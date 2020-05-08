2015 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Duke won its fifth national championship in 2015, beating Wisconsin 68-63 in the title game.

The win marked the Blue Devils' second title in six years, both of which were won on the floor of Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Freshman guard Tyus Jones scored 23 points in the championship game and was named Most Outstanding Player.

Wisconsin reached the national final for the first time since 1941. The Badgers earned a No. 1 seed ahead of the postseason, notably beating previously 38-0 Kentucky in the Final Four. The Wildcats set an NCAA record with 36 consecutive wins to open the season and became the program closest to completing and undefeated season since Indiana (1976).

Michigan State was the only non-No. 1 seed to make the Final Four. In the first 29 years of the tournament's 64-team format, a 7 seed had never reached the national semifinal. The Spartans were the second team to do it in two years (UConn, 2014).

2015 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2015 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four Dayton, Ohio East: No. 11 Dayton 56, No. 11 Boise State 55 South: No. 16 Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77 West: No. 11 Ole Miss 94, No. 11 BYU 90 Midwest: No. 16 Hampton 74, No. 16 Manhattan 64

First Round (Round of 64) Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 79, No. 16 Hampton 56 No. 2 Kansas 75, No. 15 New Mexico State 56 No. 3 Notre Dame 69, No. 14 Northeastern 65 No. 4 Maryland 65, No. 13 Valparaiso 62 No. 5 West Virginia 68, No. 12 Buffalo 62 No. 6 Butler 56, No. 11 Texas 48 No. 7 Wichita State 81, No. 10 Indiana 76 No. 8 Cincinnati 66, No. 9 Purdue 65 (OT) West Regional No. 1 Wisconsin 86, No. 16 Coastal Carolina 72 No. 2 Arizona 93, No. 15 Texas Southern 72 No. 14 Georgia State 57, No. 3 Baylor 56 | Watch full game No. 4 North Carolina 67, No. 13 Harvard 65 No. 5 Arkansas 56, No. 12 Wofford 53 No. 6 Xavier 76, No. 11 Ole Miss 57 No. 10 Ohio State 75, No. 7 VCU 72 (OT) No. 8 Oregon 79, No. 9 Oklahoma State 73 East Regional No. 1 Villanova 93, No. 16 Lafayette 52 No. 2 Virginia 79, No. 15 Belmont 67 No. 3 Oklahoma 69, No. 14 Albany 60 No. 4 Louisville 57, No. 13 UC Irvine 55 No. 5 Northern Iowa 71, No. 12 Wyoming 54 No. 11 Dayton 66, No 6 Providence 53 No. 7 Michigan State 70, No. 10 Georgia 63 No. 8 NC State 66, No. 9 LSU 65 South Regional No. 1 Duke 85, No. 16 Robert Morris 56 No. 2 Gonzaga 86, No. 15 North Dakota State 76 No. 14 UAB 60, No. 3 Iowa State 59 No. 4 Georgetown 84, No. 13 Eastern Washington 74 No. 5 Utah 57, No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 50 No. 11 UCLA 60, No. 6 SMU 59 No. 7 Iowa 83, No. 10 Davidson 52 No. 8 San Diego State 76, No. 9 St. John's 64

Second Round (Round of 32) Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 64, No. 8 Cincinnati 51 No. 7 Wichita State 78, No. 2 Kansas 65 No. 3 Notre Dame 67, No. 6 Butler 64 (OT) No. 5 West Virginia 69, No. 4 Maryland 59 West Regional No. 1 Wisconsin 72, No. 8 Oregon 65 No. 2 Arizona 73, No. 10 Ohio State 58 No. 6 Xavier 75, No. 14 Georgia State 67 No. 4 North Carolina 87, No. 5 Arkansas 78 East Regional No. 8 NC State 71, No. 1 Villanova 68 No. 7 Michigan State 60, No. 2 Virginia 54 No. 3 Oklahoma 72, No. 11 Dayton 66 No. 4 Louisville 66, No. 5 Northern Iowa 53 South Regional No. 1 Duke 68, No. 8 San Diego State 49 No. 2 Gonzaga 87, No. 7 Iowa 68 No. 11 UCLA 92, No. 14 UAB 75 No. 5 Utah 75, No. 4 Georgetown 64

Sweet 16 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 78, No. 5 West Virginia 39 No. 3 Notre Dame 81, No. 7 Wichita State 70 West Regional No. 1 Wisconsin 79, No. 4 North Carolina 72 No. 2 Arizona 68, No. 6 Xavier 60 East Regional No. 4 Louisville 75, No. 8 NC State 65 No. 7 Michigan State 62, No. 3 Oklahoma 58 South Regional No. 1 Duke 63, No. 5 Utah 57 No. 2 Gonzaga 74, No. 11 UCLA 62

Elite Eight Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 68, No. 3 Notre Dame 66 | Watch full game West Regional No. 1 Wisconsin 85, No. 2 Arizona 78 East Regional No. 7 Michigan State 76, No. 4 Louisville 70 (OT) South Regional No. 1 Duke 66, No. 2 Gonzaga 52

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 1 Duke 81, No. 7 Michigan State 61 No. 1 Wisconsin 71, No. 1 Kentucky 64 | Watch full game National championship No. 1 Duke 68, No. 1 Wisconsin 63 | Watch full game



2015 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 14 Georgia State 57-56 No. 3 Baylor No. 14 UAB 60-59 No. 3 Iowa State No. 11 UCLA 60-59 No. 6 SMU No. 11 Dayton 66-53 No. 6 Providence No. 10 Ohio State 75-72 (OT) No. 7 VCU SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 UCLA 92-75 No. 14 UAB

2015 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

BYU (1) — 90.0 Villanova (2) — 80.5 Arizona (4) — 78.0 North Florida (1) — 77.0 Wichita State (3) — 76.3

Scoring defense

Boise State, Wofford, Texas (1 each) — 56.0 Duke (6) — 56.3 Kentucky (5) — 56.6

Rebounding margin

Baylor (1) — +18.0 Northeastern (1) — +16.0 Purdue and Texas (1 each) — +13.0 North Florida (1) — +11.0 Gonzaga (4) — +9.5

Individual scoring

Tyler Haws, BYU (1) — 33.0 Joseph Young, Oregon (2) — 28.5 Beau Beech, North Florida (1) — 28.0

Individual rebounding