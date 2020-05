2007 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2007 NCAA tournament saw Florida repeat as national champions. The Gators became the first back-to-back champs since Duke in 1991 and 1992.

Top seeds reigned supreme in 2007 with all four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds and a No. 3 seed advancing to the Elite Eight, and every team in the Final Four was a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Florida, Ohio State, Georgetown and UCLA reached the Final Four in Atlanta.

The worst-seeded team to make the second weekend was No. 7 seed UNLV. Double-digit seeds won just two games in the entire tournament, not including the opening-round game between No. 16 seeds. Of the 12 games where a lower-seeded team won, eight of them were by teams seeded only one spot lower.

2007 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2007 NCAA tournament: Scores

Opening Round Game Dayton, Ohio No. 16 Niagara 77 , No. 16 Florida A&M 69

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 86 , No. 16 Eastern Kentucky 65 No. 9 Michigan State 61 , No. 8 Marquette 49 No. 5 USC 77 , No. 12 Arkansas 60 No. 4 Texas 79 , No. 13 New Mexico State 67 No. 6 Vanderbilt 77 , No. 11 George Washington 44 No. 3 Washington State 70 , No. 14 Oral Roberts 54 No. 7 Boston College 84 , No. 10 Texas Tech 75 No. 2 Georgetown 80 , No. 15 Belmont 55 Midwest Regional No. 1 Florida 112 , No. 16 Jackson State 69 No. 9 Purdue 72 , No. 8 Arizona 63 No. 5 Butler 57 , No. 12 Old Dominion 46 No. 4 Maryland 82 , No. 13 Davidson 70 No. 11 Winthrop 74 , No. 6 Notre Dame 64 No. 3 Oregon 58 , No. 14 Miami (Ohio) 56 No. 7 UNLV 67 , No. 10 Georgia Tech 63 No. 2 Wisconsin 76 , No. 15 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63 South Regional No. 1 Ohio State 78 , No. 16 Central Connecticut State 57 No. 9 Xavier 79 , No. 8 BYU 77 No. 5 Tennessee 121 , No. 12 Long Beach State 86 No. 4 Virginia 84 , No. 13 Albany 57 No. 6 Louisville 78 , No. 11 Stanford 58 No. 3 Texas A&M 68 , No. 14 Penn 52 No. 7 Nevada 77 , No. 10 Creighton 71 (OT) No. 2 Memphis 73 , No. 15 North Texas 58 West Regional No. 1 Kansas 107 , No. 16 Niagara 67 No. 8 Kentucky 67 , No. 9 Villanova 58 No. 5 Virginia Tech 54 , No. 12 Illinois 52 No. 4 Southern Illinois 61 , No. 13 Holy Cross 51 No. 11 VCU 79 , No. 6 Duke 77 No. 3 Pittsburgh 79 , No. 14 Wright State 58 No. 7 Indiana 70 , No. 10 Gonzaga 57 No. 2 UCLA 70 , No. 15 Weber State 42

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 81 , No. 9 Michigan State 67 No. 5 USC 87 , No. 4 Texas 68 No. 6 Vanderbilt 78 , No. 3 Washington State 74 (2OT) No. 2 Georgetown 62 , No. 7 Boston College 55 Midwest Regional No. 1 Florida 74 , No. 9 Purdue 67 No. 5 Butler 62 , No. 4 Maryland 59 No. 3 Oregon 75 , No. 11 Winthrop 61 No. 7 UNLV 74 , No. 2 Wisconsin 68 South Regional No. 1 Ohio State 78 , No. 9 Xavier 71 (OT) No. 5 Tennessee 77 , No. 4 Virginia 74 No. 3 Texas A&M 72 , No. 6 Louisville 69 No. 2 Memphis 78 , No. 7 Nevada 62 West Regional No. 1 Kansas 88 , No. 8 Kentucky 76 No. 4 Southern Illinois 63 , No. 5 Virginia Tech 48 No. 3 Pittsburgh 84 , No. 11 VCU 79 (OT) No. 2 UCLA 54 , No. 7 Indiana 49

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 74 , No. 5 USC 64 No. 2 Georgetown 66 , No. 6 Vanderbilt 65 Midwest Regional No. 1 Florida 65 , No. 5 Butler 57 No. 3 Oregon 76 , No. 7 UNLV 72 South Regional No. 1 Ohio State 85 , No. 5 Tennessee 84 No. 2 Memphis 65 , No. 3 Texas A&M 64 West Regional No. 1 Kansas 61 , No. 4 Southern Illinois 58 No. 2 UCLA 64 , No. 3 Pittsburgh 55

Elite Eight East Regional No. 2 Georgetown 96 , No. 1 North Carolina 84 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 1 Florida 85 , No. 3 Oregon 77 South Regional No. 1 Ohio State 92 , No. 2 Memphis 76 West Regional No. 2 UCLA 68 , No. 1 Kansas 55

Final Four (Atlanta, Georgia) National semifinals No. 1 Florida 76 , No. 2 UCLA 66 No. 1 Ohio State 67 , No. 2 Georgetown 60 National championship No. 1 Florida 84 , No. 1 Ohio State 75 | Watch full game



2007 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 11 Winthrop 74-64 No. 6 Notre Dame No. 11 VCU 79-77 No. 6 Duke

2007 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2007 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Scoring offense

1. Tennessee (3): 94.0 points per game

2. Long Beach State (1): 86.0 points per game

3. Florida (6): 82.7 points per game

4. North Carolina (4): 81.2 points per game

5. Ohio State (6): 79.2 points per game

Scoring defense

1. Southern Illinois (3): 53.3 points per game

2. Illinois (1): 54.0 points per game

3. UCLA (5): 55.4 points per game

4. Indiana (2): 55.5 points per game

5. Butler (3): 56.7 points per game

Rebounding margin

1. Maryland (2): +16.5

T2. Florida (6): +15.0

T2. Illinois (1): +15.0

4. North Carolina (4): +11.2

T5. Stanford (1): +11.0

T5. Duke (1): +11.0

Individual scoring

Chris Lofton, Tennessee: 23.0 points per game

Individual rebounding