2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2019 NCAA tournament was the ninth year that college basketball's postseason consisted of 68 teams. Eight teams played the First Four in Dayton before the 64-team bracket was finalized.
In 2019, Virginia won its first national championship in program history. The Cavaliers returned to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 — a year before the NCAA adopted the 64-team field. The win also serves as a reversal from the year prior, when UVA became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the Round of 64.
Virginia became the third straight No. 1 seed to cut down the nets, joining Villanova (2018) and North Carolina (2017). Unlike the other two, they were the lone No. 1 seed at the Final Four, joined by No. 2 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 5 seed Auburn.
2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA tournament: Scores
- First Four
- East: No. 16 North Dakota State 78, No. 16 N.C. Central 74
- East: No. 11 Belmont 81, No. 11 Temple 70
- West: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 82, No. 16 Prairie View A&M 76
- West: No. 11 Arizona State 74, No. 11 St. John's 65
- First Round (Round of 64)
- East Regional
- No. 1 Duke 85, No. 16 North Dakota State 62
- No. 2 Michigan State 76, No. 15 Bradley 65
- No. 3 LSU 79, No. 14 Yale 74
- No. 4 Virginia Tech 66, No. 13 Saint Louis 52
- No. 12 Liberty 80, No. 5 Mississippi State 76
- No. 6 Maryland 79, No. 11 Belmont 77
- No. 10 Minnesota 86, No. 7 Louisville 76
- No. 9 UCF 73, No. 8 VCU 58
- West Regional
- No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 49
- No. 2 Michigan 74, No. 15 Montana 55
- No. 3 Texas Tech 72, No. 14 Northern Kentucky 57
- No. 4 Florida State 76, No. 13 Vermont 69
- No. 12 Murray State 83, No. 5 Marquette 64
- No. 6 Buffalo 91, No. 11 Arizona State 74
- No. 10 Florida 70, No. 7 Nevada 61
- No. 9 Baylor 78, No. 8 Syracuse 69
- South Regional
- No. 1 Virginia 71, No. 16 Gardner-Webb 56
- No. 2 Tennessee 77, No. 15 Colgate 70
- No. 3 Purdue 61, No. 14 Old Dominion 48
- No. 13 UC Irvine 70, No. 4 Kansas State 64
- No. 12 Oregon 72, No. 5 Wisconsin 54
- No. 6 Villanova 61, No. 11 Saint Mary's 57
- No. 10 Iowa 79, No. 7 Temple 72
- No. 9 Oklahoma 95, No. 8 Ole Miss 72
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 North Carolina 88, No. 16 Iona 73
- No. 2 Kentucky 79, No. 15 Abilene Christian 44
- No. 3 Houston 84, No. 14 Georgia State 55
- No. 4 Kansas 87, No. 13 Northeastern 53
- No. 5 Auburn 78, No. 12 New Mexico State 77
- No. 11 Ohio State 62, No. 6 Iowa State 59
- No. 7 Wofford 84, No. 10 Seton Hall 68
- No. 9 Washington 78, No. 8 Utah State 61
- East Regional
- Second Round (Round of 32)
- East Regional
- No. 1 Duke 77, No. 9 UCF 76
- No. 2 Michigan State 70, No. 10 Minnesota 50
- No. 3 LSU 69, No. 6 Maryland 67
- No. 4 Virginia Tech 67, No. 12 Liberty 58
- West Regional
- No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 9 Baylor 71
- No. 2 Michigan 64, No. 10 Florida 49
- No. 3 Texas Tech 78, No. 6 Buffalo 58
- No. 4 Florida State 90, No. 12 Murray State 62
- South Regional
- No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 9 Oklahoma 51
- No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77 (OT)
- No. 3 Purdue 87, No. 6 Villanova 61
- No. 12 Oregon 73, No. 13 UC Irvine 54
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 North Carolina 81, No. 9 Washington 59
- No. 2 Kentucky 62, No. 10 Wofford 56
- No. 3 Houston 74, No. 11 Ohio State 59
- No. 5 Auburn 89, No. 4 Kansas 75
- East Regional
- Sweet 16
- East Regional
- No. 1 Duke 75, No. 4 Virginia Tech 73
- No. 2 Michigan State 80, No. 3 LSU 63
- West Regional
- No. 1 Gonzaga 72, No. 4 Florida State 58
- No. 3 Texas Tech 63, No. 2 Michigan 44
- South Regional
- No. 1 Virginia 53, No. 12 Oregon 49
- No. 3 Purdue 99, No. 2 Tennessee 94 (OT)
- Midwest Regional
- No. 5 Auburn 97, No. 1 North Carolina
- No. 2 Kentucky 62, No. 3 Houston 58
- East Regional
- Elite Eight
- East Regional
- No. 2 Michigan State 68, No. 1 Duke 67
- West Regional
- No. 3 Texas Tech 75, No. 1 Gonzaga 69
- South Regional
- No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75 (OT)
- Midwest Regional
- No. 5 Auburn 77, No. 2 Kentucky 71 (OT)
- East Regional
- Final Four (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
- National semifinals
- No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 5 Auburn 62
- No. 3 Texas Tech 61, No. 2 Michigan State 51
- National championship
- No. 1 Virginia 85, No. 3 Texas Tech 77 (OT)
- National semifinals
2019 NCAA tournament: Upsets
The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):
|TEAM
|SCORE
|OPPONENT
|FIRST ROUND (Round of 64)
|No. 13 UC Irvine
|70-64
|No. 4 Kansas State
|No. 12 Oregon
|72-54
|No. 5 Wisconsin
|No. 12 Liberty
|80-76
|No. 5 Mississippi State
|No. 12 Murray State
|83-64
|No. 5 Marquette
|No. 11 Ohio State
|62-59
|No. 6 Iowa State
|No. 10 Florida
|70-61
|No. 7 Nevada
|No. 10 Iowa
|79-72
|No. 7 Cincinnati
|No. 10 Minnesota
|86-76
|No. 7 Louisville
|SECOND ROUND (Round of 32)
|No. 12 Oregon
|73-54
|No. 13 UC Irvine
2019 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:
Scoring offense
- Tennessee (3) — 84.7
- North Carolina (3) — 83.0
- Kansas (2) — 81.0
- Auburn (5) — 80.6
- Purdue (4) — 80.5
Scoring defense
- Oregon (3) —53.7
- Michigan (3) — 55.7
- Houston (3) —58.7
- Kentucky (4) — 58.8
- Texas Tech (6) — 60.7
Rebounding margin
- North Carolina (3) — +18.0
- New Mexico State (1) — +15.0
- Kansas (2) — +14.5
- Kentucky (4) — +12.5
- Gonzaga (4) — +11.5
Individual scoring
- Carsen Edwards, Purdue (4) — 34.8
- Jordan Burns, Colgate (1) — 32.0
- Myles Powell, Seton Hall (1) and Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State (1) — 27.0
Individual rebounding
- Raasean Davis, N.C. Central (1) — 16.0
- Bruno Fernando, Maryland (2) — 14.0
- Dylan Windler, Belmont (2) — 12.5