2001 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, rounds

Watch full game: No. 15 Hampton shocks No. 2 Iowa State in the 2001 NCAA tournament

The 2001 NCAA Tournament was the first NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011. In 2001, the addition of an auto-bid for the Mountain West, along with the maintaining of 34 at-large bids, resulted in a 65-team bracket. No. 16 seed Northwestern State defeated No. 16 seed Winthrop in the first opening-round game.

Duke won the 2001 national championship, the Blue Devils' third national title, in a Final Four that also featured Arizona, Maryland and Michigan State.

2001 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2001 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Duke 95 , No. 16 Monmouth 52 No. 9 Missouri 70 , No. 8 Georgia 68 No. 12 Utah State 77 , No. 5 Ohio State 68 No. 4 UCLA 61 , No. 13 Hofstra 48 No. 6 Southern California 69 , No. 11 Oklahoma State 54 No. 3 Boston College 68 , No. 14 Southern Utah 65 No. 7 Iowa 69 , No. 10 Creighton 56 No. 2 Kentucky 72 , No. 15 Holy Cross 68 Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 96 , No. 16 Northwestern State 54 No. 9 Charlotte 70 , No. 8 Tennessee 63 No. 5 Syracuse 79 , No. 12 Hawaii 69 No. 4 Kansas 99 , No. 13 Cal State Northridge 75 No. 6 Notre Dame 83 , No. 11 Xavier 71 No. 3 Ole Miss 72 , No. 14 Iona 70 No. 10 Butler 79 , No. 7 Wake Forest 63 No. 2 Arizona 101 , No. 15 Eastern Illinois 76 South Regional No. 1 Michigan State 69 , No. 16 Alabama State 35 No. 9 Fresno State 82 , No. 8 California 70 No. 12 Gonzaga 86 , No. 5 Virginia 85 No. 13 Indiana State 70 , No. 4 Oklahoma 68 No. 11 Temple 79 , No. 6 Texas 65 No. 3 Florida 69 , No. 14 Western Kentucky 56 No. 7 Penn State 69 , No. 10 Providence 59 No. 2 North Carolina 70 , No. 15 Princeton 48 West Regional No. 1 Stanford 88 , No. 16 UNC Greensboro 60 No. 9 Saint Joseph's 66 , No. 8 Georgia Tech 62 No. 5 Cincinnati 84 , No. 12 BYU 59 No. 13 Kent State 77 , No. 4 Indiana 73 No. 11 Georgia State 50 , No. 6 Wisconsin 49 No. 3 Maryland 83 , No. 14 George Mason 80 No. 10 Georgetown 63 , No. 7 Arkansas 61 No. 15 Hampton 58 , No. 2 Iowa State 57 | Watch full replay

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Duke 94 , No. 9 Missouri 81 No. 4 UCLA 75 , No. 12 Utah State 50 No. 6 Southern California 74 , No. 3 Boston College 71 No. 2 Kentucky 92 , No. 7 Iowa 79 Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 79 , No. 9 Charlotte 61 No. 4 Kansas 87 , No. 5 Syracuse 58 No. 3 Ole Miss 59 , No. 6 Notre Dame 56 No. 2 Arizona 73 , No. 10 Butler 52 South Regional No. 1 Michigan State 81 , No. 9 Fresno State 65 No. 12 Gonzaga 85 , No. 13 Indiana State 68 No. 11 Temple 75 , No. 3 Florida 54 No. 7 Penn State 82 , No. 2 North Carolina 74 West Regional No. 1 Stanford 90 , No. 9 Saint Joseph's 83 No. 5 Cincinnati 66 , No. 13 Kent State 43 No. 3 Maryland 79 , No. 11 Georgia State 60 No. 10 Georgetown 76 , No. 15 Hampton 57

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Duke 76 , No. 4 UCLA 63 No. 6 Southern California 80 , No. 2 Kentucky 76 Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 80 , No. 4 Kansas 64 No. 2 Arizona 66 , No. 3 Ole Miss 56 South Regional No. 1 Michigan State 77 , No. 12 Gonzaga 62 No. 11 Temple 84 , No. 7 Penn State 72 West Regional No. 1 Stanford 78 , No. 5 Cincinnati 65 No. 3 Maryland 76 , No. 10 Georgetown 66

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 Duke 79 , No. 6 Southern California 69 Midwest Regional No. 2 Arizona 87 , No. 1 Illinois 81 South Regional No. 1 Michigan State 69 , No. 11 Temple 62 West Regional No. 3 Maryland 87 , No. 1 Stanford 73

Final Four (Minneapolis, Minnesota) National semifinals No. 1 Duke 95 , No. 3 Maryland 84 No. 2 Arizona 80 , No. 1 Michigan State 61 National championship No. 1 Duke 82 , No. 2 Arizona 72



2001 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the opening-round Game in Dayton, Ohio) :

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 12 Utah State 77-68 No. 5 Ohio State No. 13 Kent State 77-73 No. 4 Indiana No. 11 Georgia State 50-49 No. 6 Wisconsin No. 10 Georgetown 63-61 No. 7 Arkansas No. 15 Hampton 58-57 No. 2 Iowa State No. 12 Gonzaga 86-85 No. 5 Virginia No. 13 Indiana State 70-68 No. 4 Oklahoma No. 11 Temple 79-65 No. 6 Texas No. 10 Butler 79-63 No. 7 Wake Forest SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 10 Georgetown 76-57 No. 15 Hampton No. 12 Gonzaga 85-68 No. 13 Indiana State No. 11 Temple 75-54 No. 3 Florida SWEET 16 No. 11 Temple 84-72 No. 7 Penn State

2001 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2001 NCAA Tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Jason Williams, Duke (6): 25.7 points per game

Individual rebounding