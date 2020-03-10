Turner Sports and CBS Sports to present 2020 NCAA March Madness Selection Show on CBS, Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m. ET

Inside the Bracket Post-Show Coverage Streamed Across March Madness Live, Official March Madness Social Handles and NCAA.com, Beginning at 7 p.m

CBS Sports and Turner Sports today announced plans for the 2020 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, on CBS — Sunday, March 15, at 6 p.m. ET. The one-hour Selection Show, produced in partnership between Turner Sports and CBS Sports, will be broadcast live from New York.

The Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region as well as reactions from teams as they find out if they made this year’s field of 68. Host Greg Gumbel will be joined in New York by analysts Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis and Charles Barkley. Selection Committee Chair Kevin White and NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt will also sit down for a live interview to discuss the bracket.

The NCAA Selection Show will also be available on NCAA March Madness Live, the official live streaming product of March Madness available via web, mobile and connected devices.

Following this year’s 2020 NCAA March Madness Selection Show, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will produce an Inside the Bracket post-show, streaming on March Madness Live, official March Madness handles across YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, along with NCAA.com, beginning at 7 p.m. NCAA.com’s Andy Katz will break down the bracket, make his picks and take fan questions during the show.

For the 10th consecutive year, CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live.

TBS will televise this year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 4, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 6.

