2020 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2020 SEC Tournament is being played in Nashville, Tennessee, from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15. Get the bracket, schedule and seeds information below.

Kentucky is the top seed this season. Auburn won the 2019 title with an 84-64 win against Tennessee in the final. The Tigers' win marked the first time a team other than Kentucky won since 2014 (Florida).

2020 SEC tournament: Bracket

2020 SEC tournament: Schedule

All times ET. All times and broadcasts subject to change.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 13 Georgia 81, No. 12 Ole Miss 63

Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas 86, No. 14 Vanderbilt 73

Second Round — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama | 1 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Georgia | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Arkansas | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN

Championship — Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN

2020 SEC tournament: Seeds

The top four seeds have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds No. 5 through No. 10 start in the second round. Seeds No. 11 through No. 14 play in the first round.

Kentucky Auburn LSU Mississippi State Florida South Carolina Texas A&M Tennessee Alabama Missouri Arkansas Ole Miss Georgia Vanderbilt

Here are the standings going into Saturday, March 7:

Team Conference GB Overall Kentucky 15-3 -- 25-6 Auburn 12-6 3 25-6 LSU 12-6 3 21-10 Mississippi State 11-7 4 20-11 Florida 11-7 4 19-12 South Carolina 10-8 5 18-13 Texas A&M 10-8 5 16-14 Tennessee 9-9 6 17-14 Alabama 8-10 7 16-15 Missouri 7-11 8 15-16 Arkansas 7-11 8 19-12 Ole Miss 6-12 9 15-16 Georgia 5-13 10 15-16 Vanderbilt 3-15 12 11-20

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.