2020 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids

The SEC canceled the remainder of its basketball tournament on Thursday, March 12.

The NCAA announced on Thursday it has canceled the 2020 NCAA tournament, along with remaining winter and spring championships.

On Monday, the Ivy League announced the cancelations of its postseason basketball tournaments. On Thursday, more leagues announced tournament cancelations.

