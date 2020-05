2005 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Watch the amazing finish: Illinois rallies from 15 down in 2005 Elite Eight

The 2005 NCAA tournament saw North Carolina win its fourth national title by defeating fellow No. 1 seed Illinois in the title game.

North Carolina's championship was its first in more than a decade and it was coach Roy Williams' first national title at the school. Louisville and Michigan State also made the Final Four in St. Louis.

Two teams with a double-digit seed made the Sweet 16: No. 10 seed NC State and No. 12 seed Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

2005 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2005 NCAA tournament: Scores

Opening Round Dayton, Ohio No. 16 Oakland 79 , No. 16 Alabama A&M 69

First Round (Round of 64) Syracuse Regional No. 1 North Carolina 96 , No. 16 Oakland 68 No. 9 Iowa State 64 , No. 8 Minnesota 53 No. 5 Villanova 55 , No. 12 New Mexico 47 No. 4 Florida 67 , No. 13 Ohio 62 No. 6 Wisconsin 57 , No. 11 Northern Iowa 52 No. 14 Bucknell 64 , No. 3 Kansas 63 No. 10 NC State 75 , UNC Charlotte 63 No. 2 UConn 77 , UCF 71 Chicago Regional No. 1 Illinois 67 , No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 55 No. 9 Nevada 61 , No. 8 Texas 57 No. 12 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 , No. 5 Alabama 73 No. 4 Boston College 85 , No. 13 Penn 65 No. 11 UAB 82 , No. 6 LSU 68 No. 3 Arizona 66 , No. 14 Utah State 53 No. 7 Southern Illinois 65 , No. 10 St. Mary's 56 No. 2 Oklahoma State 63 , No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana 50 Austin Regional No. 1 Duke 57 , No. 16 Delaware State 46 No. 9 Mississippi State 93 , No. 8 Stanford 70 No. 5 Michigan State 89 , No. 12 Old Dominion 81 No. 13 Vermont 60 , No. 4 Syracuse 57 (OT) No. 6 Utah 60 , No. 11 UTEP 54 No. 3 Oklahoma 84 , No. 14 Niagara 67 No. 7 Cincinnati 76 , No. 10 Iowa 64 No. 2 Kentucky 72 , No. 15 Eastern Kentucky 64 Albuquerque Regional No. 1 Washington 88 , No. 16 Montana 77 No. 8 Pacific 79 , No. 9 Pittsburgh 71 No. 5 Georgia Tech 80 , No. 12 George Washington 68 No. 4 Louisville 68 , No. 13 Louisiana-Lafayette 62 No. 6 Texas Tech 78 , No. 11 UCLA 66 No. 3 Gonzaga 74 , No. 14 Winthrop 64 No. 7 West Virginia 63 , No. 10 Creighton 61 No. 2 Wake Forest 70 , No. 15 UT-Chattanooga 54

Second Round (Round of 32) Syracuse Regional No. 1 North Carolina 92 , No. 9 Iowa State 65 No. 5 Villanova 76 , No. 4 Florida 65 No. 6 Wisconsin 71 , No. 14 Bucknell 62 No. 10 NC State 65 , No. 2 UConn 62 Chicago Regional No. 1 Illinois 71 , No. 9 Nevada 59 No. 12 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 , No. 4 Boston College 75 No. 3 Arizona 85 , No. 11 UAB 63 No. 2 Oklahoma State 85 , No. 7 Southern Illinois 77 Austin Regional No. 1 Duke 63 , No. 9 Mississippi State 55 No. 5 Michigan State 72 , No. 13 Vermont 61 No. 6 Utah 67 , No. 3 Oklahoma 58 No. 2 Kentucky 69 , No. 7 Cincinnati 60 Albuquerque Regional No. 1 Washington 97 , No. 8 Pacific 79 No. 4 Louisville 76 , No. 5 Georgia Tech 54 No. 6 Texas Tech 71 , No. 3 Gonzaga 69 No. 7 West Virginia 111 , No. 2 Wake Forest 105 (2OT)

Sweet 16 Syracuse Regional No. 1 North Carolina 67 , No. 5 Villanova 66 No. 6 Wisconsin 65 , No. 10 NC State 56 Chicago Regional No. 1 Illinois 77 , No. 12 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63 No. 3 Arizona 79 , No. 2 Oklahoma State 78 Austin Regional No. 5 Michigan State 78 , No. 1 Duke 68 No. 2 Kentucky 62 , No. 6 Utah 52 Albuquerque Regional No. 4 Louisville 93 , No. 1 Washington 79 No. 7 West Virginia 65 , No. 6 Texas Tech 60

Elite Eight Syracuse Regional No. 1 North Carolina 88 , No. 6 Wisconsin 82 Chicago Regional No. 1 Illinois 90 , No. 3 Arizona 89 (OT) | Watch full replay Austin Regional No. 5 Michigan State 94 , No. 2 Kentucky 88 (2OT) Albuquerque Regional No. 4 Louisville 93 , No. 7 West Virginia 85 (OT)

Final Four (St. Louis, Missouri) National semifinals No. 1 Illinois 72 , No. 4 Louisville 57 No. 1 North Carolina 87 , No. 5 Michigan State 71 National championship No. 1 North Carolina 75 , No. 1 Illinois 70



2005 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 12 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83-73 No. 5 Alabama No. 11 UAB 82-68 No. 6 LSU No. 14 Bucknell 64-63 No. 3 Kansas No. 10 NC State 75-63 No. 7 Charlotte No. 13 Vermont 60-57 No. 4 Syracuse SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 12 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83-75 No. 4 Boston College No. 10 NC State 65-62 No. 2 UConn

2005 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2005 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Joah Tucker, Milwaukee: 25.3 points per game

Individual rebounding