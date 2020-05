2016 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Villanova won its second national championship in 2016, edging North Carolina on a 3-pointer from Kris Jenkins as time expired.

Jenkins is just the second player to end a title game on a buzzer-beater in NCAA tournament history, joining North Carolina State's Lorenzo Charles (1983). The 27-foot heave gave the Wildcats the program's second title and first since 1985 — the inaugural year of the tournament's current 64-team format.

Oklahoma and Syracuse also reached the Final Four in Houston. The Orange became the first No. 10 seed in tournament history to reach the Final Four. Overall, lower seeded teams performed well during the 2016 NCAA tournament, as double-digit seeds won 14 games.

2016 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2016 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four Dayton, Ohio East: No. 16 Florida Gulf Coast 96, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 65 East: No. 11 Michigan 67, No. 11 Tulsa 62 West: No. 16 Holy Cross 59, No. 16 Southern 55 South: No. 11 Wichita State 70, No. 11 Vanderbilt 50

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 83, No. 16 Florida Gulf Coast 67 No. 2 Xavier 71, No. 15 Weber State 53 No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 70, No. 3 West Virginia 56 No. 4 Kentucky 85, No. 13 Stony Brook 57 No. 5 Indiana 99, No. 12 Chattanooga 74 No. 6 Notre Dame 70, No. 11 Michigan 63 No. 7 Wisconsin 47, No. 10 Pittsburgh 43 No. 9 Providence 70 , No. 8 Southern California 69 West Regional No. 1 Oregon 91, No. 16 Holy Cross 52 No. 2 Oklahoma 82, No. 15 Cal State Bakersfield 68 No. 3 Texas A&M 92, No. 14 Green Bay 65 No. 4 Duke 93, No. 13 UNC Wilmington 85 No. 12 Yale 79, No. 5 Baylor 75 No. 11 Northern Iowa 75, No. 6 Texas 72 No. 10 VCU 75, No. 7 Oregon State 67 No. 8 Saint Joseph's 78, No. 9 Cincinnati 76 South Regional No. 1 Kansas 105, No. 16 Austin Peay 79 No. 2 Villanova 86, No. 15 UNC Asheville 56 No. 3 Miami (Fla.) 79, No. 14 Buffalo 72 No. 13 Hawai'i 77, No. 4 California 66 No. 5 Maryland 79, No. 12 South Dakota State 74 No. 11 Wichita State 65, No. 6 Arizona 55 No. 7 Iowa 72, No. 10 Temple 70 (OT) No. 9 UConn 74, No. 8 Colorado 67 Midwest Regional No. 1 Virginia 81, No. 16 Hampton 45 No. 15 Middle Tennessee 90, No. 2 Michigan State 81 | Watch full game No. 3 Utah 80, No. 14 Fresno State 69 No. 4 Iowa State 94, No. 13 Iona 81 No. 12 Little Rock 85, No. 5 Purdue 83 (2OT) No. 11 Gonzaga 68, No. 6 Seton Hall 52 No. 10 Syracuse 70, No. 7 Dayton 51 No. 9 Butler 71, No. 8 Texas Tech 61

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 85, No. 9 Providence 66 No. 7 Wisconsin 66, No. 2 Xavier 63 No. 5 Indiana 73, No. 4 Kentucky 67 No. 6 Notre Dame 76, No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 75 West Regional No. 1 Oregon 69, No. 8 Saint Joseph's 64 No. 2 Oklahoma 85, No. 10 VCU 81 No. 3 Texas A&M 92, No. 11 Northern Iowa 88 (2OT) | Watch full game No. 4 Duke 71, No. 12 Yale 64 South Regional No. 1 Kansas 73, No. 9 UConn 61 No. 2 Villanova 87, No. 7 Iowa 68 No. 3 Miami (Fla.) 65, No. 11 Wichita State 57 No. 5 Maryland 73, No. 13 Hawai'i 60 Midwest Regional No. 1 Virginia 77, No. 9 Butler 69 No. 11 Gonzaga 82, No. 3 Utah 59 No. 4 Iowa State 78, No. 12 Little Rock 61 No. 10 Syracuse 75, No. 15 Middle Tennessee 50

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 101, No. 5 Indiana 86 No. 6 Notre Dame 61, No. 7 Wisconsin 56 West Regional No. 1 Oregon 82, No. 4 Duke 68 No. 2 Oklahoma 77, No. 3 Texas A&M 63 South Regional No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 5 Maryland 63 No. 2 Villanova 92, No. 3 Miami (Fla.) 69 Midwest Regional No. 1 Virginia 84, No. 4 Iowa State 71 No. 10 Syracuse 63, No. 11 Gonzaga 60

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 88, No. 6 Notre Dame 74 West Regional No. 2 Oklahoma 80, No. 1 Oregon 68 South Regional No. 2 Villanova 64, No. 1 Kansas 59 Midwest Regional No. 10 Syracuse 68, No. 1 Virginia 62

Final Four (Houston, Texas) National semifinals No. 1 North Carolina 83, No. 10 Syracuse 66 No. 2 Villanova 95, No. 2 Oklahoma 51 National championship No. 2 Villanova 77, No. 1 North Carolina 74 | Watch full game



2016 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 15 Middle Tennessee 90-81 No. 2 Michigan State No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 70-56 No. 3 West Virginia No. 13 Hawai'i 77-66 No. 4 California No. 12 Yale 79-75 No. 5 Baylor No. 12 Little Rock 85-83 (2OT) No. 5 Purdue No. 11 Wichita State 65-55 No. 6 Arizona No. 11 Gonzaga 68-52 No. 6 Seton Hall No. 11 Northern Iowa 75-72 No. 6 Texas No. 10 Syracuse 70-51 No. 7 Dayton No. 10 VCU 75-67 No. 7 Oregon State SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 Gonzaga 82-59 No. 3 Utah No. 10 Syracuse 75-50 No. 15 Middle Tennessee SWEET 16 No. 10 Syracuse 63-60 No. 11 Gonzaga ELITE EIGHT No. 10 Syracuse 68-62 No. 1 Virginia

2016 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

Indiana (3) — 86.0 North Carolina (6) — 85.7 UNC Wilmington (1) — 85.0 Villanova (6) — 83.5 Purdue (1) — 83.0

Scoring defense

Pittsburgh (1) — 47.0 Wisconsin (3) — 55.7 Wichita State (3) — 56.7 Gonzaga (3) — 58.0 Southern (1) — 59.0

Rebounding margin