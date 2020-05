2003 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, rounds

The 2003 NCAA Tournament was the third NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011. Syracuse, led by freshman Carmelo Anthony, won its first national championship in its third national championship appearance after beating Kansas.

The two double-digit seeds that made the Sweet 16, No. 10 seed Auburn and No. 12 seed Butler, were both in the East Regional, while the South Regional featured No. 5 seed UConn, No. 6 seed Maryland and No. 7 seed Michigan State in the second weekend.

2003 NCAA Tournament: Bracket

2003 NCAA Tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 71 , No. 16 South Carolina State 54 No. 8 California 76 , No. 9 N.C. State 74 No. 12 Butler 47 , No. 5 Mississippi State 46 No. 4 Louisville 86 , No. 13 Austin Peay 64 No. 6 Oklahoma State 77 , No. 11 Penn 63 No. 3 Syracuse 76, No. 14 Manhattan 65 No. 10 Auburn 65 , No. 7 Saint Joseph's 63 No. 2 Wake Forest 76 , No. 15 East Tennessee State 73 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 95 , No. 16 IUPUI 64 No. 9 Utah 60 , No. 8 Oregon 58 No. 5 Wisconsin 81 , No. 12 Weber State 74 No. 13 Tulsa 84 , No. 4 Dayton 71 No. 6 Missouri 72 , No. 11 Southern Illinois 71 No. 3 Marquette 72 , No. 14 Holy Cross 68 No. 7 Indiana 67 , No. 10 Alabama 62 No. 2 Pittsburgh , No. 15 Wagner 61 South Regional No. 1 Texas 82 , No. 16 UNC Asheville 61 No. 9 Purdue 80 , No. 8 LSU 56 No. 5 UConn 58 , No. 12 BYU 53 No. 4 Stanford 77 , No. 13 San Diego 69 No. 6 Maryland 75 , No. 11 UNC Wilmington 73 No. 3 Xavier 71 , No. 14 Troy State 59 No. 7 Michigan State 79 , No. 10 Colorado 64 No. 2 Florida 85 , No. 15 Sam Houston State 55 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 80 , No. 16 Vermont 51 No. 9 Gonzaga 74 , No. 8 Cincinnati 69 No. 5 Notre Dame 70 , No. 12 Milwaukee 69 No. 4 Illinois 65 , No. 13 Western Kentucky 60 No. 11 Central Michigan 79 , No. 6 Creighton 73 No. 3 Duke 67 , No. 14 Colorado State 57 No. 10 Arizona State 84 , No. 7 Memphis 71 No. 2 Kansas 64 , No. 15 Utah State 61

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 74 , No. 8 California 65 No. 12 Butler 79 , No. 4 Louisville 71 No. 3 Syracuse 68 , No. 6 Oklahoma State 56 No. 10 Auburn 68 , No. 2 Wake Forest 62 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 74 , No. 9 Utah 54 No. 5 Wisconsin 61 , No. 13 Tulsa 60 No. 3 Marquette 101 , No. 6 Missouri 92 No. 2 Pittsburgh 74 , No. 7 Indiana 52 South Regional No. 1 Texas 77 , No. 9 Purdue 67 No. 5 UConn 85 , No. 4 Stanford 74 No. 6 Maryland 77 , No. 3 Xavier 64 No. 7 Michigan State 68 , No. 2 Florida 46 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 96 , No. 9 Gonzaga 95 No. 5 Notre Dame 68 , No. 4 Illinois 60 No. 3 Duke 86 , No. 11 Central Michigan 60 No. 2 Kansas 108 , No. 10 Arizona State 76

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 65 , No. 12 Butler 54 No. 3 Syracuse 79 , No. 10 Auburn 78 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 63 , No. 5 Wisconsin 57 No. 3 Marquette 77 , No. 2 Pittsburgh 74 South Regional No. 1 Texas 82 , No. 5 UConn 78 No. 7 Michigan State 60 , No. 6 Maryland 58 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 88 , No. 5 Notre Dame 71 No. 2 Kansas 69 , No. 3 Duke 65

Elite Eight East Regional No. 3 Syracuse 63 , No. 1 Oklahoma 47 Midwest Regional No. 3 Marquette 83 , No. 1 Kentucky 69 | Watch full replay South Regional No. 1 Texas 85 , No. 7 Michigan State 76 West Regional No. 2 Kansas 78 , No. 1 Arizona 75

Final Four (New Orleans, Louisiana) National semifinals No. 3 Syracuse 95 , No. 1 Texas 84 No. 2 Kansas 94 , No. 3 Marquette 61 National championship No. 3 Syracuse 81 , No. 2 Kansas 78 | Watch full replay



2003 NCAA Tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 10 Arizona State 84-71 No. 7 Memphis No. 10 Auburn 65-63 No. 7 Saint Joseph's No. 11 Central Michigan 79-73 No. 6 Creighton No. 12 Butler 47-46 No. 5 Mississippi State No. 13 Tulsa 84-71 No. 4 Dayton SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 10 Auburn 68-62 No. 2 Wake Forest No. 12 Butler 79-71 No. 4 Louisville

2003 NCAA Tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2003 NCAA Tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Dahntay Jones (3): 24.7 points per game

Individual rebounding