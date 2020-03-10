Hoops:

The Ivy League | March 10, 2020

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments; limits spectators at all sporting events

PRINCETON, N.J. — With the health of students as well as the campus and the general community in mind, the Ivy League Presidents have decided to cancel the upcoming Ivy League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. The League’s regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men, are the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Tournaments.

The decision has been made in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

"We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."

All tickets for the Ivy League Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in full. Ticket holders with any questions should contact the Harvard ticket office.

Postseason competition may continue for winter teams in accordance with institutional policies.

Effective immediately, the League is also implementing highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events. The League is also canceling all out-of-season practices and competitions.

"Following a number of league-wide discussions throughout the last several weeks, we have decided to exercise caution in the interest of student-athletes, fans and the general community,” Harris said.

All policies regarding athletics activities are subject to change based on the ongoing review of circumstances.  Further details regarding the impact of coronavirus on Ivy League campuses will continue to be shared through institutional websites.

