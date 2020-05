2006 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Full game: George Mason beats UConn to continue Cinderella run to 2006 Final Four

Full game: George Mason beats UConn to continue Cinderella run to 2006 Final Four

 

The 2006 NCAA tournament saw Florida win the first of back-to-back national championships with coach Billy Donovan and a core of Joakim Noah, Al Horford, Taurean Green, Corey Brewer and Lee Humphrey. The Gators beat UCLA in the national championship game.

The 2006 NCAA tournament had one of the most memorable Cinderellas in the history of the tournament. No. 11 seed George Mason made the Final Four after defeating Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State and UConn in the East Regional.

2006 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

2006 NCAA tournament: Scores

Opening Round Dayton, Ohio No. 16 Monmouth 71 , No. 16 Hampton 49

First Round (Round of 64) Washington, D.C. Regional No. 1 UConn 72 , No. 16 Albany 59 No. 8 Kentucky 69 , No. 9 UAB 64 No. 5 Washington 75 , No. 12 Utah State 61 No. 4 Illinois 78 , No. 13 Air Force 69 No. 11 George Mason 75 , No. 6 Michigan State 65 No. 3 North Carolina 69 , No. 14 Murray State 65 No. 7 Wichita State 86 , No. 10 Seton Hall 66 No. 2 Tennessee 63 , No. 15 Winthrop 61 Minneapolis Regional No. 1 Villanova 58 , No. 16 Monmouth 45 No. 8 Arizona 94 , No. 9 Wisconsin 75 No. 12 Montana 87 , No. 5 Nevada 79 No. 4 Boston College 88 , No. 13 Pacific 76 (2OT) No. 11 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82 , No. 6 Oklahoma 74 No. 3 Florida 76 , No. 14 South Alabama 50 No. 7 Georgetown 54 , No. 10 Northern Iowa 49 No. 2 Ohio State 70 , No. 15 Davidson 62 Atlanta Regional No. 1 Duke 70 , No. 16 Southern 54 No. 8 George Washington 88 , No. 9 UNC-Wilmington 85 No. 12 Texas A&M 66 , No. 5 Syracuse 58 No. 4 LSU 80 , No. 13 Iona 64 No. 6 West Virginia 64 , No. 11 Southern Illinois 46 No. 14 Northwestern State 64 , No. 3 Iowa 63 No. 10 NC State 58 , No. 7 California 52 No. 2 Texas 60 , No. 15 Penn 52 Oakland Regional No. 1 Memphis 94 , No. 16 Oral Roberts 78 No. 9 Bucknell 59 , No. 8 Arkansas 55 No. 5 Pittsburgh 79 , No. 12 Kent State 64 No. 13 Bradley 77 , No. 4 Kansas 73 No. 6 Indiana 87 , No. 11 San Diego State 83 No. 3 Gonzaga 79 , No. 14 Xavier 75 No. 10 Alabama 90 , No. 7 Marquette 85 No. 2 UCLA 78 , No. 15 Belmont 44

Second Round (Round of 32) Washington, D.C. Regional No. 1 UConn 87 , No. 8 Kentucky 83 No. 5 Washington 67 , No. 4 Illinois 64 No. 11 George Mason 65 , No. 3 North Carolina 60 No. 7 Wichita State 80 , No. 2 Tennessee 73 Minneapolis Regional No. 1 Villanova 82 , No. 8 Arizona 78 No. 4 Boston College 69 , No. 12 Montana 56 No. 3 Florida 82 , No. 11 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60 No. 7 Georgetown 70 , No. 2 Ohio State 52 Atlanta Regional No. 1 Duke 74 , No. 8 George Washington 61 No. 4 LSU 58 , No. 12 Texas A&M 57 No. 6 West Virginia 67 , No. 14 Northwestern State 54 No. 2 Texas 75 , No. 10 NC State 54 Oakland Regional No. 1 Memphis 72 , No. 9 Bucknell 56 No. 13 Bradley 72 , No. 5 Pittsburgh 66 No. 3 Gonzaga 90 , No. 6 Indiana 80 No. 2 UCLA 62 , No. 10 Alabama 59

Sweet 16 Washington, D.C. Regional No. 1 UConn 98 , No. 5 Washington 92 (OT) No. 11 George Mason 63 , No. 7 Wichita State 55 Minneapolis Regional No. 1 Villanova 60 , No. 4 Boston College 59 (OT) No. 3 Florida 57 , No. 7 Georgetown 53 Atlanta Regional No. 4 LSU 62 , No. 1 Duke 54 No. 2 Texas 74 , No. 6 West Virginia 71 Oakland Regional No. 1 Memphis 80 , No. 13 Bradley 64 No. 2 UCLA 73 , No. 3 Gonzaga 71 | Watch full game

Elite Eight Washington, D.C. Regional No. 11 George Mason 86 , No. 1 UConn 84 (OT) | Watch full game Minneapolis Regional No. 3 Florida 75 , No. 1 Villanova 62 Atlanta Regional No. 4 LSU 70 , No. 2 Texas 60 (OT) Oakland Regional No. 2 UCLA 50 , No. 1 Memphis 45

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 2 UCLA 59 , No. 4 LSU 45 No. 3 Florida 73 , No. 11 George Mason 58 National championship No. 3 Florida 73 , No. 2 UCLA 57 | Watch full game



2006 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 12 Texas A&M 66-58 No. 5 Syracuse No. 14 Northwestern State 64-63 No. 3 Iowa No. 10 NC State 58-52 No. 7 California No. 13 Bradley 77-73 No. 4 Kansas No. 10 Alabama 90-85 No. 7 Marquette No. 12 Montana 87-79 No. 5 Nevada No. 11 Wisconsin-Milwaukee 82-74 No. 6 Oklahoma No. 11 George Mason 75-65 No. 6 Michigan State SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 13 Bradley 72-66 No. 5 Pittsburgh No. 11 George Mason 65-60 No. 3 North Carolina SWEET 16 No. 11 George Mason 63-55 No. 7 Wichita State ELITE EIGHT No. 11 George Mason 86-84 No. 1 UConn

2006 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2006 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Scoring offense

1. Arizona (2): 86.0 points per game

2. UConn (4): 85.2 points per game

T3. Marquette (1): 85.0 points per game

T3. UNC Wilmington (1): 85.0 points per game

5. Indiana (2): 83.5 points per game

Scoring defense

1. Georgetown (3): 52.7 points per game

2. Monmouth (2): 53.5 points per game

3. Northern Iowa (1): 54.0 points per game

4. UCLA (6): 56.2 points per game

5. Florida (6): 56.7 points per game

Rebounding margin

1. Texas (4): +15.7

2. Utah State (1): +13.0

3. Pacific (1): +7.0

T4. Illinois (2): +6.5

T4. Alabama (2): +6.5

Individual scoring

Adam Morrison, Gonzaga: 24.3 points per game

Individual rebounding