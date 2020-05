2017 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2017 NCAA tournament concluded with North Carolina defeating Gonzaga for the national title in Glendale, Arizona.

The Tar Heels won their sixth national championship and third under coach Roy Williams. The Tar Heels cut down the nets one year after being walked off by Villanova on a buzzer-beater. Since seeding was introduced in 1979, the Tar Heels have won all of their championships as a No. 1 seed.

North Carolina made its 20th appearance at the Final Four, joined by first-timers in No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 7 seed South Carolina. Oregon, a 3-seed, returned to the Final Four for the first time since the inaugural NCAA tournament in 1939.

South Carolina was one of four teams seeded seventh or lower to reach the Sweet 16 (No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 11 Xavier).

2017 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2017 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four East: No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 67 , No. 16 New Orleans 66 East: No. 11 Southern California 75,  No. 11 Providence 71 Midwest: No. 16 UC Davis 67,  No. 16 N.C. Central 63 South: No. 11 Kansas State 95,  No. 11 Wake Forest 88

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Villanova 76,  No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 56 No. 2 Duke 87,  No. 15 Troy 65 No. 3 Baylor 91,  No. 14 New Mexico State 73 No. 4 Florida 80,  No. 13 East Tennessee State 65 No. 5 Virginia 76 , No. 12 UNC Wilmington 71 No. 11 Southern California 66 , No. 6 SMU 65 No. 7 South Carolina 93,  No. 10 Marquette 73 No. 8 Wisconsin 84 , No. 9 Virginia Tech 74 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 66,  No. 16 South Dakota State 46 No. 2 Arizona 100,  No. 15 North Dakota 82 No. 3 Florida State 86 , No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast 80 No. 4 West Virginia 86 , No. 13 Bucknell 80 No. 5 Notre Dame 60,  No. 12 Princeton 58 No. 11 Xavier 76 , No. 6 Maryland 65 No. 7 Saint Mary's 85,  No. 10 VCU 77 No. 8 Northwestern 68,  No. 9 Vanderbilt 66 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 103,  Texas Southern 64 No. 2 Kentucky 79,  No. 15 Northern Kentucky 70 No. 3 UCLA 97 , No. 14 Kent State 80 No. 4 Butler 76,  No. 4 Winthrop 64 No. 12 Middle Tennessee 81,  No. 5 Minnesota 72 No. 6 Cincinnati 75,  No. 11 Kansas State 61 No. 10 Wichita State 64,  No. 7 Dayton 58 No. 8 Arkansas 77,  No. 9 Seton Hall 71 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 100,  No. 16 UC Davis 62 No. 2 Louisville 78,  No. 15 Jacksonville State 63 No. 3 Oregon 93,  No. 14 Iona 77 No. 4 Purdue 80 , No. 13 Vermont 70 No. 5 Iowa State 84,  No. 12 Nevada 73 No. 11 Rhode Island 84,  No. 6 Creighton 72 No. 7 Michigan 92,  No. 10 Oklahoma State 91 No. 9 Michigan State 78,  No. 8 Miami (Fla.) 58

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 8 Wisconsin 65 , No. 1 Villanova 62 No. 7 South Carolina 88,  No. 2 Duke 81 No. 3 Baylor 82,  No. 11 Southern California 78 No. 4 Florida 65,  No. 5 Virginia 39 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 79,  No. 8 Northwestern 73 No. 2 Arizona 69,  No. 7 Saint Mary's 60 No. 11 Xavier 91,  No. 3 Florida State 66 No. 4 West Virginia 83,  No. 5 Notre Dame 71 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 72,  No. 8 Arkansas 65 No. 2 Kentucky 65,  No. 10 Wichita State 62 No. 3 UCLA 79,  No. 6 Cincinnati 67 No. 4 Butler 74,  No. 12 Middle Tennessee 65 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 90,  No. 9 Michigan State 70 No. 7 Michigan 73,  No. 2 Louisville 69 No. 3 Oregon 75,  No. 11 Rhode Island 72 No. 4 Purdue 80,  No. 5 Iowa State 76

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 4 Florida 84,  No. 8 Wisconsin 83 (OT) No. 7 South Carolina 70,  No. 3 Baylor 50 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 61,  No. 4 West Virginia 58 No. 11 Xavier 73,  No. 2 Arizona 71 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 92,  No. 4 Butler 80 No. 2 Kentucky 86,  No. 3 UCLA 75 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 98,  No. 4 Purdue 66 No. 3 Oregon 69,  No. 7 Michigan 68

Elite Eight East Regional No. 7 South Carolina 77,  No. 4 Florida 70 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 83,  No. 11 Xavier 59 South Regional No. 1 North Carolina 75,  No. 2 Kentucky 73 Midwest Regional No. 3 Oregon 74,  No. 1 Kansas 60

Final Four (Glendale, Arizona) National semifinals No. 1 Gonzaga 77,  No. 7 South Carolina 73 No. 1 North Carolina 77,  No. 3 Oregon 76 National championship No. 1 North Carolina 71,  No. 1 Gonzaga 65



2017 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 12 Middle Tennessee 81-72 No. 5 Minnesota No. 11 Rhode Island 84-72 No. 6 Creighton No. 11 Southern California 66-65 No. 6 SMU  No. 11 Xavier 76-65 No. 6 Maryland No. 10 Wichita State 64-58 No. 7 Dayton SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 Xavier 91-66 No. 3 Florida State SWEET 16 No. 11 Xavier 73-71 No. 2 Arizona

2017 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

Oklahoma State (1) ‚ÄĒ 91.0 Wake Forest (1) ‚ÄĒ¬† 88.0 Kansas (4) ‚ÄĒ 87.0 Duke (2) ‚ÄĒ 84.0 UCLA (3) ‚ÄĒ¬†83.7

Scoring defense

Princeton (1) ‚ÄĒ 60.0 Villanova (2) ‚ÄĒ 60.5¬† Wichita State (2) ‚ÄĒ 61.5 Gonzaga (6) ‚ÄĒ 63.3 Dayton (1) ‚ÄĒ 64.0

Rebounding margin