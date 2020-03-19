Click below to help pick the greatest March Madness moment of all time

HOOPS:

How Texas Western's 1966 title changed college sports forever

👀 Finalists named for the women's Naismith Trophy

Men's Naismith Trophy finalists
NCAA.com | March 19, 2020

127 teams finish the year with a win, leaving our imagination to fill in the blanks

Hall-of-fame writer Mike Lopresti reflects on the questions that will remain unanswered for the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
How Texas Western's 1966 national championship changed college sports forever

March 19 is the anniversary of Texas Western's 1966 national championship when the school out of El Paso knocked off an Adolph Rupp coached Kentucky team 72-65.
2020 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF

Here is the official, printable 2020 NCAA bracket for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, also known as March Madness.
