2009 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, rounds

The 2009 NCAA tournament was the ninth, and second-to-last, NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011.

In 2009, North Carolina won its second national championship in five seasons as coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels had also won in 2005. That meant in the second half of the decade, three schools combined to win the five national championships — North Carolina in 2005 and 2009, Florida in 2006 and 2007, and Kansas in 2008.

One year after all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four for the first time ever, the 2009 NCAA tournament was another tournament where the top seeds thrived. The 2009 Final Four featured No. 1 seeds North Carolina and UConn, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 3 seed Villanova. Two of the four regions featured a Sweet 16 with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, while another included the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 seed.

The 2009 NCAA tournament saw some other changes and firsts, like the "last 12 games" evaluation criteria being removed from the selection process. President Barack Obama became the first president to fill out his bracket on national TV and he correctly picked North Carolina to win the national championship. The Big East became the first conference to produce three No. 1 seeds, as well as the first to have five teams in the Sweet 16.

2009 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

2009 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Pittsburgh 72 , No. 16 East Tennessee State 62 No. 8 Oklahoma State 77 , No. 9 Tennessee 75 No. 12 Wisconsin 61 , No. 5 Florida State 59 (OT) No. 4 Xavier 77 , No. 13 Portland State 59 No. 6 UCLA 65 , No. 11 VCU 64 No. 3 Villanova 80 , No. 14 American 67 No. 7 Texas 76 , No. 10 Minnesota 62 No. 2 Duke 86 , No. 15 Binghamton 62 Midwest Regional No. 1 Louisville 74 , No. 16 Morehead State 54 No. 9 Siena 74 , No. 8 Ohio State 72 (2OT) No. 12 Arizona 84 , No. 5 Utah 71 No. 13 Cleveland State 84 , No. 4 Wake Forest 69 No. 11 Dayton 68 , No. 6 West Virginia 60 No. 3 Kansas 84 , No. 14 North Dakota State 74 No. 10 USC 72 , No. 7 Boston College 55 No. 2 Michigan State 77 , No. 15 Robert Morris 62 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 101 , No. 16 Radford 58 No. 8 LSU 75 , No. 9 Butler 71 No. 12 Western Kentucky 76 , No. 5 Illinois 72 No. 4 Gonzaga 77 , No. 13 Akron 64 No. 6 Arizona State 66 , No. 11 Temple 57 No. 3 Syracuse 59 , No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 44 No. 10 Michigan 62 , No. 7 Clemson 59 No. 2 Oklahoma 82 , No. 15 Morgan State 54 West Regional No. 1 UConn 103 , Chattanooga 47 No. 9 Texas A&M 79 , No. 8 BYU 66 No. 5 Purdue 61 , No. 12 Northern Iowa 56 No. 4 Washington 71 , No. 13 Mississippi State 58 No. 6 Marquette 58 , No. 11 Utah State 57 No. 3 Missouri 78 , No. 14 Cornell 59 No. 10 Maryland 84 , No. 7 California 71 No. 2 Memphis 81 , No. 15 Cal State Northridge 70

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Pittsburgh 84 , No. 8 Oklahoma State 76 No. 4 Xavier 60 , No. 12 Wisconsin 49 No. 3 Villanova 89 , No. 6 UCLA 69 No. 2 Duke 74 , No. 7 Texas 69 Midwest Regional No. 1 Louisville 79 , No. 9 Siena 72 No. 12 Arizona 71 , No. 13 Cleveland State 57 No. 3 Kansas 60 , No. 11 Dayton 43 No. 2 Michigan State 74 , No. 10 USC 69 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 84 , No. 8 LSU 70 No. 4 Gonzaga 83 , No. 12 Western Kentucky 81 No. 3 Syracuse 78 , No. 6 Arizona State 67 No. 2 Oklahoma 73 , No. 10 Michigan 63 West Regional No. 1 UConn 92 , No. 9 Texas A&M 66 No. 5 Purdue 76 , No. 4 Washington 74 No. 3 Missouri 83 , No. 6 Marquette 79 No. 2 Memphis 89 , No. 10 Maryland 70

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Pittsburgh 60 , No. 4 Xavier 55 No. 3 Villanova 77 , No. 2 Duke 54 Midwest Regional No. 1 Louisville 103 , No. 12 Arizona 64 No. 2 Michigan State 67 , No. 3 Kansas 62 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 98 , No. 4 Gonzaga 77 No. 2 Oklahoma 84 , No. 3 Syracuse 71 West Regional No. 1 UConn 72 , No. 5 Purdue 60 No. 3 Missouri 102 , No. 2 Memphis 91

Elite Eight East Regional No. 3 Villanova 78 , No. 1 Pittsburgh 76 Midwest Regional No. 2 Michigan State 64 , No. 1 Louisville 52 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 72 , No. 2 Oklahoma 60 West Regional No. 1 UConn 82 , No. 3 Missouri 75

Final Four (Detroit, Michigan) National semifinals No. 2 Michigan State 82 , No. 1 UConn 73 No. 1 North Carolina 83 , No. 3 Villanova 69 National championship No. 1 North Carolina 89 , No. 2 Michigan State 72



2009 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the Opening Round Game in Dayton, Ohio) :

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 10 USC 72-55 No. 7 Boston College No. 10 Maryland 84-71 No. 7 California No. 10 Michigan 62-59 No. 7 Clemson No. 11 Dayton 68-60 No. 6 West Virginia No. 12 Arizona 84-71 No. 5 Utah No. 12 Wisconsin 61-59 (OT) No. 5 Florida State No. 12 Western Kentucky 76-72 No. 5 Illinois No. 13 Cleveland State 84-69 No. 4 Wake Forest SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 12 Arizona 71-57 No. 13 Cleveland State

2009 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2009 NCAA Tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Scoring offense

1. North Carolina (6): 87.8 points per game

2. Memphis (3): 87.0 points per game

3. Missouri (4): 84.5 points per game

4. UConn (5): 84.4 points per game

5. Gonzaga (3): 79.0 points per game

Scoring defense

1. Xavier (3): 56.0 points per game

T2. Utah State (1): 58.0 points per game

T2. Alabama State (1): 58.0 points per game

4. Morehead State (2): 58.5 points per game

5. Stephen F. Austin (1): 59.0 points per game

Rebounding margin

1. UConn (5): +13.0

2. Clemson (1): +11.0

3. Morehead State (1): +10.5

4. Villanova (5): +10.4

5. Marquette (2): +8.5

Individual scoring

Blake Griffin, Oklahoma (4): 28.5 points per game

Individual rebounding