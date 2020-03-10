Before the bracket is revealed during the Selection Show on Sunday, March 15, conference tournaments will play out. Five automatic bids will be won on Tuesday, March 10: Horizon League, NEC, CAA, WCC and the Summit League.

East Tennessee State won Monday night's Southern Conference championship in the most recent completed tournament. Yale will represent the Ivy League as the regular-season champion after the league announced it would cancel its tournament "to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation."

The road to March Madness got started with the beginning of conference tournaments on Tuesday, March 3. The leagues play up right up to the Selection Show.

Find the complete list of 32 conference tournaments or automatic bid winners below, including the schedules, brackets, scores and auto bids for each winner. This will be updated throughout.

2020 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

