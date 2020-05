1998 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Watch the full game: Valpo beats Ole Miss on Bryce Drew's buzzer-beating 3 in 1998

Kentucky won the 1998 NCAA tournament, the program's second in three years. It was also the Wildcats' third consecutive appearance in the national final. This time, UK beat Utah for the championship.

The Wildcats and Utes were joined by North Carolina and Stanford at the Final Four in San Antonio.

Tournament highlights include Kentucky rallying from double-digit deficits in its final three tournament games and No. 13 Valparaiso making the Sweet 16. Valpo's run included Bryce Drew's buzzer-beating 3-pointer to shock No. 4 Ole Miss.

1998 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.

1998 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 88 , No. 16 Navy 52 No. 8 UNC Charlotte 77 , No. 9 Illinois-Chicago 62 No. 5 Princeton 69 , No. 12 UNLV 57 No. 4 Michigan State 83 , No. 13 Eastern Michigan 71 No. 11 Washington 69 , No. 6 Xavier 68 No. 14 Richmond 62 , No. 3 South Carolina 61 No. 7 Indiana 94 , No. 10 Oklahoma 87 (OT) No. 2 UConn 93 , No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson 85 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 99 , No. 16 Nicholls State 60 No. 9 Illinois State 82 , No. 8 Tennessee 81 (OT) No. 5 Illinois 64 , No. 12 South Alabama 51 No. 4 Maryland 82 , No. 13 Utah State 68 No. 6 Arkansas 74 , No. 11 Nebraska 65 No. 3 Utah 85 , No. 14 San Francisco 68 No. 10 West Virginia 82 , No. 7 Temple 52 No. 2 Cincinnati 65 , No. 15 Northern Arizona 62 South Regional No. 1 Duke 99 , No. 16 Radford 63 No. 8 Oklahoma State 74 , No. 9 George Washington 59 No. 5 Syracuse 63 , No. 12 Iona 61 No. 4 New Mexico 79 , No. 13 Butler 62 No. 6 UCLA 65 , No. 11 Miami (FL) 62 No. 3 Michigan 80 , No. 14 Davidson 61 No. 10 Saint Louis 51 , No. 7 UMass 46 No. 2 Kentucky 82 , No. 15 South Carolina State 67 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 110 , No. 16 Prairie View A&M 52 No. 8 Rhode Island 97 , No. 9 Murray State 74 No. 12 Florida State 96 , No. 5 TCU 87 No. 13 Valparaiso 70 , No. 4 Ole Miss 69 | Watch full game No. 11 Western Michigan 75 , No. 6 Clemson 72 No. 3 Stanford 67 , No. 14 College of Charleston 57 No. 10 Detroit 66 , No. 7 St. John's 64 No. 2 Purdue 95 , No. 15 Delaware 56

Second Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 93 , No. 8 UNC Charlotte 83 (OT) No. 4 Michigan State 63 , No. 5 Princeton 56 No. 11 Washington 81 , No. 14 Richmond 66 No. 2 UConn 78 , No. 7 Indiana 68 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 82 , No. 9 Illinois State 49 No. 4 Maryland 67 , No. 5 Illinois 61 No. 3 Utah 75 , No. 6 Arkansas 69 No. 10 West Virginia 75 , No. 2 Cincinnati 74 South Regional No. 1 Duke 79 , No. 8 Oklahoma State 73 No. 5 Syracuse 56 , No. 4 New Mexico 46 No. 6 UCLA 85 , No. 3 Michigan 82 No. 2 Kentucky 88 , No. 10 Saint Louis 61 Midwest Regional No. 8 Rhode Island 80 , No. 1 Kansas 75 No. 13 Valparaiso 83 , No. 12 Florida State 77 (OT) No. 3 Stanford 83 , No. 11 Western Michigan 65 No. 2 Purdue 80 , No. 10 Detroit 65

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 73 , No. 4 Michigan State 58 No. 2 UConn 75 , No. 11 Washington 74 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 87 , No. 4 Maryland 79 No. 3 Utah 65 , No. 10 West Virginia 62 South Regional No. 1 Duke 80 , No. 5 Syracuse 67 No. 2 Kentucky 94 , No. 6 UCLA 68 Midwest Regional No. 8 Rhode Island 74 , No. 13 Valparaiso 68 No. 3 Stanford 67 , No. 2 Purdue 59

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 75 , No. 2 UConn 64 West Regional No. 3 Utah 76 , No. 1 Arizona 51 South Regional No. 2 Kentucky 86 , No. 1 Duke 84 | Watch full game Midwest Regional No. 3 Stanford 79 , No. 8 Rhode Island 77

Final Four (San Antonio, Texas) National semifinals No. 3 Utah 65 , No. 1 North Carolina 59 No. 2 Kentucky 86 , No. 3 Stanford 85 (OT) National championship No. 2 Kentucky 78 , No. 3 Utah 69 | Watch full game



1998 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 14 Richmond 62-61 No. 3 South Carolina No. 13 Valparaiso 70-69 No. 4 Ole Miss No. 12 Florida State 96-87 No. 5 TCU No. 11 Washington 69-68 No. 6 Xavier No. 11 Western Michigan 75-72 No. 6 Clemson No. 10 West Virginia 82-52 No. 7 Temple No. 10 Saint Louis 51-46 No. 7 UMass No. 10 Detroit 66-64 No. 7 St. John's SECOND ROUND No. 13 Valparaiso 83-77 (OT) No. 12 Florida State No. 11 Washington 81-66 No. 14 Richmond No. 10 West Virginia 75-74 No. 2 Cincinnati

1998 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games played):

Individual scoring

Khalid El-Amin, UConn (4) — 23.3

Individual rebounding

Antawn Jamison, North Carolina (5) — 12.6

Individual assists