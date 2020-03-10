Hoops:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Tuesday

Bracketology: NCAA tournament predictions, less than a week from Selection Sunday

The 2019-20 men's college basketball season continues on Tuesday, March 10. Below, get the complete college basketball rankings from the NET, AP and coaches poll, and the scores and schedule for the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings. 

All rankings are from the NET, which is updated daily, unless otherwise noted. The NET rankings are a primary tool the NCAA selection committee uses to evaluate a team for the NCAA tournament. You can read more about the NET and how it is used to quantify the strength of every team here.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

Tuesday, March 10

TV SCHEDULE: Game times, TV channels for basketball games

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

Here are the Top 25 teams in the NET rankings, which are updated daily and include all 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

FULL LIST: See the complete NET rankings here | NCAA tournament schedule 

Through games March 9, 2020

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 Kansas Big 12 27-3 10-1 2-1 15-1 1-0
2 3 Dayton Atlantic 10 29-2 9-0 3-2 17-0 0-0
3 2 Gonzaga WCC 30-2 10-1 3-1 17-0 0-0
4 4 San Diego St. Mountain West 29-2 11-0 5-1 13-1 1-0
5 5 Baylor Big 12 26-4 9-2 3-1 14-1 0-0
6 6 Duke ACC 25-6 7-4 3-0 15-2 0-0
7 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 22-9 7-4 3-2 12-3 0-0
8 8 Louisville ACC 24-7 6-5 1-1 17-1 0-0
9 9 BYU WCC 23-8 6-5 4-2 13-1 1-0
10 10 Florida St. ACC 26-5 7-5 3-0 16-0 0-0
11 11 Creighton Big East 23-7 6-5 1-1 16-1 1-0
12 12 Oregon Pac-12 24-7 5-5 2-2 17-0 0-0
13 13 Villanova Big East 24-7 9-3 3-1 12-3 0-0
14 14 Arizona Pac-12 20-11 4-6 3-1 13-4 0-0
15 15 Seton Hall Big East 21-9 8-4 2-1 11-4 0-0
16 16 Ohio St. Big Ten 21-10 4-7 1-1 16-2 0-0
17 17 West Virginia Big 12 21-10 4-8 3-0 14-2 0-0
18 18 Maryland Big Ten 24-7 5-6 3-0 16-1 0-0
19 19 Butler Big East 22-9 5-6 3-0 14-3 0-0
20 20 Houston AAC 23-8 6-6 3-0 14-2 0-0
21 21 Kentucky SEC 25-6 8-2 1-2 16-2 0-0
22 22 Texas Tech Big 12 18-13 3-7 2-2 13-4 0-0
23 23 Colorado Pac-12 21-10 4-7 4-0 13-3 0-0
24 24 Wisconsin Big Ten 21-10 6-6 0-3 15-1 0-0
25 25 Michigan Big Ten 19-12 4-7 4-0 11-5 0-0

For comparison, below is the latest AP Top 25 poll, which is updated every Monday during the season.

AP Poll Top 25 college basketball rankings

Games through March 8, 2020
RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Kansas 28-3 1,625 1
2 Gonzaga 29-2 1,546 2
3 Dayton 29-2 1,507 3
4 Florida State 26-5 1,384 7
5 Baylor 26-4 1,322 4
6 San Diego State 30-2 1,261 5
7 Creighton 24-7 1,157 11
8 Kentucky 25-6 1,118 6
9 Michigan State 22-9 995 16
10 Duke 25-6 990 12
11 Villanova 24-7 989 14
12 Maryland 24-7 912 9
13 Oregon 24-7 904 13
14 BYU 24-7 762 15
15 Louisville 24-7 755 10
16 Seton Hall 21-9 722 8
17 Virginia 23-7 560 22
18 Wisconsin 21-10 495 24
19 Ohio State 21-10 443 19
20 Auburn 25-6 436 17
21 Illinois 21-10 241 23
22 Houston 23-8 167 21
23 West Virginia 21-10 167 NR
24 Butler 22-9 161 NR
25 Iowa 20-11 111 18

The Ivy League Presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming 2020 Ivy League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
