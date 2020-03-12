LATEST UPDATES:

NCAA cancels March Madness basketball tournaments

All winter, spring championships canceled
basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 12, 2020

2020 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

Getty Images The 2020 SEC tournament has been canceled. The SEC canceled the remainder of its basketball tournament on Thursday, March 12.

The NCAA announced on Thursday it has canceled the 2020 NCAA tournament, along with remaining winter and spring championships.

We're providing the latest updates here on the impact of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Ivy League announced the cancelations of its postseason basketball tournaments. On Thursday, more leagues announced tournament cancelations.

2020 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

Click or tap here for live scores.

Here's how the 2019 conference tournaments finished.

2020 Final Four in Atlanta: Everything you need to know

The NCAA announced on March 12 it is canceling the 2020 men's and women's basketball championships and all other remaining winter and spring sports because of the coronavirus.
READ MORE

2020 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF

Here is the official, printable 2020 NCAA bracket for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, also known as March Madness.
READ MORE

NCAA cancels remaining 2020 winter and spring championships

In a statement on March 12, NCAA canceled remaining 2020 winter and spring championships, including the Division I men's and women's basketball championship.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners