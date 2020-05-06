2009 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, rounds

The 2009 NCAA tournament was the ninth, and second-to-last, NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011.
In 2009, North Carolina won its second national championship in five seasons as coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels had also won in 2005. That meant in the second half of the decade, three schools combined to win the five national championships — North Carolina in 2005 and 2009, Florida in 2006 and 2007, and Kansas in 2008.
One year after all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four for the first time ever, the 2009 NCAA tournament was another tournament where the top seeds thrived. The 2009 Final Four featured No. 1 seeds North Carolina and UConn, No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 3 seed Villanova. Two of the four regions featured a Sweet 16 with the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds, while another included the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 seed.
The 2009 NCAA tournament saw some other changes and firsts, like the "last 12 games" evaluation criteria being removed from the selection process. President Barack Obama became the first president to fill out his bracket on national TV and he correctly picked North Carolina to win the national championship. The Big East became the first conference to produce three No. 1 seeds, as well as the first to have five teams in the Sweet 16.
2009 NCAA tournament: Bracket
2009 NCAA tournament: Scores
- First Round (Round of 64)
- East Regional
- No. 1 Pittsburgh 72, No. 16 East Tennessee State 62
- No. 8 Oklahoma State 77, No. 9 Tennessee 75
- No. 12 Wisconsin 61, No. 5 Florida State 59 (OT)
- No. 4 Xavier 77, No. 13 Portland State 59
- No. 6 UCLA 65, No. 11 VCU 64
- No. 3 Villanova 80, No. 14 American 67
- No. 7 Texas 76, No. 10 Minnesota 62
- No. 2 Duke 86, No. 15 Binghamton 62
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Louisville 74, No. 16 Morehead State 54
- No. 9 Siena 74, No. 8 Ohio State 72 (2OT)
- No. 12 Arizona 84, No. 5 Utah 71
- No. 13 Cleveland State 84, No. 4 Wake Forest 69
- No. 11 Dayton 68, No. 6 West Virginia 60
- No. 3 Kansas 84, No. 14 North Dakota State 74
- No. 10 USC 72, No. 7 Boston College 55
- No. 2 Michigan State 77, No. 15 Robert Morris 62
- South Regional
- No. 1 North Carolina 101, No. 16 Radford 58
- No. 8 LSU 75, No. 9 Butler 71
- No. 12 Western Kentucky 76, No. 5 Illinois 72
- No. 4 Gonzaga 77, No. 13 Akron 64
- No. 6 Arizona State 66, No. 11 Temple 57
- No. 3 Syracuse 59, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 44
- No. 10 Michigan 62, No. 7 Clemson 59
- No. 2 Oklahoma 82, No. 15 Morgan State 54
- West Regional
- No. 1 UConn 103, Chattanooga 47
- No. 9 Texas A&M 79, No. 8 BYU 66
- No. 5 Purdue 61, No. 12 Northern Iowa 56
- No. 4 Washington 71, No. 13 Mississippi State 58
- No. 6 Marquette 58, No. 11 Utah State 57
- No. 3 Missouri 78, No. 14 Cornell 59
- No. 10 Maryland 84, No. 7 California 71
- No. 2 Memphis 81, No. 15 Cal State Northridge 70
- East Regional
- Second Round (Round of 32)
- East Regional
- No. 1 Pittsburgh 84, No. 8 Oklahoma State 76
- No. 4 Xavier 60, No. 12 Wisconsin 49
- No. 3 Villanova 89, No. 6 UCLA 69
- No. 2 Duke 74, No. 7 Texas 69
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Louisville 79, No. 9 Siena 72
- No. 12 Arizona 71, No. 13 Cleveland State 57
- No. 3 Kansas 60, No. 11 Dayton 43
- No. 2 Michigan State 74, No. 10 USC 69
- South Regional
- No. 1 North Carolina 84, No. 8 LSU 70
- No. 4 Gonzaga 83, No. 12 Western Kentucky 81
- No. 3 Syracuse 78, No. 6 Arizona State 67
- No. 2 Oklahoma 73, No. 10 Michigan 63
- West Regional
- No. 1 UConn 92, No. 9 Texas A&M 66
- No. 5 Purdue 76, No. 4 Washington 74
- No. 3 Missouri 83, No. 6 Marquette 79
- No. 2 Memphis 89, No. 10 Maryland 70
- East Regional
- Sweet 16
- East Regional
- No. 1 Pittsburgh 60, No. 4 Xavier 55
- No. 3 Villanova 77, No. 2 Duke 54
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Louisville 103, No. 12 Arizona 64
- No. 2 Michigan State 67, No. 3 Kansas 62
- South Regional
- No. 1 North Carolina 98, No. 4 Gonzaga 77
- No. 2 Oklahoma 84, No. 3 Syracuse 71
- West Regional
- No. 1 UConn 72, No. 5 Purdue 60
- No. 3 Missouri 102, No. 2 Memphis 91
- East Regional
- Elite Eight
- East Regional
- No. 3 Villanova 78, No. 1 Pittsburgh 76
- Midwest Regional
- No. 2 Michigan State 64, No. 1 Louisville 52
- South Regional
- No. 1 North Carolina 72, No. 2 Oklahoma 60
- West Regional
- No. 1 UConn 82, No. 3 Missouri 75
- East Regional
- Final Four (Detroit, Michigan)
- National semifinals
- No. 2 Michigan State 82, No. 1 UConn 73
- No. 1 North Carolina 83, No. 3 Villanova 69
- National championship
- No. 1 North Carolina 89, No. 2 Michigan State 72
- National semifinals
2009 NCAA tournament: Upsets
The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the Opening Round Game in Dayton, Ohio) :
|Team
|Score
|Opponent
|FIRST ROUND (Round of 64)
|No. 10 USC
|72-55
|No. 7 Boston College
|No. 10 Maryland
|84-71
|No. 7 California
|No. 10 Michigan
|62-59
|No. 7 Clemson
|No. 11 Dayton
|68-60
|No. 6 West Virginia
|No. 12 Arizona
|84-71
|No. 5 Utah
|No. 12 Wisconsin
|61-59 (OT)
|No. 5 Florida State
|No. 12 Western Kentucky
|76-72
|No. 5 Illinois
|No. 13 Cleveland State
|84-69
|No. 4 Wake Forest
|SECOND ROUND (Round of 32)
|No. 12 Arizona
|71-57
|No. 13 Cleveland State
2009 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the 2009 NCAA Tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):
Scoring offense
1. North Carolina (6): 87.8 points per game
2. Memphis (3): 87.0 points per game
3. Missouri (4): 84.5 points per game
4. UConn (5): 84.4 points per game
5. Gonzaga (3): 79.0 points per game
Scoring defense
1. Xavier (3): 56.0 points per game
T2. Utah State (1): 58.0 points per game
T2. Alabama State (1): 58.0 points per game
4. Morehead State (2): 58.5 points per game
5. Stephen F. Austin (1): 59.0 points per game
Rebounding margin
1. UConn (5): +13.0
2. Clemson (1): +11.0
3. Morehead State (1): +10.5
4. Villanova (5): +10.4
5. Marquette (2): +8.5
Individual scoring
- Blake Griffin, Oklahoma (4): 28.5 points per game
Individual rebounding
- Cole Aldrich, Kansas (3): 15.7 rebounds per game