NCAA.com | March 11, 2020

2020 Big East tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Jay Wright: "This might be one of the best years ever for the Big East"

The 2020 Big East men's basketball conference tournament will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 14. Below, find the bracket, schedule and seeds information.

Villanova has won the last three Big East tournament titles. The Wildcats defeated Seton Hall in the final. Creighton is the No. 1 seed for this season.

In Wednesday's first round games, St. John's stormed past Georgetown behind a 23-0 closing run and DePaul topped Xavier.

2020 Big East Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is the 2020 Big East tournament bracket

2020 Big East Tournament: Schedule

All times are ET and games are at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Time and TV information is subject to change.

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 St. John's 75, No. 8 Georgetown 62
Game 2: No. 10 DePaul 71, No. 7 Xavier 67

Quarterfinals— Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. No. 9 St. John's | 12 p.m. | FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler | 2:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 10 DePaul
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6:30 p.m. | FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | FS1

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Semifinal winners | 6:30 p.m. | FOX

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Complete schedule information for every conference

2020 Big East Tournament: Seeds

Seed Nos. 1 through 6 have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds 7 through 10 play in the First Round on Wednesday, March 11.

  1. Creighton
  2. Villanova
  3. Seton Hall
  4. Providence
  5. Butler
  6. Marquette
  7. Xavier
  8. Georgetown
  9. St. John's
  10. DePaul

Here are the final Big East standings in the regular season:

Team Conference GB Overall
Creighton 13-5 -- 24-7
Villanova 13-5 -- 24-7
Seton Hall 13-5 -- 21-9
Providence 12-6 1 19-12
Butler 10-8 3 22-9
Marquette 8-10 5 18-12
Xavier 8-10 5 19-12
Georgetown 5-13 8 15-16
St. John's 5-13 8 16-15
DePaul 3-15 10 15-16

Big East Tournament history

Villanova has won three consecutive conference crowns by beating Creighton, Providence and then Seton Hall in the final. The Wildcats are the first program to win three Big East titles in a row.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP MVP
1980 Georgetown 87-81 Syracuse Craig Shelton, Georgetown
1981 Syracuse 83-80 Villanova Leo Rautins, Syracuse
1982 Georgetown 72-54 Villanova Eric Floyd, Georgetown
1983 St. John's 85-77 Boston College Chris Mullins, St. John's
1984 Georgetown 82-71 Syracuse Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1985 Georgetown 92-80 St. John's Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1986 St. John's 70-69 Syracuse Dwayne Washington, St. John's
1987 Georgetown 69-59 Syracuse Reggie Williams, Georgetown
1988 Syracuse 85-68 Villanova Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
1989 Georgetown 88-79 Syracuse Charles Smith, Georgetown
1990 UConn 78-75 Syracuse Chris Smith, UConn
1991 Seton Hall 74-62 Georgetown Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
1992 Syracuse 56-54 Georgetown Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
1993 Seton Hall 103-70 Syracuse Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
1994 Providence 74-64 Georgetown Michael Smith, Providence
1995 Villanova 94-78 UConn Kerry Kittles, Villanova
1996 UConn 75-74 Georgetown Victor Page, Georgetown
1997 Boston College 70-58 Villanova Scoonie Penn, Boston College
1998 UConn 69-64 Syracuse Khalid El-Amin, UConn
1999 UConn 82-63 St. John's Kevin Freeman, UConn
2000 St. John's 80-70 UConn Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
2001 Boston College 79-57 Pitt Troy Bell, Boston College
2002 UConn 74-65 (OT) Pitt Caron Butler, UConn
2003 Pitt 74-56 UConn Julius Page, Pitt
2004 UConn 61-58 Pitt Ben Gordon, UConn
2005 Syracuse 68-59 West Virginia Hakim Warrick, Syracuse
2006 Syracuse 65-61 Pitt Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
2007 Georgetown 65-42 Pitt Jeff Green, Georgetown
2008 Pitt 74-65 Georgetown Sam Young, Pitt
2009 Louisville 76-66 Syracuse Johnny Flynn, Syracuse
2010 West Virginia 60-58 Georgetown Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
2011 UConn 69-66 Louisville Kemba Walker, UConn
2012 Louisville (vacated) 50-44 UConn Peyton Siva, Louisville
2013 Louisville (vacated) 78-61 Syracuse Peyton Siva, Louisville
2014 Providence 65-58 Creighton Bryce Cotton, Providence
2015 Villanova 69-52 Xavier Josh Hart, Villanova
2016 Seton Hall 69-67 Villanova Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
2017 Villanova 74-60 Creighton Josh Hart, Villanova
2018 Villanova 76-66 (OT) Providence Mikal Bridges, Villanova
2019 Villanova 74-72 Seton Hall Phil Booth, Villanova

