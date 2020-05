1999 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

UConn won its first national title by upsetting fellow top seed Duke in the 1999 NCAA tournament championship game. The Huskies' win halted Duke's win streak at 32 games. Get a look at the 1999 March Madness tournament below, including the bracket, scores and stats.

Michigan State and Ohio State also made the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, though the Buckeyes later had to vacate their appearance.

UConn star Richard Hamilton was named Most Outstanding Player. The 1999 tournament was also notable for Gonzaga's run to the Elite Eight as a No. 10 seed in only its second NCAA tournament appearance. The Bulldogs beat No. 7 Minnesota, No. 2 Stanford and No. 6 Florida before falling to eventual champion UConn.

1999 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for another look at the bracket.

1999 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 Duke 99 , No. 16 Florida A&M 58 No. 2 Miami (FL) 75 , No. 15 Lafayette 54 No. 3 Cincinnati 72 , No. 14 George Mason 48 No. 4 Tennessee 62 , No. 13 Delaware 52 No. 12 Southwest Missouri State 43 , No. 5 Wisconsin 32 No. 6 Temple 61 , No. 11 Kent State 54 No. 10 Purdue 58 , No. 7 Texas 54 No. 9 Tulsa 62 , No. 8 College of Charleston 53 Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 76 , No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 53 No. 2 Utah 80 , No. 15 Arkansas State 58 No. 3 Kentucky 82 , No. 14 New Mexico State 60 No. 13 Oklahoma 61 , No. 4 Arizona 60 No. 5 UNC Charlotte 81 , No. 12 Rhode Island 70 No. 6 Kansas 95 , No. 11 Evansville 74 No. 10 Miami (Ohio) 59 , No. 7 Washington 58 No. 9 Ole Miss 72 , No. 8 Villanova 70 South Regional No. 1 Auburn 80 , No. 16 Winthrop 41 No. 2 Maryland 82 , No. 15 Valparaiso 60 No. 3 St. John's 69 , No. 14 Samford 43 No. 4 Ohio State 72 , No. 13 Murray State 58 No. 12 Detroit 56 , No. 5 UCLA 53 No. 6 Indiana 108 , No. 11 George Washington 88 No. 10 Creighton 62 , No. 7 Louisville 58 No. 9 Oklahoma State 69 , No. 8 Syracuse 61 West Regional No. 1 UConn 91 , No. 16 UTSA 66 No. 2 Stanford 69 , No. 15 Alcorn State 57 No. 14 Weber State 76 , No. 3 North Carolina 74 No. 4 Arkansas 94 , No. 13 Siena 80 No. 5 Iowa 77 , No. 12 UAB 64 No. 6 Florida 75 , No. 11 Penn 61 No. 10 Gonzaga 75 , No. 7 Minnesota 63 No. 9 New Mexico 61 , No. 8 Missouri 59

Second Round East Regional No. 1 Duke 97 , No. 9 Tulsa 56 No. 10 Purdue 73 , No. 2 Miami (FL) 63 No. 6 Temple 64 , No. 3 Cincinnati 54 No. 12 Southwest Missouri State 81 , No. 4 Tennessee 51 Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 54 , No. 9 Ole Miss 66 No. 10 Miami (Ohio) 66 , No. 2 Utah 58 No. 3 Kentucky 92 , No. 6 Kansas 88 (OT) No. 13 Oklahoma 85 , No. 5 UNC Charlotte 72 South Regional No. 1 Auburn 81 , No. 9 Oklahoma State 74 No. 2 Maryland 75 , No. 10 Creighton 63 No. 3 St. John's 86 , No. 6 Indiana 61 No. 4 Ohio State 75 , No. 12 Detroit 44 West Regional No. 1 UConn 78 , No. 9 New Mexico 56 No. 10 Gonzaga 82 , No. 2 Stanford 74 No. 5 Iowa 82 , No. 4 Arkansas 72 No. 6 Florida 82 , No. 14 Weber State 74 (OT)

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Duke 78 , No. 12 Southwest Missouri State 61 No. 6 Temple 77 , No. 10 Purdue 55 Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 54 , No. 13 Oklahoma 46 No. 3 Kentucky 58 , No. 10 Miami (Ohio) 43 South Regional No. 4 Ohio State 72 , No. 1 Auburn 64 No. 3 St. John's 76 , No. 2 Maryland 62 West Regional No. 1 UConn 78 , No. 5 Iowa 68 No. 10 Gonzaga 73 , No. 6 Florida 72

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 Duke 85 , No. 6 Temple 64 Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 73 , No. 3 Kentucky 66 South Regional No. 4 Ohio State 77 , No. 3 St. John's 74 West Regional No. 1 UConn 67 , No. 10 Gonzaga 62

Final Four (Tampa, Florida) National semifinals No. 1 UConn 64 , No. 4 Ohio State 58 No. 1 Duke 68 , No. 1 Michigan State 62 National championship No. 1 UConn 77 , No. 1 Duke 74 |Â Watch the full game



1999 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 14 Weber State 76-74 No. 3 North Carolina No. 13 Oklahoma 61-60 No. 4 Arizona No. 12 Southwest Missouri State 43-32 No. 5 Wisconsin No. 12 Detroit 56-53 No. 5 UCLA No. 10 Purdue 58-54 No. 7 Texas No. 10 Miami (Ohio) 59-58 No. 7 Washington No. 10 Creighton 62-58 No. 7 Louisville No. 10 Gonzaga 75-63 No. 7 Minnesota SECOND ROUND No. 13 Oklahoma 85-72 No. 5 UNC Charlotte No. 12 Southwest Missouri State 81-51 No. 4 Tennessee No. 10 Purdue 73-63 No. 2 Miami (Florida) No. 10 Miami (Ohio) 66-58 No. 2 Utah No. 10 Gonzaga 82-74 No. 2 Stanford SWEET 16 No. 10 Gonzaga 73-72 No. 6 Florida

1999 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses. A minimum of three games must have been played:

Individual scoring

Wally Szczerbiak, Miami (Ohio) — 30.0 (3)

Individual rebounding

Eduardo Najera, Oklahoma — 11.7 (3)

Individual assists