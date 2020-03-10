CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship commentator teams

Dwyane Wade and Lauren Shehadi to Join Tournament Coverage for the First Time; Wally Szczerbiak, Adam Zucker and Adam Lefkoe to Have Increased Roles

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson to Call National Championship and Final Four National Semifinals on TBS, 6th Consecutive Year as Lead Broadcast Team

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will once again feature a marquee lineup of announcers for their 10th year of combined coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. All 67 games from the 2020 NCAA Tournament will be televised across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live, beginning Tuesday, March 17, with the NCAA First Four on truTV.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 4, and National Championship on Monday, April 6, from Atlanta will be called by Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson on TBS, with “TeamCast” presentations returning on TNT and truTV.

Gene Steratore will return as rules analyst throughout the Tournament.

New commentator roles for this year’s coverage will include:

• Dwyane Wade joining studio coverage from Atlanta for the Final Four and National Championship;

• Wally Szczerbiak moving into a game analyst role through the Tournament’s first weekend;

• Adam Zucker hosting the Atlanta studio show for the first week of Tournament action;

• Lauren Shehadi serving as a game reporter through the Round of 32;

• Adam Lefkoe joining televised coverage for the first time, providing game updates from New York.

Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel will again host studio coverage from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York during the first full week of the tournament, joined by Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith. Johnson will host studio coverage from Atlanta during the second week of tournament action on Thursday and Friday, while Gumbel will anchor coverage from CBS Studios. Studio coverage originating from Turner Studios in Atlanta, hosted by Adam Zucker during the first week, will feature Brendan Haywood, Seth Davis, Candace Parker and college coaches to be announced. Adam Lefkoe will provide game updates.

MARCH MADNESS 2020: How to watch every game live | How to watch Fast Break whip-around coverage

Following is the complete list of announcer pairings:

* Regional Weekend Announce Teams

Announcer pairings Play-by-play Analyst Reporter Jim Nantz Bill Raftery, Grant Hill Tracy Wolfson* Brian Anderson Chris Webber Allie LaForce* Ian Eagle Jim Spanarkel Jamie Erdahl* Kevin Harlan Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner Dana Jacobson* Brad Nessler Jim Jackson Evan Washburn Spero Dedes Steve Smith, Wally Szczerbiak Lisa Byington Andrew Catalon Steve Lappas Lauren Shehadi Carter Blackburn Debbie Antonelli John Schriffen

The tournament will tip off Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, with the NCAA First Four on truTV. Brad Nessler will call Tuesday’s games with analysts Jim Jackson and Steve Lavin, alongside reporter Evan Washburn. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play on Wednesday with analysts Steve Lappas and Lavin and reporter Lisa Byington. Studio coverage for the First Four will originate from Atlanta with Zucker and analysts Parker, Haywood, and Davis.

Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

CBS will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals and National Championship in 2021, with the events alternating between CBS Sports and Turner Sports each year throughout the partnership.