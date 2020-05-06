2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2019 NCAA tournament was the ninth year that college basketball's postseason consisted of 68 teams. Eight teams played the First Four in Dayton before the 64-team bracket was finalized.

In 2019, Virginia won its first national championship in program history. The Cavaliers returned to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 — a year before the NCAA adopted the 64-team field. The win also serves as a reversal from the year prior, when UVA became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the Round of 64.

Virginia became the third straight No. 1 seed to cut down the nets, joining Villanova (2018) and North Carolina (2017). Unlike the other two, they were the lone No. 1 seed at the Final Four, joined by No. 2 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 5 seed Auburn.

2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for interactive bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

2019 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four East: No. 16 North Dakota State 78 , No. 16 N.C. Central 74 East: No. 11 Belmont 81, No. 11 Temple 70 West: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 82 , No. 16 Prairie View A&M 76 West: No. 11 Arizona State 74 , No. 11 St. John's 65

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Duke 85, No. 16 North Dakota State 62 No. 2 Michigan State 76 , No. 15 Bradley 65 No. 3 LSU 79 , No. 14 Yale 74 No. 4 Virginia Tech 66 , No. 13 Saint Louis 52 No. 12 Liberty 80 , No. 5 Mississippi State 76 No. 6 Maryland 79 , No. 11 Belmont 77 No. 10 Minnesota 86 , No. 7 Louisville 76 No. 9 UCF 73 , No. 8 VCU 58 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 49 No. 2 Michigan 74 , No. 15 Montana 55 No. 3 Texas Tech 72 , No. 14 Northern Kentucky 57 No. 4 Florida State 76 , No. 13 Vermont 69 No. 12 Murray State 83 , No. 5 Marquette 64 No. 6 Buffalo 91 , No. 11 Arizona State 74 No. 10 Florida 70 , No. 7 Nevada 61 No. 9 Baylor 78 , No. 8 Syracuse 69 South Regional No. 1 Virginia 71 , No. 16 Gardner-Webb 56 No. 2 Tennessee 77 , No. 15 Colgate 70 No. 3 Purdue 61 , No. 14 Old Dominion 48 No. 13 UC Irvine 70 , No. 4 Kansas State 64 No. 12 Oregon 72 , No. 5 Wisconsin 54 No. 6 Villanova 61 , No. 11 Saint Mary's 57 No. 10 Iowa 79 , No. 7 Temple 72 No. 9 Oklahoma 95 , No. 8 Ole Miss 72 Midwest Regional No. 1 North Carolina 88 , No. 16 Iona 73 No. 2 Kentucky 79 , No. 15 Abilene Christian 44 No. 3 Houston 84 , No. 14 Georgia State 55 No. 4 Kansas 87 , No. 13 Northeastern 53 No. 5 Auburn 78 , No. 12 New Mexico State 77 No. 11 Ohio State 62 , No. 6 Iowa State 59 No. 7 Wofford 84 , No. 10 Seton Hall 68 No. 9 Washington 78 , No. 8 Utah State 61

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Duke 77, No. 9 UCF 76 No. 2 Michigan State 70 , No. 10 Minnesota 50 No. 3 LSU 69 , No. 6 Maryland 67 No. 4 Virginia Tech 67, No. 12 Liberty 58 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 9 Baylor 71 No. 2 Michigan 64 , No. 10 Florida 49 No. 3 Texas Tech 78 , No. 6 Buffalo 58 No. 4 Florida State 90 , No. 12 Murray State 62 South Regional No. 1 Virginia 63 , No. 9 Oklahoma 51 No. 2 Tennessee 83 , No. 10 Iowa 77 (OT) No. 3 Purdue 87 , No. 6 Villanova 61 No. 12 Oregon 73 , No. 13 UC Irvine 54 Midwest Regional No. 1 North Carolina 81 , No. 9 Washington 59 No. 2 Kentucky 62 , No. 10 Wofford 56 No. 3 Houston 74 , No. 11 Ohio State 59 No. 5 Auburn 89 , No. 4 Kansas 75

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Duke 75, No. 4 Virginia Tech 73 No. 2 Michigan State 80 , No. 3 LSU 63 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 72, No. 4 Florida State 58 No. 3 Texas Tech 63 , No. 2 Michigan 44 South Regional No. 1 Virginia 53 , No. 12 Oregon 49 No. 3 Purdue 99 , No. 2 Tennessee 94 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 5 Auburn 97 , No. 1 North Carolina No. 2 Kentucky 62 , No. 3 Houston 58

Elite Eight East Regional No. 2 Michigan State 68 , No. 1 Duke 67 West Regional No. 3 Texas Tech 75 , No. 1 Gonzaga 69 South Regional No. 1 Virginia 80 , No. 3 Purdue 75 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 5 Auburn 77 , No. 2 Kentucky 71 (OT)

Final Four (Minneapolis, Minnesota) National semifinals No. 1 Virginia 63 , No. 5 Auburn 62 No. 3 Texas Tech 61 , No. 2 Michigan State 51 National championship No. 1 Virginia 85 , No. 3 Texas Tech 77 (OT)



2019 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 13 UC Irvine 70-64 No. 4 Kansas State No. 12 Oregon 72-54 No. 5 Wisconsin No. 12 Liberty 80-76 No. 5 Mississippi State No. 12 Murray State 83-64 No. 5 Marquette No. 11 Ohio State 62-59 No. 6 Iowa State No. 10 Florida 70-61 No. 7 Nevada No. 10 Iowa 79-72 No. 7 Cincinnati No. 10 Minnesota 86-76 No. 7 Louisville SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 12 Oregon 73-54 No. 13 UC Irvine

2019 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

Tennessee (3) — 84.7 North Carolina (3) — 83.0 Kansas (2) — 81.0 Auburn (5) — 80.6 Purdue (4) — 80.5

Scoring defense

Oregon (3) —53.7 Michigan (3) — 55.7 Houston (3) —58.7 Kentucky (4) — 58.8 Texas Tech (6) — 60.7

Rebounding margin

North Carolina (3) — +18.0 New Mexico State (1) — +15.0 Kansas (2) — +14.5 Kentucky (4) — +12.5 Gonzaga (4) — +11.5

Individual scoring

Carsen Edwards, Purdue (4) — 34.8 Jordan Burns, Colgate (1) — 32.0 Myles Powell, Seton Hall (1) and Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State (1) — 27.0

Individual rebounding