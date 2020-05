2018 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2018 NCAA tournament was the seventh year of college basketball's current postseason format. The tournament began with eight teams competing at the First Four in Dayton to round out the 64-team bracket.

In 2018, Villanova captured the program's third national championship and second title in three years. After an early exit the season before, the Wildcats ran the table — winning six games by an average of almost 18 points while not playing a contest decided by single digits.

Among the tournament's other highlights were UMBC and Loyola Chicago. The Terriers became the first No. 16 seed to win in the Round of 64, eliminating top overall seed Virginia, 74-54. The No. 11 seed Ramblers also pulled a first-round upset, beating Miami (Fla.) on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The March magic didn't end there as Loyola Chicago marched all the way to the Final Four, becoming the fourth 11-seed in tournament history to do so.

Villanova and Loyola Chicago were joined in San Antonio by No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 3 seed Michigan.

2018Â NCAA tournament: Bracket

2018Â NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four East: No. 16 Radford 71 , No. 16 LIU 61 East: No. 11 St. Bonaventure 65, No. 11 UCLA 58 West: No. 16 Texas Southern 64 , No. 16 N.C. Central 46 Midwest: No. 11 Syracuse 60 , No. 11 Arizona State 56

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Villanova 87, No. 16 Radford 61 No. 2 Purdue 74 , No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 48 No. 3 Texas Tech 70 , No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 60 No. 13 Marshall 81 , No. 14 Wichita State 75 No. 5 West Virginia 85 , No. 12 Murray State 68 No. 6 Florida 77 , No. 11 St. Bonaventure 62 No. 10 Butler 79 , No. 7 Arkansas 62 No. 9 Alabama 86 , No. 8 Virginia Tech 83 West Regional No. 1 Xavier 102,  No. 16 Texas Southern 82 No. 2 North Carolina 84 , No. 15 Lipscomb 66 No. 3 Michigan 61 , No. 14 Montana 47 No. 4 Gonzaga 68 , No. 13 UNC Greensboro 64 No. 5 Ohio State 81 , No. 12 South Dakota State 73 No. 6 Houston 67 , No. 11 San Diego State 65 No. 7 Texas A&M 73 , No. 10 Providence 69 No. 9 Florida State 67 , No. 8 Missouri 54 South Regional No. 16 UMBC 74 , No. 1 Virginia 54 No. 2 Cincinnati 68,  No. 15 Georgia State 53 No. 3 Tennessee 73 , No. 14 Wright State 47 No. 13 Buffalo 89, No. 4 Arizona 68 No. 5 Kentucky 78, No. 12 Davidson 73 No. 11 Loyola Chicago 64, No. 6 Miami (Fla.) 62 No. 7 Nevada 87, No. 10 Texas 83 (OT) No. 9 Kansas State 69 , No. 8 Creighton 59 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 16 Pennsylvania 60 No. 2 Duke 89 , No. 15 Iona 67 No. 3 Michigan State 82 , No. 14 Bucknell 78 No. 4 Auburn 62 , No. 13 College of Charleston 58 No. 5 Clemson 79 , No. 12 New Mexico State 68 No. 11 Syracuse 57 , No. 6 TCU 52 No. 7 Rhode Island 83 , No. 10 Oklahoma 78 (OT) No. 8 Seton Hall 94 , No. 9 NC State 83

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Villanova 81, No. 9 Alabama 58 No. 2 Purdue 76 , No. 10 Butler 73 No. 3 Texas Tech 69, No. 6 Florida 66 No. 5 West Virginia 94 , No. 13 Marshall 71 West Regional No. 9 Florida State 75 , No. 1 Xavier 70 No. 7 Texas A&M 86 , No. 2 North Carolina 65 No. 3 Michigan 64 , No. 6 Houston 63 No. 4 Gonzaga 90 , No. 5 Ohio State South Regional No. 9 Kansas State 50, No. 16 UMBC 43 No. 7 Nevada 75, No. 2 Cincinnati 73 No. 11 Loyola Chicago 63, No. 3 Tennessee 62 No. 5 Kentucky 95, No. 13 Buffalo 75 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 8 Seton Hall 79 No. 2 Duke 87 , No. 7 Rhode Island 62 No. 11 Syracuse 55 , No. 3 Michigan State 53 No. 5 Clemson 84 , No. 4 Auburn 53

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Villanova 90, No. 5 West Virginia 78 No. 3 Texas Tech 78, No. 2 Purdue 65 West Regional No. 9 Florida State 75 , No. 4 Gonzaga 60 No. 3 Michigan 99 , No. 7 Texas A&M 72 South Regional No. 9 Kansas State 61, No. 5 Kentucky 58 No. 11 Loyola Chicago 69, No. 7 Nevada 68 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 80, No. 5 Clemson 76 No. 2 Duke 69 , No. 11 Syracuse 65

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 Villanova 71, No. 3 Texas Tech 59 West Regional No. 3 Michigan 58 , No. 9 Florida State 54 South Regional No. 11 Loyola Chicago 78, No. 9 Kansas State 62 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 85, No. 2 Duke 81 (OT)

Final Four (Houston, Texas) National semifinals No. 1 Villanova 95, No. 1 Kansas 79 No. 3 Michigan 69 , No. 11 Loyola Chicago 57 National championship No. 1 Villanova 79, No. 3 Michigan 62



2018Â NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 16 UMBC 74-54 No. 1 Virginia No. 13 Buffalo 89-68 No. 4 Arizona No. 13 Marshall 81-75 No. 4 Wichita State No. 11 Loyola Chicago 64-62 No. 6 Miami (Fla.) No. 11 Syracuse 57-52 No. 6 TCU No. 10 Butler 79-62 No. 7 Arkansas SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 Loyola Chicago 63-62 No. 3 Tennessee No. 11 Syracuse 55-53 No. 3 Michigan State SWEET 16 No. 11 Loyola Chicago 69-68 No. 7 Nevada ELITE EIGHT No. 11 Loyola Chicago 78-62 No. 9 Kansas State

2018Â NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

Seton Hall (2) — 86.5 Xavier (2) — 86.0 West Virginia (3) — 85.7 Villanova (6) — 83.8 Virginia Tech (1), NC State (1) and Texas (1) — 83.0

Scoring defense

UMBC (2) — 52.0 Tennessee (2) — 55.0 TCU (1) — 57.0 Syracuse (4) — 57.5 Kansas State (4) — 59.5

Rebounding margin

Michigan State (2) — +16.5 Cincinnati (2) — +15.5 Wichita State (1) — +14.0 Oklahoma (1) — +13.0 Texas A&M (3) — +12.3 Individual scoring Allerik Freeman, NC State (1) — 36.0 Rob Gray, Houston (2) — 31.0 Zach Lofton, New Mexico State (1) — 29.0 Individual rebounding Terrell Miller, Murray State (1) — 17.0 Angel Delgado, Seton Hall (2) — 16.0 Thomas Welsh, UCLA (1) — 15.0