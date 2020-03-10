College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Thursday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Thursday, March 12. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.

Conference tournament games are getting canceled because of the coronavirus. You can follow the latest updates from the NCAA here regarding the coronavirus and impacted events.

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

Thursday, March 12 — GAMES ARE CANCELED

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule

Games through March 11, 2020 RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Gonzaga WCC 31-2 10-1 4-1 17-0 0-0 2 2 Kansas Big 12 27-3 10-1 2-1 15-1 1-0 3 3 Dayton Atlantic 10 29-2 9-0 3-2 17-0 0-0 4 4 San Diego St. Mountain West 29-2 11-0 5-1 13-1 1-0 5 5 Baylor Big 12 26-4 9-2 3-1 14-1 0-0 6 6 Duke ACC 25-6 7-4 3-0 15-2 0-0 7 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 22-9 7-4 3-2 12-3 0-0 8 8 Louisville ACC 24-7 6-5 1-1 17-1 0-0 9 9 BYU WCC 23-8 6-5 4-2 13-1 1-0 10 10 Florida St. ACC 26-5 7-5 3-0 16-0 0-0 11 11 Creighton Big East 23-7 6-5 1-1 16-1 1-0 12 12 Oregon Pac-12 24-7 5-5 2-2 17-0 0-0 13 13 Villanova Big East 24-7 9-3 3-1 12-3 0-0 14 14 Arizona Pac-12 21-11 4-6 4-1 13-4 0-0 15 15 Seton Hall Big East 21-9 8-4 2-1 11-4 0-0 16 16 Ohio St. Big Ten 21-10 4-7 1-1 16-2 0-0 17 17 West Virginia Big 12 21-10 4-8 3-0 14-2 0-0 18 18 Maryland Big Ten 24-7 5-6 3-0 16-1 0-0 19 19 Butler Big East 22-9 5-6 3-0 14-3 0-0 20 20 Houston AAC 23-8 6-6 3-0 14-2 0-0 21 21 Kentucky SEC 25-6 8-2 1-2 16-2 0-0 22 22 Texas Tech Big 12 18-13 3-7 2-2 13-4 0-0 23 24 Wisconsin Big Ten 21-10 6-6 0-3 15-1 0-0 24 25 Michigan Big Ten 19-12 4-7 4-0 11-5 0-0 25 23 Colorado Pac-12 21-11 4-7 4-1 13-3 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.