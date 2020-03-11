2020 Big East tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Jay Wright: "This might be one of the best years ever for the Big East"

The 2020 Big East men's basketball conference tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 14. Below, find the bracket, schedule and seeds information.

Villanova has won the last three Big East tournament titles. The Wildcats defeated Seton Hall in the final. Creighton is the No. 1 seed for this season.

In Wednesday's first round games, St. John's stormed past Georgetown behind a 23-0 closing run and DePaul topped Xavier.

2020 Big East Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2020 Big East Tournament: Schedule

All times are ET and games are at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Time and TV information is subject to change.

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 St. John's 75, No. 8 Georgetown 62

Game 2: No. 10 DePaul 71, No. 7 Xavier 67

Quarterfinals— Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. No. 9 St. John's | 12 p.m. | FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler | 2:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 10 DePaul

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FS1

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

2020 Big East Tournament: Seeds

Seed Nos. 1 through 6 have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds 7 through 10 play in the First Round on Wednesday, March 11.

Creighton Villanova Seton Hall Providence Butler Marquette Xavier Georgetown St. John's DePaul

Here are the final Big East standings in the regular season:

Team Conference GB Overall Creighton 13-5 -- 24-7 Villanova 13-5 -- 24-7 Seton Hall 13-5 -- 21-9 Providence 12-6 1 19-12 Butler 10-8 3 22-9 Marquette 8-10 5 18-12 Xavier 8-10 5 19-12 Georgetown 5-13 8 15-16 St. John's 5-13 8 16-15 DePaul 3-15 10 15-16

Big East Tournament history

Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.