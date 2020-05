2011 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2011 NCAA tournament was the first to have 68 teams, as the First Four round saw eight teams play in Dayton. These four winners then finished out the 64-team bracket.

UConn beat Butler for the national title — the Huskies' third championship. It was also Butler's second consecutive runner-up finish. VCU, which played in the First Four, and Kentucky rounded out the Final Four in Houston. This was the first Final Four without a top seed since 2006 (No. 3 seed UConn, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 8 Butler and No. 11 VCU).

2011 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2011 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four Southeast: No. 16 UNC Asheville 81 , No. 16 Arkansas-Little Rock 77 (OT) East: No. 12 Clemson 70 , No. 12 UAB 52 East: No. 16 UTSA 70 , No. 16 Alabama State 61 Southwest: No. 11 VCU 59 , No. 11 USC 46

Second Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Ohio State 75 , No. 16 UTSA 46 No. 2 North Carolina 102 , No. 15 Long Island 87 No. 3 Syracuse 77 , No. 14 Indiana State 60 No. 4 Kentucky 59 , No. 13 Princeton 57 No. 5 West Virginia 84 , No. 12 Clemson 76 No. 11 Marquette 66 , No. 6 Xavier 55 No. 7 Washington 68 , No. 10 Georgia 65 No. 8 George Mason 61 , No. 9 Villanova 57 West Regional No. 1 Duke 87 , No. 16 Hampton 45 No. 2 San Diego State 68 , No. 15 Northern Colorado 50 No. 3 UConn 81 , No. 14 Bucknell 52 No. 4 Texas 85 , No. 13 Oakland 81 No. 5 Arizona 77 , No. 12 Memphis 75 No. 6 Cincinnati 78 , No. 11 Missouri 63 No. 7 Temple 66 , No. 10 Penn State 64 No. 8 Michigan 75 , No. 9 Tennessee 45 Southwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 72 , No. 16 Boston University 53 No. 2 Notre Dame 69 , No. 15 Akron 56 No. 3 Purdue 65 , No. 14 Saint Peter's 43 No. 13 Morehead State 62 , No. 4 Louisville 61 No. 12 Richmond 69 , No. 5 Vanderbilt 66 No. 11 VCU 74 , No. 6 Georgetown 56 No. 10 Florida State 57 , No. 7 Texas A&M 50 No. 9 Illinois 73 , No. 8 UNLV 62 Southeast Regional No. 1 Pitt 74 , No. 16 UNC Asheville 51 No. 2 Florida 79 , No. 15 UC Santa Barbara 51 No. 3 BYU 74 , No. 14 Wofford 66 No. 4 Wisconsin 72 , No. 13 Belmont 58 No. 5 Kansas State 73 , No. 12 Utah State 68 No. 11 Gonzaga 86 , No. 6 St. John's 71 No. 7 UCLA 78 , No. 10 Michigan State 76 No. 8 Butler 60 , No. 9 Old Dominion 58

Third Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Ohio State 98 , No. 8 George Mason 66 No. 2 North Carolina 86 , No. 7 Washington 83 No. 11 Marquette 66 , No. 3 Syracuse 62 No. 4 Kentucky 71 , No. 5 West Virginia 73 West Regional No. 1 Duke 73 , No. 8 Michigan 71 No. 2 San Diego State 71 , No. 7 Temple 64 (2OT) No. 3 UConn 69 , No. 6 Cincinnati 58 No. 5 Arizona 70 , No. 4 Texas 69 Southwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 73 , No. 9 Illinois 59 No. 10 Florida State 71 , No. 2 Notre Dame 57 No. 11 VCU 94 , No. 3 Purdue 76 No. 12 Richmond 65 , No. 13 Morehead State 48 Southeast Regional No. 8 Butler 71 , No. 1 Pitt 70 No. 2 Florida 73 , No. 7 UCLA 65 No. 3 BYU 89 , No. 11 Gonzaga 67 No. 4 Wisconsin 70 , No. 5 Kansas State 65

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 4 Kentucky 62 , No. 1 Ohio State 60 | Watch the full game No. 2 North Carolina 81 , No. 11 Marquette 63 West Regional No. 5 Arizona 93 , No. 1 Duke 77 No. 3 UConn 74 , No. 2 San Diego State 67 | Watch the full game Southwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 77 , No. 12 Richmond 57 No. 11 VCU 72 , No. 10 Florida State 71 (OT) Southeast Regional No. 8 Butler 61 , No. 4 Wisconsin 54 No. 2 Florida 83 , No. 3 BYU 74 (OT)

Elite Eight East Regional No. 4 Kentucky 76 , No. 2 North Carolina 69 West Regional No. 3 UConn 65 , No. 5 Arizona 63 Southwest Regional No. 11 VCU 71 , No. 1 Kansas 61 | Watch the full game Southeast Regional No. 8 Butler 74 , No. 2 Florida 71 (OT)

Final Four (Houston, Texas) National semifinals No. 3 UConn 56 , No. 4 Kentucky 55 No. 8 Butler 70 , No. 11 VCU 62 National championship No. 3 UConn 53 , No. 8 Butler 41



2011 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

Team Score Opponent SECOND ROUND (Round of 64) No. 13 Morehead State 62-61 No. 4 Louisville No. 12 Richmond 69-66 No. 5 Vanderbilt No. 11 Marquette 66-55 No. 6 Xavier No. 11 VCU 74-56 No. 6 Georgetown No. 11 Gonzaga 86-71 No. 6 St. John's No. 10 Florida State 57-50 No. 7 Texas A&M THIRD ROUND (Round of 32) No. 12 Richmond 65-48 No. 13 Morehead State No. 11 Marquette 66-62 No. 3 Syracuse No. 11 VCU 94-76 No. 3 Purdue No. 10 Florida State 71-57 No. 2 Notre Dame SWEET 16 No. 11 VCU 72-71 (OT) No. 10 Florida State ELITE EIGHT No. 11 VCU 71-61 No. 1 Kansas

2011 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

Long Island (1) — 87 North Carolina (4) — 84.5 Oakland (1) — 81.0 BYU and Duke (3 each) — 79.0

Scoring defense

UConn (6) — 56.0 Texas A&M (1) — 57.0 Ohio State (3) — 58.0 USC (1), Princeton (1) and Michigan (2) — 59.0

Rebounding margin

Pitt (2) — +17.0 Gonzaga (2) — +16.0 Kansas (4) — +9.5 Vanderbilt (1) — +9.0 Purdue (2) — +8.5

Individual scoring

Jimmer Fredette, BYU (3) — 32.7 Jacob Pullen, Kansas State (2) — 30.0 Trey Thompkins, Georgia (1); Hollis Thompson, Georgetown (1); Dwight Hardy, St. John's (1) — 26.0

Individual rebounding