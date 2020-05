2002 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, rounds

The 2002 NCAA Tournament was the second NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011. Maryland won its first national championship, beating Siena, Wisconsin, Kentucky, UConn, Kansas and Indiana along the way.

While five of the eight teams in the Elite Eight were a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, No. 5 seed Indiana and No. 10 seed Kent State met in the South Regional final and No. 12 seed Missouri advanced to the West Regional final.

2002 NCAA Tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2002 NCAA Tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Maryland 85 , No. 16 Siena 70 No. 8 Wisconsin 80 , No. 9 St. John's 70 No. 12 Tulsa 71 , No. 5 Marquette 69 No. 4 Kentucky 83 , No. 13 Valparaiso 68 No. 11 Southern Illinois 76 , No. 6 Texas Tech 68 No. 3 Georgia 85 , No. 14 Murray State 68 No. 7 N.C. State 69 , No. 10 Michigan State 58 No. 2 UConn 78 , No. 15 Hampton 67 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 70 , No. 16 Holy Cross 59 No. 8 Stanford 84 , No. 9 Western Kentucky 68 No. 12 Creighton 83 , No. 5 Florida 82 No. 4 Illinois 93 , No. 13 San Diego State 64 No. 6 Texas 70 , No. 11 Boston College 57 No. 3 Mississippi State 70 , No. 14 McNeese State 58 No. 7 Wake Forest 83 , No. 10 Pepperdine 74 No. 2 Oregon 81 , No. 15 Montana 62 South Regional No. 1 Duke 84 , No. 16 Winthrop 37 No. 8 Notre Dame 82 , No. 9 Charlotte 63 No. 5 Indiana 75 , No. 12 Utah 56 No. 13 UNC Wilmington 93 , No. 4 Southern California 89 No. 6 California 82 , No. 11 Penn 75 No. 3 Pittsburgh 71 , No. 14 Central Connecticut State 54 No. 10 Kent State 69 , No. 7 Oklahoma State No. 2 Alabama 86 , No. 15 Florida Atlantic 78 West Regional No. 1 Cincinnati 90 , No. 16 Boston University 52 No. 8 UCLA 80 , No. 9 Ole Miss 58 No. 12 Missouri 93 , No. 5 Miami (FL) 80 No. 4 Ohio State 69 , No. 13 Davidson 64 No. 11 Wyoming 73 , No. 6 Gonzaga 66 No. 3 Arizona 86 , No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 81 No. 7 Xavier 70 , No. 10 Hawaii 58 No. 2 Oklahoma 71 , No. 15 Illinois-Chicago 63

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Maryland 87 , No. 8 Wisconsin 57 No. 4 Kentucky 87 , No. 12 Tulsa 82 No. 11 Southern Illinois 77 , No. 3 Georgia 75 No. 2 UConn 77 , N.C. State 74 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 86 , No. 8 Stanford 63 No. 4 Illinois 72 , No. 12 Creighton 60 No. 6 Texas 68 , No. 3 Mississippi State 64 No. 2 Oregon 92 , No. 7 Wake Forest 87 South Regional No. 1 Duke 84 , No. 8 Notre Dame 77 No. 5 Indiana 76 , No. 13 UNC Wilmington 67 No. 3 Pittsburgh 63 , No. 6 California 50 No. 10 Kent State 71 , No. 2 Alabama 58 West Regional No. 8 UCLA 105 , No. 1 Cincinnati 101 No. 12 Missouri 83 , No. 4 Ohio State 67 No. 3 Arizona 68 , No. 11 Wyoming 60 No. 2 Oklahoma 78 , No. 7 Xavier 65

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Maryland 78 , No. 4 Kentucky 68 No. 2 UConn 71 , No. 11 Southern Illinois 59 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 73 , No. 4 Illinois 69 No. 2 Oregon 72 , No. 6 Texas 70 South Regional No. 5 Indiana 74 , No. 1 Duke 73 | Watch full replay No. 10 Kent State 78 , No. 3 Pittsburgh 73 West Regional No. 12 Missouri 82 , No. 8 UCLA 73 No. 2 Oklahoma 88 , No. 3 Arizona 67

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 Maryland 90 , No. 2 UConn 82 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 104 , No. 2 Oregon 86 South Regional No. 5 Indiana 81 , No. 10 Kent State 69 West Regional No. 2 Oklahoma 81 , No. 12 Missouri 75

Final Four (Atlanta, Georgia) National semifinals No. 1 Maryland 97 , No. 1 Kansas 88 No. 5 Indiana 73 , No. 2 Oklahoma 64 National championship No. 1 Maryland 64 , No. 5 Indiana 52



2002 NCAA Tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 10 Kent State 69-61 No. 7 Oklahoma State No. 11 Southern Illinois 76-68 No. 6 Texas Tech No. 11 Wyoming 73-66 No. 6 Gonzaga No. 12 Tulsa 71-69 No. 5 Marquette No. 12 Creighton 83-82 No. 5 Florida No. 12 Missouri 93-80 No. 5 Miami (FL) No. 13 UNC Wilmington 93-89 No. 4 Southern California SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 10 Kent State 71-58 No. 2 Alabama No. 11 Southern Illinois 77-75 No. 3 Georgia No. 12 Missouri 83-67 No. 4 Ohio State SWEET 16 No. 10 Kent State 78-73 No. 3 Pittsburgh No. 12 Missouri 82-73 No. 8 UCLA

2002 NCAA Tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2002 NCAA Tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Caron Butler, UConn (4): 26.5 points per game

Individual rebounding