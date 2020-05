2000 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, rounds

The 2000 NCAA Tournament was the last NCAA tournament with a 64-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 65-team bracket in 2001 and later the current, 68-team bracket in 2011. Michigan State won the 2000 NCAA Tournament, giving the Spartans their second national championship ever and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo his first. It was the last time a Big Ten team cut down the nets.

Fellow Big Ten member Wisconsin also made the 2000 Final Four, as did Florida and North Carolina.

The Midwest Regional, where No. 1 seed Michigan State was placed, played out in favor of the top seeds with teams seeded No. 1 through No. 8 winning in the first round. There was chaos elsewhere in the bracket. The Sweet 16 featured No. 6 seed Miami (FL), No. 6 seed Purdue, No. 6 seed UCLA, No. 7 seed Tulsa, No. 8 seed North Carolina, No. 8 seed Wisconsin, No. 10 seed Gonzaga and No. 10 seed Seton Hall. That means half of the Sweet 16 field was seeded No. 6 or worse, and had to pull off one upset, if not two, to reach the second weekend.

The Elite Eight consisted of No. 1 seed Michigan State, No. 2 seed Iowa State, No. 3 seed Oklahoma State, No. 5 seed Florida, No. 6 seed Purdue, No. 7 Tulsa, No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 8 seed Wisconsin, meaning there were more teams that didn't receive a top-four, protected seed than those that did.

2000 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2000 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Duke 82 , No. 16 Lamar 55 No. 8 Kansas 81 , No. 9 DePaul 77 No. 5 Florida 69 , No. 12 Butler 68 No. 4 Illinois 68 , No. 13 Penn 58 No. 11 Pepperdine 77 , No. 6 Indiana 57 No. 3 Oklahoma State 86 , No. 14 Hofstra 66 No. 10 Seton Hall 72 , No. 7 Oregon 71 No. 2 Temple 73 , No. 15 Lafayette 47 Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 65 , No. 16 Valparaiso 38 No. 8 Utah 48 , No. 9 Saint Louis 45 No. 5 Kentucky 85 , No. 12 St. Bonaventure 80 No. 4 Syracuse 79 , No. 13 Samford 65 No. 6 UCLA 65 , No. 11 Ball State 57 No. 3 Maryland 74 , No. 14 Iona 59 No. 7 Auburn 72 , No. 10 Creighton 69 No. 2 Iowa State 88 , No. 15 Central Connecticut State 78 Southeast Regional No. 1 Stanford 84 , No. 16 South Carolina State 65 No. 8 North Carolina 84 , No. 9 Missouri 70 No. 5 UConn 75 , No. 12 Utah State 67 No. 4 Tennessee 63 , No. 13 Louisiana-Lafayette 58 No. 6 Miami (FL) 75 , No. 11 Arkansas 71 No. 3 Ohio State 87 , No. 14 Appalachian State 61 No. 7 Tulsa 89 , No. 10 UNLV 62 No. 2 Cincinnati 64 , No. 15 UNC Wilmington 47 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 71 , No. 16 Jackson State 47 No. 8 Wisconsin 66 , No. 9 Fresno State 56 No. 5 Texas 77 , No. 12 Indiana State 61 No. 4 LSU 64 , No. 13 Southeast Missouri State 61 No. 6 Purdue 62 , No. 11 Dayton 61 No. 3 Oklahoma 74 , No. 14 Winthrop 50 No. 10 Gonzaga 77 , No. 7 Louisville 66 No. 2 St. John's 61 , No. 15 Northern Arizona 56

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Duke 69 , No. 8 Kansas 64 No. 5 Florida 93 , No. 4 Illinois 76 No. 3 Oklahoma State 75 , No. 11 Pepperdine 67 No. 10 Seton Hall 67 , No. 2 Temple Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 73 , No. 8 Utah 61 No. 4 Syracuse 52 , No. 5 Kentucky 50 No. 6 UCLA 105 , No. 3 Maryland 70 No. 2 Iowa State 79 , No. 7 Auburn 60 Southeast Regional No. 8 North Carolina 60 , No. 1 Stanford 53 No. 4 Tennessee 65 , No. 5 UConn 51 No. 6 Miami (FL) 75 , No. 3 Ohio State 62 No. 7 Tulsa 69 , No. 2 Cincinnati 61 West Regional No. 8 Wisconsin 66 , No. 1 Arizona 59 No. 4 LSU 72 , No. 5 Texas 67 No. 6 Purdue 66 , No. 3 Oklahoma No. 10 Gonzaga 82 , No. 2 St. John's 76

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 5 Florida 87 , No. 1 Duke 78 No. 3 Oklahoma State 68 , No. 10 Seton Hall 66 Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 75 , No. 4 Syracuse 58 No. 2 Iowa State 80 , No. 6 UCLA 56 Southeast Regional No. 8 North Carolina 74 , No. 4 Tennessee 69 No. 7 Tulsa 80 , No. 6 Miami (FL) 71 West Regional No. 8 Wisconsin 61 , No. 4 LSU 48 No. 6 Purdue 75 , No. 10 Gonzaga 66

Elite Eight East Regional No. 5 Florida 77 , No. 3 Oklahoma State 65 Midwest Regional No. 1 Michigan State 75 , No. 2 Iowa State 64 Southeast Regional No. 8 North Carolina 59 , No. 7 Tulsa 55 West Regional No. 8 Wisconsin 64 , No. 6 Purdue 60

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 5 Florida 71 , No. 8 North Carolina 59 No. 1 Michigan State 53 , No. 8 Wisconsin 41 National championship No. 1 Michigan State 89 , No. 5 Florida 76



2000 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 11 Pepperdine 77-57 No. 6 Indiana No. 10 Seton Hall 72-71 No. 7 Oregon No. 10 Gonzaga 77-66 No. 7 Louisville SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 10 Seton Hall 67-65 No. 2 Temple No. 10 Gonzaga 82-76 No. 2 St. John's

2000 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2000 NCAA Tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

