1997 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Arizona became the first team since tournament expansion to 64 teams in 1985 to defeat three No. 1 seeds en route to winning the 1997 NCAA tournament. Arizona beat defending champion Kentucky in the final.

The Final Four was in Indianapolis, with Minnesota and North Carolina also making it, though the Golden Gophers later vacated their appearance.

In other notable events, No. 14 seed Chattanooga reached the Sweet 16 and No. 15 seed Coppin State shocked No. 2 South Carolina. This was also the final NCAA tournament appearance for North Carolina coach Dean Smith.

1997 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1997 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 82 , No. 16 Fairfield 74 No. 9 Colorado 80 , No. 8 Indiana 62 No. 5 California 55 , No. 12 Princeton 52 No. 4 Villanova 101 , No. 13 Long Island 91 No. 6 Louisville 65 , No. 11 UMass 57 No. 3 New Mexico 59 , No. 14 Old Dominion 55 No. 10 Texas 71 , No. 7 Wisconsin 58 No. 15 Coppin State 78 , No. 2 South Carolina 65 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kansas 78 , No. 16 Jackson State 64 No. 8 Purdue 83 , No. 9 Rhode Island 76 (OT) No. 12 College of Charleston 75 , No. 5 Maryland 66 No. 4 Arizona 65 , No. 13 South Alabama 57 No. 6 Illinois 90 , No. 11 USC 77 No. 14 Chattanooga 73 , No. 3 Georgia 70 No. 10 Providence 81 , No. 7 Marquette 59 No. 2 Duke 71 , No. 15 Murray State 68 Midwest Regional No. 1 Minnesota 78 , No. 16 Southwest Texas State 46 No. 9 Temple 62 , No. 8 Ole Miss 40 No. 5 Tulsa 81 , No. 12 Boston University 52 No. 4 Clemson 68 , No. 13 Miami (Ohio) 56 No. 6 Iowa State 69 , No. 11 Illinois State 57 No. 3 Cincinnati 86 , No. 14 Butler 69 No. 7 Xavier 80 , No. 10 Vanderbilt 68 No. 2 UCLA 109 , No. 15 Charleston Southern 75 West Regional No. 1 Kentucky 92 , No. 16 Montana 54 No. 8 Iowa 73 , No. 9 Virginia 60 No. 5 Boston College 73 , No. 12 Valparaiso 66 No. 4 Saint Joseph's 75 , No. 13 Pacific 65 No. 6 Stanford 80 , No. 11 Oklahoma 67 No. 3 Wake Forest 68 , No. 14 Saint Mary's 46 No. 7 UNC Charlotte 79 , No. 10 Georgetown 67 No. 2 Utah 75 , No. 15 Navy 61

Second Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 73 , No. 9 Colorado 56 No. 5 California 75 , No. 4 Villanova 68 No. 6 Louisville 64 , No. 3 New Mexico 63 No. 10 Texas 82 , No. 15 Coppin State 81 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kansas 75 , No. 8 Purdue 61 No. 4 Arizona 73 , No. 12 College of Charleston 69 No. 14 Chattanooga 75 , No. 6 Illinois 63 No. 10 Providence 98 , No. 2 Duke 87 Midwest Regional No. 1 Minnesota 76 , No. 9 Temple 57 No. 4 Clemson 65 , No. 5 Tulsa 59 No. 6 Iowa State 67 , No. 3 Cincinnati 66 No. 2 UCLA 96 , No. 7 Xavier 83 West Regional No. 1 Kentucky 75 , No. 8 Iowa 69 No. 4 Saint Joseph's 81 , No. 5 Boston College 77 (OT) No. 6 Stanford 72 , No. 3 Wake Forest 66 No. 2 Utah 77 , No. 7 UNC Charlotte 58

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 63 , No. 5 California 57 No. 6 Louisville 78 , No. 10 Texas 63 Southeast Regional No. 4 Arizona 85 , No. 1 Kansas 82 No. 10 Providence 71 , No. 14 Chattanooga 65 Midwest Regional No. 1 Minnesota 90 , No. 4 Clemson 84 (2OT) No. 2 UCLA 74 , No. 6 Iowa State 73 (OT) West Regional No. 1 Kentucky 83 , No. 4 Saint Joseph's 68 No. 2 Utah 82 , No. 6 Stanford 77 (OT)

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 97 , No. 6 Louisville 74 Southeast Regional No. 4 Arizona 96 , No. 10 Providence 92 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 1 Minnesota 80 , No. 2 UCLA 72 West Regional No. 1 Kentucky 72 , No. 2 Utah 59

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 4 Arizona 66 , No. 1 North Carolina 58 No. 1 Kentucky 78 , No. 1 Minnesota 69 National championship No. 4 Arizona 84 , No. 1 Kentucky 79 (OT) | Watch the full game



1997 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 15 Coppin State 78-65 No. 2 South Carolina No. 14 Chattanooga 73-70 No. 3 Georgia No. 12 College of Charleston 75-66 No. 5 Maryland No. 10 Texas 71-58 No. 7 Wisconsin No. 10 Providence 81-59 No. 7 Marquette SECOND ROUND No. 14 Chattanooga 75-63 No. 6 Illinois No. 10 Texas 82-81 No. 15 Coppin State No. 10 Providence 98-87 No. 2 Duke SWEET 16 No. 10 Providence 71-65 No. 14 Chattanooga

1997 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Dedric Willoughby, Iowa State (3) — 24.7

Individual rebounding

Paul Pierce, Kansas (3) — 12.0

Individual assists

Brevin Knight, Stanford (3) — 8.0

