1985 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1985 NCAA tournament was the first NCAA tournament with a 64-team bracket, expanding from the 53-team bracket that was used in 1984. The 64-team format continued until 2001, when the tournament expanded to 65 teams and later 68 teams in 2011.

Villanova upset defending national champion Georgetown 66-64 in the national championship. The No. 8 seeded Wildcats remain the lowest seed to win the title.

This year's event is also notable in that it was the last one before the shot clock. The Final Four also had three teams from the same conference (Big East): Villanova, Georgetown and St. John's.

1985 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

1985 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Georgetown 68 , No. 16 Lehigh 43 No. 8 Temple 60 , No. 9 Virginia Tech 57 No. 5 SMU 85 , No. 12 Old Dominion 68 No. 4 Loyola Chicago 59 , No. 13 Iona 58 No. 6 Georgia 67 , No. 11 Wichita State 59 No. 3 Illinois 76 , No. 14 Northeastern 57 No. 7 Syracuse 70 , No. 10 DePaul 65 No. 2 Georgia Tech 65 , No. 15 Mercer 58 Midwest Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 96 , No. 16 North Carolina A&T 83 No. 9 Illinois State 58 , No. 8 Southern California 55 No. 5 Louisiana Tech 78 , No. 12 Pittsburgh 54 No. 4 Ohio State 75 , No. 13 Iowa State 64 No. 11 Boston College 55 , No. 6 Texas Tech 53 No. 3 Duke 75 , No. 14 Pepperdine 62 No. 7 UAB 70 , No. 10 Michigan State 68 No. 2 Memphis State 67 , No. 15 Penn 55 Southeast Regional No. 1 Michigan 59 , No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 55 No. 8 Villanova 51 , No. 9 Dayton 49 No. 5 Maryland 69 , No. 12 Miami (Ohio) 68 (OT) No. 13 Navy 78 , No. 4 LSU 55 No. 11 Auburn 59 , No. 6 Purdue 58 No. 3 Kansas 49 , No. 14 Ohio 38 No. 7 Notre Dame 79 , No. 10 Oregon State 70 No. 2 North Carolina 76 , No. 15 Middle Tennessee State 57 West Regional No. 1 St. John's 83 , No. 16 Southern 59 No. 9 Arkansas 63 , No. 8 Iowa 54 No. 12 Kentucky 66 , No. 5 Washington 58 No. 4 UNLV 85 , No. 13 San Diego State 80 No. 11 UTEP 79 , No. 6 Tulsa 75 No. 3 NC State 65 , No. 14 Nevada 56 No. 7 Alabama 50 , No. 10 Arizona 41 No. 2 VCU 81 , No. 15 Marshall 65

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Georgetown 63 , No. 8 Temple 46 No. 4 Loyola Chicago 70 , No. 5 SMU 57 No. 3 Illinois 74 , No. 6 Georgia 58 No. 2 Georgia Tech 70 , No. 7 Syracuse 53 Midwest Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 75 , No. 9 Illinois State 69 No. 5 Louisiana Tech 79 , No. 4 Ohio State 67 No. 11 Boston College 74 , No. 3 Duke 73 No. 2 Memphis State 67 , No. 7 UAB 66 (OT) Southeast Regional No. 8 Villanova 59 , No. 1 Michigan 55 No. 5 Maryland 64 , No. 13 Navy 59 No. 11 Auburn 66 , No. 3 Kansas 64 No. 2 North Carolina 60 , No. 7 Notre Dame 58 West Regional No. 1 St. John's 68 , No. 9 Arkansas 65 No. 12 Kentucky 64 , No. 4 UNLV 61 No. 3 NC State 86 , No. 11 UTEP 73 No. 7 Alabama 63 , No. 2 VCU 59

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Georgetown 65 , No. 4 Loyola Chicago 53 No. 2 Georgia Tech 61 , No. 3 Illinois 53 Midwest Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 86 , No. 5 Louisiana Tech 84 (OT) No. 2 Memphis State 59 , No. 11 Boston College 57 Southeast Regional No. 8 Villanova 46 , No. 5 Maryland 43 No. 2 North Carolina 62 , No. 11 Auburn 56 West Regional No. 1 St. John's 86 , No. 12 Kentucky 70 No. 3 NC State 61 , No. 7 Alabama 55

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 Georgetown 60 , No. 2 Georgia Tech 54 Midwest Regional No. 2 Memphis State 63 , No. 1 Oklahoma 61 Southeast Regional No. 8 Villanova 56 , No. 2 North Carolina 44 West Regional No. 1 St. John's 69 , No. 3 NC State 60

Final Four (Lexington, Kentucky) National semifinals No. 1 Georgetown 77 , No. 1 St. John's 59 No. 8 Villanova 52 , No. 2 Memphis State 45 National championship No. 8 Villanova 66 , No. 1 Georgetown 64 | Watch full replay



1985 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 11 Auburn 59-58 No. 6 Purdue No. 11 UTEP 79-75 No. 6 Tulsa No. 12 Kentucky 66-58 No. 5 Washington No. 13 Navy 78-55 No. 4 LSU No. 11 Boston College 55-53 No. 6 Texas Tech SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 Auburn 66-64 No. 3 Kansas No. 11 Boston College 74-73 No. 3 Duke No. 12 Kentucky 64-61 No. 4 UNLV

1985 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1985 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Kenny Walker, Kentucky (3): 25.0 points per game

Individual rebounding

Karl Malone, Louisiana Tech (3): 13.3 rebounds per game

Records