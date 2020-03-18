Finalists announced for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Award

Here are the top March Madness moments of the decade (2010-2019)

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today its four finalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Award, which is given to this season's best Division I men's basketball coach.

The finalists are Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Anthony Grant (Dayton) and Leonard Hamilton (Florida State).

NAME SCHOOL CONFERENCE Scott Drew Baylor Big 12 Brian Dutcher San Diego State Mountain West Anthony Grant Dayton Atlantic 10 Leonard Hamilton Florida State ACC

Tennessee's Rick Barnes won the award last season. None of this year's finalists have previously won, though Dutcher was Steve Fisher's assistant with the Aztecs when Fisher won the award in 2011.

Fans can visit naismithfanvote.com between March 20-April 1 to vote, as the fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. On April 3, the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Men’s College Coach of the Year is scheduled to be announced. The award ceremony will be held on a later date.