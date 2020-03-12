NCAA cancels remaining 2020 winter and spring championships

The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that all 2020 winter and spring championships were canceled due to concern over the coronavirus:

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."