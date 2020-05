2008 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2008 NCAA tournament was the eighth NCAA tournament with a 65-team bracket, prior to the introduction of the 68-team bracket that featured the First Four in 2011. The 2008 NCAA tournament was the first time that all four No. 1 seeds made the Final Four: Kansas, Memphis, North Carolina and UCLA.

Kansas won its third national championship, winning an overtime thriller over Memphis 75-68. The tournament was also notable in that a double-digit seed won every game played in Tampa, Florida (No. 12 Villanova, No. 12 Western Kentucky, No. 13 Siena, No. 13 San Diego). This year also saw Stephen Curry lead No. 10 seed Davidson to the Elite Eight.

2008 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2008 NCAA tournament: Scores

Opening Round Game Dayton, Ohio No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 69 , No. 16 Coppin State 60

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 113 , No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 74 No. 9 Arkansas 86 , No. 8 Indiana 72 No. 5 Notre Dame 68 , No. 12 George Mason 50 No. 4 Washington State 71 , No. 13 Winthrop 40 No. 6 Oklahoma 72 , No. 11 St. Joseph's 64 No. 3 Louisville 79 , No. 14 Boise State 61 No. 7 Butler 81 , No. 10 South Alabama 61 No. 2 Tennessee 72 , No. 15 American 57 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 85 , No. 16 Portland State 61 No. 8 UNLV 71 , No. 9 Kent State 58 No. 12 Villanova 75 , No. 5 Clemson 69 No. 13 Siena 83 , No. 4 Vanderbilt 62 No. 11 Kansas State 80 , No. 6 USC 67 No. 3 Wisconsin 71 , No. 14 Cal State Fullerton 56 No. 10 Davidson 82 , No. 7 Gonzaga 76 No. 2 Georgetown 66 , No. 15 UMBC 47 South Regional No. 1 Memphis 87 , No. 16 Texas-Arlington 63 No. 8 Mississippi State 76 , No. 9 Oregon 69 No. 5 Michigan State 72 , No. 12 Temple 61 No. 4 Pittsburgh 82 , No. 13 Oral Roberts 63 No. 6 Marquette 74 , No. 11 Kentucky 66 No. 3 Stanford 77 , No. 14 Cornell 53 No. 7 Miami (FL) 78 , No. 10 Saint Mary's 64 No. 2 Texas 74 , No. 15 Austin Peay 54 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 70 , No. 16 Mississippi Valley State 29 No. 9 Texas A&M 67 , No. 8 BYU 62 No. 12 Western Kentucky 101 , No. 5 Drake 99 (OT) No. 13 San Diego 70 , No. 4 UConn 69 No. 6 Purdue 90 , No. 11 Baylor 79 No. 3 Xavier 73 , No. 14 Georgia 61 No. 7 West Virginia 75 , No. 10 Arizona 65 No. 2 Duke 71 , No. 15 Belmont 70

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 108 , No. 9 Arkansas 77 No. 4 Washington State 61 , No. 5 Notre Dame 41 No. 3 Louisville 78 , No. 6 Oklahoma 48 No. 2 Tennessee 76 , No. 7 Butler 71 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 75 , No. 8 UNLV 56 No. 12 Villanova 84 , No. 13 Siena 72 No. 3 Wisconsin 72 , No. 11 Kansas State 55 No. 10 Davidson 74 , No. 2 Georgetown 70 South Regional No. 1 Memphis 77 , No. 8 Mississippi State 74 No. 5 Michigan State 65 , No. 4 Pittsburgh 54 No. 3 Stanford 82 , No. 6 Marquette 81 (OT) No. 2 Texas 75 , No. 7 Miami (FL) 72 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 51 , No. 9 Texas A&M 49 No. 12 Western Kentucky 72 , No. 13 San Diego 63 No. 3 Xavier 85 , No. 6 Purdue 78 No. 7 West Virginia 73 , No. 2 Duke 67

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 68 , No. 4 Washington State 47 No. 3 Louisville 79 , No. 2 Tennessee 60 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 72 , No. 12 Villanova 57 No. 10 Davidson 73 , No. 3 Wisconsin 56 South Regional No. 1 Memphis 92 , No. 5 Michigan State 74 No. 2 Texas 82 , No. 3 Stanford 62 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 88 , No. 12 Western Kentucky 78 No. 3 Xavier 79 , No. 7 West Virginia 75 (OT)

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 83 , No. 3 Louisville 73 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 59 , No. 10 Davidson 57 | Watch full game South Regional No. 1 Memphis 85 , No. 2 Texas 67 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 76 , No. 3 Xavier 57

Final Four National semifinals No. 1 Kansas 84 , No. 1 North Carolina 66 No. 1 Memphis 78 , No. 1 UCLA 63 National championship No. 1 Kansas 75 , No. 1 Memphis 68 (OT) | Watch full game



2008 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting First Four games):

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 10 Davidson 82-76 No. 7 Gonzaga No. 11 Kansas State 80-67 No. 6 USC No. 12 Villanova 75-69 No. 5 Clemson No. 12 Western Kentucky 101-99 (OT) No. 5 Drake No. 13 Siena 83-62 No. 4 Vanderbilt No. 13 San Diego 70-69 No. 4 UConn SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 10 Davidson 74-70 No. 2 Georgetown No. 12 Villanova 84-72 No. 13 Siena No. 12 Western Kentucky 72-63 No. 13 San Diego SWEET 16 No. 10 Davidson 73-56 No. 3 Wisconsin

2008 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 2008 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Scoring offense

1. Drake (1): 99.0 points per game

2. North Carolina (5): 87.6 points per game

3. Purdue (2): 84.0 points per game

4. Western Kentucky (3): 83.7 points per game

5. Arkansas (2): 81.5 points per game

Scoring defense

1. Washington State (3): 49.7 points per game

2. Notre Dame (2): 55.5 points per game

3. Texas A&M (2): 57.5 points per game

4. UCLA (5): 58.2 points per game

5. Georgetown (2): 60.5 points per game

Rebounding margin

1. Kansas State (2): +13.5

T2. UConn (1): +12.0

T2. American (1): +12.0

4. North Carolina (4): +8.4

5. Kansas (6): +8.0

Individual scoring

Stephen Curry, Davidson (4): 32.0 points per game

Individual rebounding