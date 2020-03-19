NCAA.com | March 19, 2020
Click below to help pick the greatest March Madness moment of all time
127 teams finish the year with a win, leaving our imagination to fill in the blanks
Hall-of-fame writer Mike Lopresti reflects on the questions that will remain unanswered for the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
How Texas Western's 1966 national championship changed college sports forever
March 19 is the anniversary of Texas Western's 1966 national championship when the school out of El Paso knocked off an Adolph Rupp coached Kentucky team 72-65.
2020 NCAA bracket: Printable March Madness bracket .PDF
Here is the official, printable 2020 NCAA bracket for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, also known as March Madness.