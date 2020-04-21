How many games are in a college basketball season? It depends

You can expect a men's DI college basketball team to play roughly 35 to 40 games in a season if it makes the NCAA tournament, and somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 to 32 if it doesn't.

There were more than 5,800 games of Division I men's basketball in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, according to David Worlock, the NCAA Director of Media Coordination/Statistics and Media Coordinator for March Madness.

"Last year, to be exact, there were 5,826 games," Worlock said of the 2018-19 season, " meaning the average team played 33.2 contests.

"Next year, there are four more schools scheduled to begin the reclassification process to Division I, bringing the total to 357 teams," he said. "Assuming a full season is played, we'll establish another record for most games played over the course of the season. As recently as 2010, there were only 334 teams in Division I."

UConn and Michigan share the record for most games played (41)

Division I teams played anywhere from 29 games (teams like Cal Poly, Charlotte, New Hampshire, UTEP) to 40 games (Auburn) in the 2018-19 season. The number of games on a school's schedule often depends on the strength of a team.

The more games you win in the postseason, the more games you play and the higher your season total.

REMEMBER THIS?: This March Madness Moment was voted the greatest of all time

The NCAA record for games played in a season is 41 games, held by UConn's 2011 national championship team and Michigan's national runner-up team in 2018. Seventeen teams have played 40 games in a season, most recently Auburn.

That 2011 UConn team played five games in the Big East tournament and six games in the NCAA tournament, winning all 11 and both tournaments. While the Huskies had played just 30 games at the end of the regular season, they played almost a dozen more as they tore through postseason play.

How the college basketball schedule works

A college basketball season is broken down into a few segments: non-conference play, conference play, conference tournaments and postseason tournaments. The number of games in conference play varies by conference with the ACC, Big Sky, Big Ten, MAAC, Southland and Sun Belt conferences playing 20-game schedules in 2019-2020 and the Ivy League playing a national-low 14 conference games.

Some teams take part in non-conference multi-team events, or MTEs, that are held in November and December, which allow teams to play up to 27 games, plus up to four games in an MTE, in a season for a total of 31 regular-season games. An extra game is allowed for teams that visit Hawaii. Teams that don't participate in an MTE are allowed to play up to 29 regular-season games (plus the potential additional game if it goes to Hawaii).

In some conferences, teams could play up to five games in their conference tournaments. In other conferences, not every team qualifies for its conference's tournament and there's always the possibility that a first-round loss limits the number of games that a team plays in a season.