.J. (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Siena
      • Bracket
  • Mid-American (MAC)
    • Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
      • First Round — Monday, March 9
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Akron
      • Bracket
  • Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC)
    • Norfolk, Va. (Scope Arena)
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 10
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: North Carolina Central
      • Bracket
  • Missouri Valley
  • Mountain West
  • Northeast
    • All games at higher seed
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 4
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 7
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: Robert Morris
      • Championship matchup: Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis U
      • Bracket
  • Ohio Valley
  • Pac-12
    • Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Oregon
      • Bracket
  • Patriot League
    • All games at higher seed
      • First Round — Tuesday, March 3
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 5
      • Semifinals — Sunday, March 8
      • Championship — Wednesday, March 11
      • Top seed: Colgate
      • Championship matchup: Colgate vs. Boston U
      • Bracket
  • SEC
    • Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Second Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Top seed: Kentucky
      • Bracket
  • Southern
  • Southland
    • Katy, Texas (Leonard E. Merrell Center)
      • First Round — Wednesday, March 11
      • Second Round — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Stephen F. Austin
      • Bracket
  • Southwestern Athletic (SWAC)
    • At higher seed and then Birmingham, Ala.
      • Quarterfinals — Tuesday, March 10
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: Prairie View A&M
      • Bracket
  • Summit League
    • Sioux Falls, S.D. (Denny Sanford Premier Center)
      • Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8
      • Semifinals — Monday, March 9
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: North Dakota State vs. North Dakota
      • Bracket
  • Sun Belt
    • At campus sites and then New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)
      • First Round — Saturday, March 7
      • Second Round — Monday, March 9
      • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, March 11
      • Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
      • Championship — Sunday, March 15
      • Top seed: Little Rock
      • Bracket
  • West Coast
    • Las Vegas (Orleans Arena)
      • First Round — Thursday, March 5
      • Second Round — Friday, March 6
      • Quarterfinals — Saturday, March 7
      • Semifinals — Monday, March 9
      • Championship — Tuesday, March 10
      • Top seed: Gonzaga
      • Championship matchup: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's
      • Bracket
  • Western Athletic (WAC)
    • Las Vegas (Orleans Arena)
      • Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
      • Semifinals — Friday, March 13
      • Championship — Saturday, March 14
      • Top seed: New Mexico State
      • Bracket

Here's how the 2019 conference tournaments finished.

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Ivy League Presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
Selection Sunday 2020: Start time, date, schedule

The 2020 NCAA Selection show is on Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on March Madness Live. Known as Selection Sunday, that's when the bracket for the 2020 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament will be revealed.
READ MORE

