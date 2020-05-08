2015 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Duke won its fifth national championship in 2015, beating Wisconsin 68-63 in the title game.
The win marked the Blue Devils' second title in six years, both of which were won on the floor of Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. Freshman guard Tyus Jones scored 23 points in the championship game and was named Most Outstanding Player.
Wisconsin reached the national final for the first time since 1941. The Badgers earned a No. 1 seed ahead of the postseason, notably beating previously 38-0 Kentucky in the Final Four. The Wildcats set an NCAA record with 36 consecutive wins to open the season and became the program closest to completing and undefeated season since Indiana (1976).
Michigan State was the only non-No. 1 seed to make the Final Four. In the first 29 years of the tournament's 64-team format, a 7 seed had never reached the national semifinal. The Spartans were the second team to do it in two years (UConn, 2014).
2015 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click here for printable bracket
2015 NCAA tournament: Scores
- First Four
- Dayton, Ohio
- East: No. 11 Dayton 56, No. 11 Boise State 55
- South: No. 16 Robert Morris 81, North Florida 77
- West: No. 11 Ole Miss 94, No. 11 BYU 90
- Midwest: No. 16 Hampton 74, No. 16 Manhattan 64
- Dayton, Ohio
- First Round (Round of 64)
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 79, No. 16 Hampton 56
- No. 2 Kansas 75, No. 15 New Mexico State 56
- No. 3 Notre Dame 69, No. 14 Northeastern 65
- No. 4 Maryland 65, No. 13 Valparaiso 62
- No. 5 West Virginia 68, No. 12 Buffalo 62
- No. 6 Butler 56, No. 11 Texas 48
- No. 7 Wichita State 81, No. 10 Indiana 76
- No. 8 Cincinnati 66, No. 9 Purdue 65 (OT)
- West Regional
- No. 1 Wisconsin 86, No. 16 Coastal Carolina 72
- No. 2 Arizona 93, No. 15 Texas Southern 72
- No. 14 Georgia State 57, No. 3 Baylor 56 | Watch full game
- No. 4 North Carolina 67, No. 13 Harvard 65
- No. 5 Arkansas 56, No. 12 Wofford 53
- No. 6 Xavier 76, No. 11 Ole Miss 57
- No. 10 Ohio State 75, No. 7 VCU 72 (OT)
- No. 8 Oregon 79, No. 9 Oklahoma State 73
- East Regional
- No. 1 Villanova 93, No. 16 Lafayette 52
- No. 2 Virginia 79, No. 15 Belmont 67
- No. 3 Oklahoma 69, No. 14 Albany 60
- No. 4 Louisville 57, No. 13 UC Irvine 55
- No. 5 Northern Iowa 71, No. 12 Wyoming 54
- No. 11 Dayton 66, No 6 Providence 53
- No. 7 Michigan State 70, No. 10 Georgia 63
- No. 8 NC State 66, No. 9 LSU 65
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 85, No. 16 Robert Morris 56
- No. 2 Gonzaga 86, No. 15 North Dakota State 76
- No. 14 UAB 60, No. 3 Iowa State 59
- No. 4 Georgetown 84, No. 13 Eastern Washington 74
- No. 5 Utah 57, No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 50
- No. 11 UCLA 60, No. 6 SMU 59
- No. 7 Iowa 83, No. 10 Davidson 52
- No. 8 San Diego State 76, No. 9 St. John's 64
- Midwest Regional
- Second Round (Round of 32)
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 64, No. 8 Cincinnati 51
- No. 7 Wichita State 78, No. 2 Kansas 65
- No. 3 Notre Dame 67, No. 6 Butler 64 (OT)
- No. 5 West Virginia 69, No. 4 Maryland 59
- West Regional
- No. 1 Wisconsin 72, No. 8 Oregon 65
- No. 2 Arizona 73, No. 10 Ohio State 58
- No. 6 Xavier 75, No. 14 Georgia State 67
- No. 4 North Carolina 87, No. 5 Arkansas 78
- East Regional
- No. 8 NC State 71, No. 1 Villanova 68
- No. 7 Michigan State 60, No. 2 Virginia 54
- No. 3 Oklahoma 72, No. 11 Dayton 66
- No. 4 Louisville 66, No. 5 Northern Iowa 53
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 68, No. 8 San Diego State 49
- No. 2 Gonzaga 87, No. 7 Iowa 68
- No. 11 UCLA 92, No. 14 UAB 75
- No. 5 Utah 75, No. 4 Georgetown 64
- Midwest Regional
- Sweet 16
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 78, No. 5 West Virginia 39
- No. 3 Notre Dame 81, No. 7 Wichita State 70
- West Regional
- No. 1 Wisconsin 79, No. 4 North Carolina 72
- No. 2 Arizona 68, No. 6 Xavier 60
- East Regional
- No. 4 Louisville 75, No. 8 NC State 65
- No. 7 Michigan State 62, No. 3 Oklahoma 58
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 63, No. 5 Utah 57
- No. 2 Gonzaga 74, No. 11 UCLA 62
- Midwest Regional
- Elite Eight
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 68, No. 3 Notre Dame 66 | Watch full game
- West Regional
- No. 1 Wisconsin 85, No. 2 Arizona 78
- East Regional
- No. 7 Michigan State 76, No. 4 Louisville 70 (OT)
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 66, No. 2 Gonzaga 52
- Midwest Regional
- Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- National semifinals
- No. 1 Duke 81, No. 7 Michigan State 61
- No. 1 Wisconsin 71, No. 1 Kentucky 64 | Watch full game
- National championship
- No. 1 Duke 68, No. 1 Wisconsin 63 | Watch full game
- National semifinals
2015 NCAA tournament: Upsets
The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):
|TEAM
|SCORE
|OPPONENT
|FIRST ROUND (Round of 64)
|No. 14 Georgia State
|57-56
|No. 3 Baylor
|No. 14 UAB
|60-59
|No. 3 Iowa State
|No. 11 UCLA
|60-59
|No. 6 SMU
|No. 11 Dayton
|66-53
|No. 6 Providence
|No. 10 Ohio State
|75-72 (OT)
|No. 7 VCU
|SECOND ROUND (Round of 32)
|No. 11 UCLA
|92-75
|No. 14 UAB
2015 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:
Scoring offense
- BYU (1) — 90.0
- Villanova (2) — 80.5
- Arizona (4) — 78.0
- North Florida (1) — 77.0
- Wichita State (3) — 76.3
Scoring defense
- Boise State, Wofford, Texas (1 each) — 56.0
- Duke (6) — 56.3
- Kentucky (5) — 56.6
Rebounding margin
- Baylor (1) — +18.0
- Northeastern (1) — +16.0
- Purdue and Texas (1 each) — +13.0
- North Florida (1) — +11.0
- Gonzaga (4) — +9.5
Individual scoring
- Tyler Haws, BYU (1) — 33.0
- Joseph Young, Oregon (2) — 28.5
- Beau Beech, North Florida (1) — 28.0
Individual rebounding
- Taurean Prince, Baylor (1) — 15.0
- Jordan Mickey, LSU (1) — 14.0
- Bobby Portis, Arkansas (2) — 13.5