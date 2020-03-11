LATEST UPDATES:

NCAA cancels March Madness basketball tournaments

All winter, spring championships canceled
NCAA.org | March 11, 2020

NCAA President Mark Emmert releases statement on limiting attendance at NCAA championships

NCAA meen's basketball

The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panelBased on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

2020 Final Four in Atlanta: Everything you need to know

The NCAA announced on March 12 it is canceling the 2020 men's and women's basketball championships and all other remaining winter and spring sports because of the coronavirus.
2020 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF

Here is the official, printable 2020 NCAA bracket for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, also known as March Madness.
NCAA cancels remaining 2020 winter and spring championships

In a statement on March 12, NCAA canceled remaining 2020 winter and spring championships, including the Division I men's and women's basketball championship.
