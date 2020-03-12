Getty Images
The NCAA announced on Thursday it has canceled the 2020 NCAA tournament, along with remaining winter and spring championships.
We're providing the latest updates here on the impact of the coronavirus.
On Monday, the Ivy League announced the cancelations of its postseason basketball tournaments. On Thursday, more leagues announced tournament cancelations.
2020 NCAA conference tournaments: Schedules, brackets, scores, auto bids
- America East
- American Athletic
- Atlantic 10
- ACC
- Atlantic Sun
- Champion: Liberty (30-4)
- Championship matchup: Liberty vs. Lipscomb
- Bracket
- Big 12
- Big East
- Big Sky
- Big South
- Champion: Winthrop (24-10)
- Championship matchup: Winthrop vs. Hampton
- Bracket
- Big Ten
- Big West
- Colonial
- Champion: Hofstra (26-8)
- Championship matchup: Hofstra vs. Northeastern
- Bracket
- Conference USA
- Horizon League
- Champion: Northern Kentucky (23-9)
- Championship matchup: Northern Kentucky vs.UIC
- Bracket
- Ivy League
- Champion: Yale (23-7) as the regular-season champion.
- Per the Ivy League, the tournament has been canceled. "The decision has been made in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation."
- Metro Atlantic Athletic (MAAC)
- Mid-American (MAC)
- Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC)
- Missouri Valley
- Champion: Bradley (23-11)
- Championship matchup: Bradley vs. Valparaiso
- Bracket
- Mountain West
- Champion: Utah State (26-8)
- Championship matchup: San Diego State vs. Utah State
- Bracket
- Northeast
- Champion: Robert Morris (20-14)
- Championship matchup: Robert Morris vs. Saint Francis U
- Bracket
- Ohio Valley
- Champion: Belmont (26-7)
- Championship matchup: Belmont vs. Murray State
- Bracket
- Pac-12
- Patriot League
- Champion: Boston University (21-13)
- Championship matchup: Colgate vs. Boston U
- Bracket
- SEC
- Southern
- Champion: East Tennessee State (30-4)
- Championship matchup: East Tennessee State vs. Wofford
- Bracket
- Southland
- Southwestern Athletic (SWAC)
- Summit League
- Champion: North Dakota State (24-8)
- Championship matchup: North Dakota State vs. North Dakota
- Bracket
- Sun Belt
- West Coast
- Champion: Gonzaga (31-2)
- Championship matchup: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's
- Bracket
- Western Athletic (WAC)