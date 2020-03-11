2020 SEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2020 SEC Tournament is being played in Nashville, Tennessee, from Wednesday, March 11 through Sunday, March 15. Get the bracket, schedule and seeds information below.
Kentucky is the top seed this season. Auburn won the 2019 title with an 84-64 win against Tennessee in the final. The Tigers' win marked the first time a team other than Kentucky won since 2014 (Florida).
2020 SEC tournament: Bracket
2020 SEC tournament: Schedule
All times ET. All times and broadcasts subject to change.
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 13 Georgia 81, No. 12 Ole Miss 63
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas 86, No. 14 Vanderbilt 73
Second Round — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama | 1 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 13 Georgia | 25 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Arkansas | 25 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network
Quarterfinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network
Semifinals — Saturday, March 14
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN
Championship — Sunday, March 15
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 1 p.m. | ESPN
2020 SEC tournament: Seeds
The top four seeds have byes into the quarterfinals. Seeds No. 5 through No. 10 start in the second round. Seeds No. 11 through No. 14 play in the first round.
- Kentucky
- Auburn
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Missouri
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Vanderbilt
Here are the standings going into Saturday, March 7:
|Team
|Conference
|GB
|Overall
|Kentucky
|15-3
|--
|25-6
|Auburn
|12-6
|3
|25-6
|LSU
|12-6
|3
|21-10
|Mississippi State
|11-7
|4
|20-11
|Florida
|11-7
|4
|19-12
|South Carolina
|10-8
|5
|18-13
|Texas A&M
|10-8
|5
|16-14
|Tennessee
|9-9
|6
|17-14
|Alabama
|8-10
|7
|16-15
|Missouri
|7-11
|8
|15-16
|Arkansas
|7-11
|8
|19-12
|Ole Miss
|6-12
|9
|15-16
|Georgia
|5-13
|10
|15-16
|Vanderbilt
|3-15
|12
|11-20
SEC tournament: History, champions
Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with six.
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner-up
|Location
|1933
|Kentucky
|46-27
|Mississippi State
|Atlanta
|1934
|Alabama
|41-25
|Florida
|Atlanta
|1936
|Tennessee
|29-25
|Alabama
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1937
|Kentucky
|39-25
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1938
|Georgia Tech
|58-47
|Ole Miss
|Baton Rouge, La.
|1939
|Kentucky
|46-38
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1940
|Kentucky
|51-43
|Georgia
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1941
|Tennessee
|36-33
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1942
|Kentucky
|36-34
|Alabama
|Louisville, Ky.
|1943
|Tennessee
|33-30
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1944
|Kentucky
|62-46
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1945
|Kentucky
|39-35
|Tennessee
|Louisville, Ky.
|1946
|Kentucky
|59-36
|LSU
|Louisville, Ky.
|1947
|Kentucky
|55-38
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1948
|Kentucky
|54-43
|Georgia Tech
|Louisville, Ky.
|1949
|Kentucky
|68-52
|Tulane
|Louisville, Ky.
|1950
|Kentucky
|95-58
|Tennessee
|Louisville, Ky.
|1951
|Vanderbilt
|61-57
|Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1952
|Kentucky
|44-43
|LSU
|Louisville, Ky.
|1979
|No. 2 Tennessee
|75-69 (OT)
|No. 6 Kentucky
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1980
|No. 2 LSU
|80-78
|No. 1 Kentucky
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1981
|No. 6 Ole Miss
|66-62
|No. 5 Georgia
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1982
|No. 3 Alabama
|48-46
|No. 1 Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|1983
|No. 6 Georgia
|86-71
|No. 9 Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1984
|No. 1 Kentucky
|51-49
|No. 2 Auburn
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1985
|No. 8 Auburn
|53-49
|No. 3 Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1986
|No. 1 Kentucky
|83-72
|No. 3 Alabama
|Lexington, Ky.
|1987
|No. 1 Alabama
|69-62
|No. 7 LSU
|Atlanta
|1988
|No. 1 Kentucky
|62-57
|No. 7 Georgia
|Baton Rouge, La.
|1989
|No. 2 Alabama
|72-60
|No. 1 Florida
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|1990
|No. 2 Alabama
|70-51
|No. 5 Ole Miss
|Orlando, Fla.
|1991
|No. 3 Alabama
|88-69
|No. 9 Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1992
|Kentucky
|80-54
|Alabama
|Birmingham, Ala.
|1993
|Kentucky
|82-65
|LSU
|Lexington, Ky.
|1994
|Kentucky
|73-60
|Florida
|Memphis, Tenn.
|1995
|Kentucky
|95-93 (OT)
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|1996
|Mississippi State
|84-73
|Kentucky
|New Orleans
|1997
|Kentucky
|95-68
|Georgia
|Memphis, Tenn.
|1998
|Kentucky
|86-56
|South Carolina
|Atlanta
|1999
|Kentucky
|76-63
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2000
|Arkansas
|75-67
|Auburn
|Atlanta
|2001
|Kentucky
|77-55
|Ole Miss
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2002
|Mississippi State
|61-58
|Alabama
|Atlanta
|2003
|Kentucky
|64-57
|Mississippi State
|New Orleans
|2004
|Kentucky
|89-73
|Florida
|Atlanta
|2005
|Florida
|70-53
|Kentucky
|Atlanta
|2006
|Florida
|49-47
|South Carolina
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2007
|Florida
|77-56
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2008
|Georgia
|66-57
|Arkansas
|Atlanta
|2009
|Mississippi State
|64-61
|Tennessee
|Tampa, Fla.
|2010
|Kentucky
|75-74 (OT)
|Mississippi State
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2011
|Kentucky
|70-54
|Florida
|Atlanta
|2012
|Vanderbilt
|71-64
|Kentucky
|New Orleans
|2013
|Ole Miss
|66-63
|Florida
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2014
|Florida
|61-60
|Kentucky
|Atlanta
|2015
|Kentucky
|78-63
|Arkansas
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2016
|Kentucky
|82-77 (OT)
|Texas A&M
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2017
|Kentucky
|82-65
|Arkansas
|Nashville, Tenn.
|2018
|Kentucky
|77-72
|Tennessee
|St. Louis
|2019
|Auburn
|84-64
|Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.