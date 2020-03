Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of the March Madness experience this year! With the Champ Connect app, you can take part in light shows and play trivia against the other fans in the arena. Follow the easy steps below to get started now.

Step 1: Download and Launch Champ Connect (iOS/Android)

Step 2: Accept Terms & Conditions, Enable Microphone and Enable Camera

Step 3: When prompted, open the app and have the Sync screen open

Step 4: ENJOY!