Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | May 6, 2020

2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Watch full game: Virginia wins 2019 National Championship vs. Texas Tech

The 2019 NCAA tournament was the ninth year that college basketball's postseason consisted of 68 teams. Eight teams played the First Four in Dayton before the 64-team bracket was finalized.

In 2019, Virginia won its first national championship in program history. The Cavaliers returned to the Final Four for the first time since 1984 — a year before the NCAA adopted the 64-team field. The win also serves as a reversal from the year prior, when UVA became the first No. 1 seed to lose in the Round of 64. 

Virginia became the third straight No. 1 seed to cut down the nets, joining Villanova (2018) and North Carolina (2017). Unlike the other two, they were the lone No. 1 seed at the Final Four, joined by No. 2 seed Michigan State, No. 3 seed Texas Tech and No. 5 seed Auburn. 

2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for interactive bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

Here is a printable version of the 2019 NCAA tournament bracket.

2019 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • First Four
    • East: No. 16 North Dakota State 78, No. 16 N.C. Central 74
    • East: No. 11 Belmont 81, No. 11 Temple 70
    • West: No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 82, No. 16 Prairie View A&M 76
    • West: No. 11 Arizona State 74, No. 11 St. John's 65
  • First Round (Round of 64)
    • East Regional
      • No. 1 Duke 85, No. 16 North Dakota State 62
      • No. 2 Michigan State 76, No. 15 Bradley 65
      • No. 3 LSU 79, No. 14 Yale 74
      • No. 4 Virginia Tech 66, No. 13 Saint Louis 52
      • No. 12 Liberty 80, No. 5 Mississippi State 76
      • No. 6 Maryland 79, No. 11 Belmont 77
      • No. 10 Minnesota 86, No. 7 Louisville 76
      • No. 9 UCF 73, No. 8 VCU 58
    • West Regional
      • No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 49
      • No. 2 Michigan 74, No. 15 Montana 55
      • No. 3 Texas Tech 72, No. 14 Northern Kentucky 57
      • No. 4 Florida State 76, No. 13 Vermont 69
      • No. 12 Murray State 83, No. 5 Marquette 64
      • No. 6 Buffalo 91, No. 11 Arizona State 74
      • No. 10 Florida 70, No. 7 Nevada 61
      • No. 9 Baylor 78, No. 8 Syracuse 69
    • South Regional
      • No. 1 Virginia 71, No. 16 Gardner-Webb 56
      • No. 2 Tennessee 77, No. 15 Colgate 70
      • No. 3 Purdue 61, No. 14 Old Dominion 48
      • No. 13 UC Irvine 70, No. 4 Kansas State 64
      • No. 12 Oregon 72, No. 5 Wisconsin 54
      • No. 6 Villanova 61, No. 11 Saint Mary's 57
      • No. 10 Iowa 79, No. 7 Temple 72
      • No. 9 Oklahoma 95, No. 8 Ole Miss 72
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 1 North Carolina 88, No. 16 Iona 73
      • No. 2 Kentucky 79, No. 15 Abilene Christian 44
      • No. 3 Houston 84, No. 14 Georgia State 55
      • No. 4 Kansas 87, No. 13 Northeastern 53
      • No. 5 Auburn 78, No. 12 New Mexico State 77
      • No. 11 Ohio State 62, No. 6 Iowa State 59
      • No. 7 Wofford 84, No. 10 Seton Hall 68
      • No. 9 Washington 78, No. 8 Utah State 61
  • Second Round (Round of 32)
    • East Regional
      • No. 1 Duke 77, No. 9 UCF 76
      • No. 2 Michigan State 70, No. 10 Minnesota 50
      • No. 3 LSU 69, No. 6 Maryland 67
      • No. 4 Virginia Tech 67, No. 12 Liberty 58
    • West Regional
      • No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 9 Baylor 71
      • No. 2 Michigan 64, No. 10 Florida 49
      • No. 3 Texas Tech 78, No. 6 Buffalo 58
      • No. 4 Florida State 90, No. 12 Murray State 62
    • South Regional
      • No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 9 Oklahoma 51
      • No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77 (OT)
      • No. 3 Purdue 87, No. 6 Villanova 61
      • No. 12 Oregon 73, No. 13 UC Irvine 54
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 1 North Carolina 81, No. 9 Washington 59
      • No. 2 Kentucky 62, No. 10 Wofford 56
      • No. 3 Houston 74, No. 11 Ohio State 59
      • No. 5 Auburn 89, No. 4 Kansas 75
  • Sweet 16
    • East Regional
      • No. 1 Duke 75, No. 4 Virginia Tech 73
      • No. 2 Michigan State 80, No. 3 LSU 63
    • West Regional
      • No. 1 Gonzaga 72, No. 4 Florida State 58
      • No. 3 Texas Tech 63, No. 2 Michigan 44
    • South Regional
      • No. 1 Virginia 53, No. 12 Oregon 49
      • No. 3 Purdue 99, No. 2 Tennessee 94 (OT)
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 5 Auburn 97, No. 1 North Carolina
      • No. 2 Kentucky 62, No. 3 Houston 58
  • Elite Eight
    • East Regional
      • No. 2 Michigan State 68, No. 1 Duke 67
    • West Regional
      • No. 3 Texas Tech 75, No. 1 Gonzaga 69
    • South Regional
      • No. 1 Virginia 80, No. 3 Purdue 75 (OT)
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 5 Auburn 77, No. 2 Kentucky 71 (OT)
  • Final Four (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
    • National semifinals
      • No. 1 Virginia 63, No. 5 Auburn 62
      • No. 3 Texas Tech 61, No. 2 Michigan State 51
    • National championship
      • No. 1 Virginia 85, No. 3 Texas Tech 77 (OT)

2019 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT
FIRST ROUND (Round of 64)
No. 13 UC Irvine 70-64 No. 4 Kansas State
No. 12 Oregon 72-54 No. 5 Wisconsin
No. 12 Liberty 80-76 No. 5 Mississippi State
No. 12 Murray State 83-64 No. 5 Marquette
No. 11 Ohio State 62-59 No. 6 Iowa State
No. 10 Florida 70-61 No. 7 Nevada
No. 10 Iowa 79-72 No. 7 Cincinnati
No. 10 Minnesota 86-76 No. 7 Louisville
SECOND ROUND (Round of 32)
No. 12 Oregon 73-54 No. 13 UC Irvine

2019 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

  1. Tennessee (3) — 84.7
  2. North Carolina (3) — 83.0
  3. Kansas (2) — 81.0
  4. Auburn (5) — 80.6
  5. Purdue (4) — 80.5

Scoring defense

  1. Oregon (3) —53.7
  2. Michigan (3) — 55.7
  3. Houston (3) —58.7
  4. Kentucky (4) — 58.8
  5. Texas Tech (6) — 60.7

Rebounding margin

  1. North Carolina (3) — +18.0
  2. New Mexico State (1) — +15.0
  3. Kansas (2) — +14.5
  4. Kentucky (4) — +12.5
  5. Gonzaga (4) — +11.5

Individual scoring

  1. Carsen Edwards, Purdue (4) — 34.8
  2. Jordan Burns, Colgate (1) — 32.0
  3. Myles Powell, Seton Hall (1) and Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State (1) — 27.0 

Individual rebounding

  1. Raasean Davis, N.C. Central (1) — 16.0
  2. Bruno Fernando, Maryland (2) — 14.0 
  3. Dylan Windler, Belmont (2) — 12.5

