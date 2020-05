2014 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

UConn won its second national championship in four years in 2014, beating Kentucky 70-64 in the title game.

The Huskies became the first 7-seed to win a championship in tournament history while also playing in a championship game with the highest seed total of all time (15). Senior point guard Shabazz Napier scored 22 against the Wildcats to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

Kentucky — a No. 8 seed — was the lowest-seeded team to reach the Final Four, joined by No. 1 seed Florida and No. 2 Wisconsin. The Wildcats became just the third 8-seed to play for the national championship since 1985. One of their most notable wins came in the Round of 32, upsetting 35-0 Wichita State. The Shockers were the first team to reach the NCAA tournament unbeaten since UNLV (1991).

UConn and Kentucky were two of five teams seeded seventh or lower to reach the Sweet 16 along with No. 10 seed Stanford and 11-seeds Dayton and Tennessee.

2014 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2014 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four Dayton, Ohio South: No. 16 Albany 71, No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 64 Midwest: No. 16 Cal Poly 81, No. 16 Texas Southern 69 Midwest: No. 12 NC State 74, No. 12 Xavier 59 Midwest: No. 11 Tennessee 78, No. 11 Iowa 65

First Round (Round of 64) Midwest Regional No. 1 Wichita State 64, No. 16 Cal Poly 37 No. 2 Michigan 57, No. 15 Wofford 40 No. 14 Mercer 78, No. 3 Duke 71 No. 4 Louisville 71, No. 13 Manhattan 64 No. 5 Saint Louis 83, No. 12 NC State 80 (OT) No. 11 Tennessee 86, No. 6 UMass 67 No. 7 Texas 87 No. 10 Arizona State 85 No. 8 Kentucky 56, No. 9 Kansas State 49 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 68, No. 16 Weber State 59 No. 2 Wisconsin 75, No. 15 American 35 No. 3 Creighton 76, No. 14 Louisiana 66 No. 4 San Diego State 73, No. 13 New Mexico State 69 (OT) No. 12 North Dakota State 80, No. 5 Oklahoma 75 No. 6 Baylor 74, No. 11 Nebraska 60 No. 7 Oregon 87, No. 10 BYU 68 No. 8 Gonzaga 85, No. 9 Oklahoma State 77 East Regional No. 1 Virginia 70, No. 16 Coastal Carolina 59 No. 2 Villanova 73, No. 15 Milwaukee 53 No. 3 Iowa State 93, No. 14 North Carolina Central 75 No. 4 Michigan State 93, No. 13 Delaware 78 No. 12 Harvard 61, No. 5 Cincinnati 57 No. 6 North Carolina 79, No. 11 Providence 77 No. 7 UConn 89, No. 10 Saint Joseph's 81 (OT) No. 8 Memphis 71, No. 9 George Washington 66 South Regional No. 1 Florida 67, No. 16 Albany 55 No. 2 Kansas 80, No. 15 Eastern Kentucky 69 No. 3 Syracuse 77, No. 14 Western Michigan 53 No. 4 UCLA 76, No. 13 Tulsa 59 No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 77, No. 5 VCU 75 (OT) No. 11 Dayton 60, No. 6 Ohio State 59 | Watch full game No. 10 Stanford 58, No. 7 New Mexico 53 No. 9 Pittsburgh 77, No. 8 Colorado 48

Second Round (Round of 32) Midwest Regional No. 8 Kentucky 78, No. 1 Wichita State 76 | Watch full game No. 2 Michigan 79, No. 7 Texas 65 No. 11 Tennessee 83, No. 14 Mercer 63 No. 4 Louisville 66, No. 5 Saint Louis 51 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 84, No. 8 Gonzaga 61 No. 2 Wisconsin 85, No. 7 Oregon 77 No. 6 Baylor 85, No. 3 Creighton 55 No. 4 San Diego State 63, No. 12 North Dakota State 44 East Regional No. 1 Virginia 78, No. 8 Memphis 60 No. 7 UConn 77, No. 7 Villanova 65 No. 6 Iowa State 85, No. 6 North Carolina 83 No. 4 Michigan State 80, No. 12 Harvard 73 South Regional No. 1 Florida 61, No. 9 Pittsburgh 45 No. 10 Stanford 60, No. 2 Kansas 57 No. 11 Dayton 55, No. 3 Syracuse 53 No. 4 UCLA 77, No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 65

Sweet 16 Midwest Regional No. 8 Kentucky 74, No. 4 Louisville 69 No. 2 Michigan 73, No. 11 Tennessee 71 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 70, No. 4 San Diego State 64 No. 2 Wisconsin 69, No. 6 Baylor 52 East Regional No. 4 Michigan State 61, No. 1 Virginia 59 No. 7 UConn 81, No. 3 Iowa State 76 South Regional No. 1 Florida 79, No. 4 UCLA 68 No. 11 Dayton 82, No. 10 Stanford 72

Elite Eight Midwest Regional No. 8 Kentucky 75, No. 2 Michigan 72 West Regional No. 2 Wisconsin 64, No. 1 Arizona 63 (OT) | Watch full game East Regional No. 7 UConn 60, No. 4 Michigan State 54 South Regional No. 1 Florida 62, No. 11 Dayton 52

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 7 UConn 63, No. 1 Florida 53 No. 8 Kentucky 74 , No. 2 Wisconsin 73 National championship No. 7 UConn 60, No. 8 Kentucky 54



2014 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 14 Mercer 78-71 No. 3 Duke No. 12 Harvard 61-57 No. 5 Cincinnati No. 12 North Dakota State 80-75 No. 5 Oklahoma No. 12 Stephen F. Austin 77-75 (OT) No. 5 VCU No. 11 Dayton 60-59 No. 6 Ohio State No. 11 Tennessee 86-67 No. 6 UMass No. 10 Stanford 58-53 No. 7 New Mexico SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 Dayton 55-53 No. 3 Syracuse No. 11 Tennessee 83-63 No. 14 Mercer No. 10 Stanford 60-57 No. 2 Kansas SWEET 16 No. 11 Dayton 82-72 No. 10 Stanford

2014 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense

Arizona State (1) — 85.0 Iowa State (3) — 84.7 Oregon (2) — 82.0 North Carolina (2) and Saint Joseph's (1) —81.0

Scoring defense

Syracuse (2) — 54.0 Pittsburgh (2) — 54.5 Kansas State (1) — 56.0 Florida (5) — 56.6 Wofford (1) — 57.0

Rebounding margin

Kansas (2) — +11.0 Tennessee (4) — +8.8 Albany (2) and Duke (1) — 8.0 North Carolina (2) — +7.5 Kentucky (6) — +7.3

Individual scoring

Aaric Murray, Texas Southern (1) — 38.0 Bryce Cotton, Providence (1) — 36.0 Jeremy Ingram, North Carolina Central (1) — 28.0

Individual rebounding