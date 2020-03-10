College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Tuesday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Tuesday, March 10. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings.
All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.
College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule
Tuesday, March 10
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Kansas
|Big 12
|27-3
|10-1
|2-1
|15-1
|1-0
|2
|3
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|29-2
|9-0
|3-2
|17-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|30-2
|10-1
|3-1
|17-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|San Diego St.
|Mountain West
|29-2
|11-0
|5-1
|13-1
|1-0
|5
|5
|Baylor
|Big 12
|26-4
|9-2
|3-1
|14-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Duke
|ACC
|25-6
|7-4
|3-0
|15-2
|0-0
|7
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|22-9
|7-4
|3-2
|12-3
|0-0
|8
|8
|Louisville
|ACC
|24-7
|6-5
|1-1
|17-1
|0-0
|9
|9
|BYU
|WCC
|23-8
|6-5
|4-2
|13-1
|1-0
|10
|10
|Florida St.
|ACC
|26-5
|7-5
|3-0
|16-0
|0-0
|11
|11
|Creighton
|Big East
|23-7
|6-5
|1-1
|16-1
|1-0
|12
|12
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|24-7
|5-5
|2-2
|17-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|Villanova
|Big East
|24-7
|9-3
|3-1
|12-3
|0-0
|14
|14
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|20-11
|4-6
|3-1
|13-4
|0-0
|15
|15
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|21-9
|8-4
|2-1
|11-4
|0-0
|16
|16
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|21-10
|4-7
|1-1
|16-2
|0-0
|17
|17
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|21-10
|4-8
|3-0
|14-2
|0-0
|18
|18
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|24-7
|5-6
|3-0
|16-1
|0-0
|19
|19
|Butler
|Big East
|22-9
|5-6
|3-0
|14-3
|0-0
|20
|20
|Houston
|AAC
|23-8
|6-6
|3-0
|14-2
|0-0
|21
|21
|Kentucky
|SEC
|25-6
|8-2
|1-2
|16-2
|0-0
|22
|22
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|18-13
|3-7
|2-2
|13-4
|0-0
|23
|23
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|21-10
|4-7
|4-0
|13-3
|0-0
|24
|24
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|21-10
|6-6
|0-3
|15-1
|0-0
|25
|25
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|19-12
|4-7
|4-0
|11-5
|0-0
For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Kansas
|28-3
|1,625
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|29-2
|1,546
|2
|3
|Dayton
|29-2
|1,507
|3
|4
|Florida State
|26-5
|1,384
|7
|5
|Baylor
|26-4
|1,322
|4
|6
|San Diego State
|30-2
|1,261
|5
|7
|Creighton
|24-7
|1,157
|11
|8
|Kentucky
|25-6
|1,118
|6
|9
|Michigan State
|22-9
|995
|16
|10
|Duke
|25-6
|990
|12
|11
|Villanova
|24-7
|989
|14
|12
|Maryland
|24-7
|912
|9
|13
|Oregon
|24-7
|904
|13
|14
|BYU
|24-7
|762
|15
|15
|Louisville
|24-7
|755
|10
|16
|Seton Hall
|21-9
|722
|8
|17
|Virginia
|23-7
|560
|22
|18
|Wisconsin
|21-10
|495
|24
|19
|Ohio State
|21-10
|443
|19
|20
|Auburn
|25-6
|436
|17
|21
|Illinois
|21-10
|241
|23
|22
|Houston
|23-8
|167
|21
|23
|West Virginia
|21-10
|167
|NR
|24
|Butler
|22-9
|161
|NR
|25
|Iowa
|20-11
|111
|18