2020 Bevo Francis finalists announced

Kansas City, MO – Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee are excited to announce the Finalists for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award. This list consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA. John McCarthy had this to say about this year’s Finalists.

"On behalf of Small College Basketball and the National Award Committee, I sincerely congratulate all 14 Finalists for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award. Based on our criteria, these players are the elite of the elite in the country during the 2019-20 season. It's been a joy to watch each of them, and every one of them has had an exceptional season and has helped to lead their teams to tremendous success this season. I'm so happy for each of them, as they have earned this tremendous recognition."

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.

2020 marks the fifth year of the Bevo Francis Award. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of

Davenport University in 2016, Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, and Aston Francis of Wheaton College in 2019.

On April 6th at 6:00 pm CST the 2020 Bevo Francis Award winner will be announced. To stay up to date on all things Small College Basketball, please head to smallcollegebasketball.com.

2019-20 Bevo Francis Award

Finalists

Chris Coffey 6’7” Sr. Georgetown

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 6’6” Jr. Providence (MT)

Jhonathan Dunn 6’4” Sr. Southern Nazarene

Brett Hanson 6’2” Sr. Florida Southern

Ryan Hawkins 6’7” Jr. Northwest Missouri State

Trevor Hudgins 6’1” So. Northwest Missouri State

Kyle Mangas 6’3” Jr. Indiana Wesleyan

Cam Martin 6’9” Jr. Missouri Southern

Mark Matthews 6’6” Sr. Nova Southeastern

Selom Mawugbe 6’10” Sr. Azusa Pacific

Nic Reed 6’5” Sr. Olivet Nazarene

Jake Ross 6’4” Sr. Springfield (MA)

Andrew Sischo 6’9” Jr. Daemen

Nate West 5’10” Sr. LeTourneau