2004 NCAA tournament: Brackets, scores, stats, records

The 2004 NCAA tournament was the fourth NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011. UConn won its second national championships in 2004, led by Final Four Most Outstanding Player Emeka Okafor. The Huskies defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who appeared in the national championship game for the first time.

Double-digit seeds won just four games in the NCAA tournament, with only No. 10 Nevada making the Sweet 16, but No. 7 seed Xavier and No. 8 seed Alabama both made the Elite Eight.

2004 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2004 NCAA tournament: Scores

Opening Round Dayton, Ohio No. 16 Florida A&M 72 , No. 16 Lehigh 57

First Round (Round of 64) East Rutherford Regional No. 1 Saint Joseph's 82 , No. 16 Liberty 63 No. 8 Texas Tech 76 , No. 9 Charlotte 73 No. 12 Manhattan 75 , No. 5 Florida 60 No. 4 Wake Forest 79 , No. 13 VCU 78 No. 6 Wisconsin 76 , No. 11 Richmond 64 No. 3 Pittsburgh 53 , No. 14 UCF 44 No. 7 Memphis 59 , No. 10 South Carolina 43 No. 2 Oklahoma State 75 , No. 15 Eastern Washington 56 St. Louis Regional No. 1 Kentucky 96 , No. 16 Florida A&M 76 No. 9 UAB 102 , No. 8 Washington 100 No. 12 Pacific 66 , No. 5 Providence 58 No. 4 Kansas 78 , No. 13 Illinois-Chicago 53 No. 6 Boston College 58 , No. 11 Utah 51 No. 3 Georgia Tech 65 , No. 14 Northern Iowa 60 No. 10 Nevada 72 , No. 7 Michigan State 66 No. 2 Gonzaga 76 , No. 15 Valparaiso 49 Atlanta Regional No. 1 Duke 96 , No. 16 Alabama State 61 No. 8 Seton Hall 80 , Arizona 76 No. 5 Illinois 72 , No. 12 Murray State 53 No. 4 Cincinnati 80 , No. 13 East Tennessee State 77 No. 6 North Carolina 63 , No. 11 Air Force 52 No. 3 Texas 66 , No. 14 Princeton 49 No. 7 Xavier 80 , No. 10 Louisville 70 No. 2 Mississippi State 85 , No. 15 Monmouth 52 Phoenix Regional No. 1 Stanford 71 , No. 16 UTSA 45 No. 8 Alabama 65 , No. 9 Southern Illinois 64 No. 5 Syracuse 80 , No. 12 BYU 75 No. 4 Maryland 86 , No. 13 UTEP 83 No. 6 Vanderbilt 71 , No. 11 Western Michigan 58 No. 3 NC State 61 , No. 14 Louisiana-Lafayette 52 No. 7 DePaul 76 , No. 10 Dayton 69 (2OT) No. 2 UConn 70 , No. 15 Vermont 53

Second Round (Round of 32) East Rutherford Regional No. 1 Saint Joseph's 70 , No. 8 Texas Tech 65 No. 4 Wake Forest 84 , No. 12 Manhattan 80 No. 3 Pittsburgh 59 , No. 6 Wisconsin 55 No. 2 Oklahoma State 70 , No. 7 Memphis 53 St. Louis Regional No. 9 UAB 76 , No. 1 Kentucky 75 No. 4 Kansas 78 , No. 12 Pacific 63 No. 3 Georgia Tech 57 , No. 6 Boston College 54 No. 10 Nevada 91 , No. 2 Gonzaga 72 Atlanta Regional No. 1 Duke 90 , No. 8 Seton Hall 62 No. 5 Illinois 92 , No. 4 Cincinnati 68 No. 3 Texas 78 , No. 6 North Carolina 75 No. 7 Xavier 89 , No. 2 Mississippi State 74 Phoenix Regional No. 8 Alabama 70 , No. 1 Stanford 67 No. 5 Syracuse 72 , No. 4 Maryland 70 No. 6 Vanderbilt 75 , No. 3 NC State 73 No. 2 UConn 72 , No. 7 DePaul 55

Sweet 16 East Rutherford Regional No. 1 Saint Joseph's 84 , No. 4 Wake Forest 80 No. 2 Oklahoma State 63 , No. 3 Pittsburgh 51 St. Louis Regional No. 4 Kansas 100 , No. 9 UAB 74 No. 3 Georgia Tech 72 , No. 10 Nevada 67 Atlanta Regional No. 1 Duke 72 , No. 5 Illinois 62 No. 7 Xavier 79 , No. 3 Texas 71 Phoenix Regional No. 8 Alabama 80 , No. 5 Syracuse 71 No. 2 UConn 73 , No. 6 Vanderbilt 53

Elite Eight East Rutherford Regional No. 2 Oklahoma State 64 , No. 1 Saint Joseph's 62 St. Louis Regional No. 3 Georgia Tech 79 , No. 4 Kansas 71 (OT) Atlanta Regional No. 1 Duke 66 , No. 7 Xavier 63 Phoenix Regional No. 2 UConn 87 , No. 8 Alabama 71

Final Four (San Antonio, Texas) National semifinals No. 3 Georgia Tech 67 , No. 2 Oklahoma State 65 No. 2 UConn 79 , No. 1 Duke 78 National championship No. 2 UConn 82 , No. 3 Georgia Tech 73



2004 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 12 Manhattan 75-60 No. 5 Florida No. 12 Pacific 66-58 No. 5 Providence No. 10 Nevada 72-66 No. 7 Michigan State SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 10 Nevada 91-72 No. 2 Gonzaga

2004 NCAA tournament: Stats

Here are the 2004 NCAA tournament leaders:

Individual scoring

Gerry McNamara, Syracuse: 26.7 points per game

Individual rebounding