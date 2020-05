1986 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, rounds

The 1986 NCAA tournament was the second NCAA tournament with a 64-team bracket, after the NCAA tournament expanded from 53 teams in 1984 to 64 teams in 1985. Every team that made the Final Four in 1986 had made the Final Four multiple times previously — Louisville, Duke, Kansas and LSU — and the Cardinals knocked off the Blue Devils to win their second national championship. Louisville's Pervis Ellison was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player while Duke's Johnny Dawkins was the tournament's leading scorer with 153 points.

LSU's 1986 team is on the short list of greatest Cinderellas ever thanks to its Final Four run as a No. 11 seed, becoming the first No. 11 seed (and just one of four all-time) to making the Final Four. Every regional final featured a team seeded No. 6 or worse: No. 6 seed N.C. State in the Midwest Regional, No. 7 seed Navy in the East, No. 8 seed Auburn in the West and No. 11 seed LSU in the Southeast.

1986 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1986 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Duke 85 , No. 16 Mississippi Valley State 78 No. 8 Old Dominion 72 , No. 9 West Virginia 64 No. 12 DePaul 72 , No. 5 Virginia 68 No. 4 Oklahoma 80 , No. 13 Northeastern 74 No. 6 Saint Joseph's 60 , No. 11 Richmond 59 No. 14 Cleveland State 83 , No. 3 Indiana 79 No. 7 Navy 87 , No. 10 Tulsa 68 No. 2 Syracuse 101 , No. 15 Brown 52 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 71 , No. 16 North Carolina A&T 46 No. 9 Temple 61 , No. 8 Jacksonville 50 No. 5 Michigan State 72 , No. 12 Washington 70 No. 4 Georgetown 70 , No. 13 Texas Tech 64 No. 6 N.C. State 66 , No. 11 Iowa 64 No. 14 Arkansas-Little Rock 90 , No. 3 Notre Dame 83 No. 7 Iowa State 81 , No. 10 Miami (OH) 79 No. 2 Michigan 70 , No. 15 Akron 64 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 75 , No. 16 Davidson 55 No. 8 Western Kentucky 67 , No. 9 Nebraska 59 No. 5 Alabama 97 , No. 12 Xavier 80 No. 4 Illinois 75 , No. 13 Fairfield 51 No. 11 LSU 94 , No. 6 Purdue 87 No. 3 Memphis State 95 , No. 14 Ball State 63 No. 10 Villanova 71 , No. 7 Virginia Tech 62 No. 2 Georgia Tech 68 , No. 15 Marist 53 West Regional No. 1 St. John's 83 , No. 16 Montana State 74 No. 8 Auburn 73 , No. 9 Arizona 63 No. 5 Maryland 69 , No. 12 Pepperdine 64 No. 4 UNLV 74 , No. 13 Northeast Louisiana 51 No. 6 UAB 66 , No. 11 Missouri 64 No. 3 North Carolina 84 , No. 14 Utah 72 No. 7 Bradley 83 , No. 10 UTEP 65 No. 2 Louisville 93 , No. 15 Drexel 73

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Duke 89 , No. 8 Old Dominion 61 No. 12 DePaul 74 , No. 4 Oklahoma 69 No. 14 Cleveland State 75 , No. 6 Saint Joseph's 69 No. 7 Navy 97 , No. 2 Syracuse 85 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 65 , No. 9 Temple 43 No. 5 Michigan State 80 , No. 4 Georgetown 68 No. 6 N.C. State 80 , No. 14 Arkansas-Little Rock 66 No. 7 Iowa State 72 , No. 2 Michigan 69 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 71 , No. 8 Western Kentucky 64 No. 5 Alabama 58 , No. 4 Illinois 56 No. 11 LSU 83 , No. 3 Memphis State 81 No. 2 Georgia Tech 66 , No. 10 Villanova 61 West Regional No. 8 Auburn 81 , No. 1 St. John's 65 No. 4 UNLV 70 , No. 5 Maryland 64 No. 3 North Carolina 77 , No. 6 UAB 59 No. 2 Louisville 82 , No. 7 Bradley 68

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Duke 74 , No. 12 DePaul 67 No. 7 Navy 71 , No. 14 Cleveland State 70 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 96 , No. 5 Michigan State 86 No. 6 N.C. State 70 , No. 7 Iowa State 66 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 68 , No. 5 Alabama 63 No. 11 LSU 70 , No. 2 Georgia Tech West Regional No. 8 Auburn 70 , No. 4 UNLV 63 No. 2 Louisville 94 , No. 3 North Carolina 79

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 Duke 71 , No. 7 Navy 50 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 75 , No. 6 N.C. State 67 Southeast Regional No. 11 LSU 59 , No. 1 Kentucky 57 West Regional No. 2 Louisville 84 , No. 8 Auburn 76

Final Four (Dallas, Texas) National semifinals No. 1 Duke 71 , No. 1 Kansas 67 No. 2 Louisville 88 , No. 11 LSU 77 National championship No. 2 Louisville 72 , No. 1 Duke 69



1986 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 10 Villanova 71-62 No. 7 Virginia Tech No. 11 LSU 94-87 No. 6 Purdue No. 12 DePaul 72-68 No. 5 Virginia No. 14 Cleveland State 83-79 No. 3 Indiana No. 14 Arkansas-Little Rock 90-83 No. 3 Notre Dame SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 LSU 83-81 No. 3 Memphis State No. 12 DePaul 74-69 No. 4 Oklahoma No. 14 Cleveland State 75-69 No. 6 Saint Joseph's SWEET 16 No. 11 LSU 70-64 No. 2 Georgia Tech ELITE EIGHT No. 11 LSU 59-57 No. 1 Kentucky

1986 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1986 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

David Robinson, Navy (4): 27.5 points per game

Individual rebounding