1996 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1996 NCAA tournament saw Kentucky march to the national title with a win against Syracuse in the final. The Wildcats won their games by 38, 24, 31, 20, 7 and 9 points. Get the 1996 March Madness bracket, scores and what you need to know below.

Mississippi State and UMass also reached the Final Four, but the Minutemen's appearance in the national semifinals was later vacated. In one notable upset, No. 13 seed Princeton upset defending national champion No. 4 UCLA in the first round.

1996 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1996 NCAA tournament: Scores, results

First Round East Regional No. 1 UMass 92 , No. 16 UCF 70 No. 9 Stanford 66 , No. 8 Bradley 58 No. 12 Arkansas 86 , No. 5 Penn State 80 No. 4 Marquette 68 , No. 13 Monmouth 44 No. 6 North Carolina 83 , No. 11 New Orleans 62 No. 3 Texas Tech 74 , No. 14 Northern Illinois 73 No. 7 New Mexico 69 , No. 10 Kansas State 48 No. 2 Georgetown 93 , No. 15 Mississippi Valley State 56 Midwest Regional No. 16 Kentucky 110 , No. 16 San Jose State 72 No. 9 Virginia Tech 61 , No. 8 Green Bay 49 No. 5 Iowa State 74 , No. 12 California 64 No. 4 Utah 72 , No. 13 Canisius 43 No. 6 Louisville 82 , No. 11 Tulsa 80 (OT) No. 3 Villanova 92 , No. 14 Portland 58 No. 10 Texas 80 , No. 7 Michigan 76 No. 2 Wake Forest 62 , No. 15 Northeast Louisiana 50 Southeast Regional No. 1 UConn 68 , No. 16 Colgate 59 No. 9 Eastern Michigan 75 , No. 8 Duke 60 No. 5 Mississippi State 58 , No. 12 VCU 51 No. 13 Princeton 43 , No. 4 UCLA 41 |Â Watch the full game No. 11 Boston College 64 , No. 6 Indiana 51 No. 3 Georgia Tech 90 , No. 14 Austin Peay 79 No. 7 Temple 61 , No. 10 Oklahoma 43 No. 2 Cincinnati 66 , No. 15 UNC Greensboro 61 West Regional No. 1 Purdue 73 , No. 16 Western Carolina 71 No. 8 Georgia 81 , No. 9 Clemson 74 No. 12 Drexel 75 , No. 5 Memphis 63 No. 4 Syracuse 88 , No. 13 Montana State 55 No. 6 Iowa 81 , No. 11 George Washington 79 No. 3 Arizona 90 , No. 14 Valparaiso 51 No. 10 Santa Clara 91 , No. 7 Maryland 79 No. 2 Kansas 92 , No. 15 South Carolina State 54

Second Round East Regional No. 1 UMass 79 , No. 9 Stanford 74 No. 12 Arkansas 65 , No. 4 Marquette 56 No. 3 Texas Tech 92 , No. 6 North Carolina 73 No. 2 Georgetown 75 , No. 7 New Mexico 65 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 84 , No. 9 Virginia Tech 60 No. 4 Utah 73 , No. 5 Iowa State 67 No. 6 Louisville 68 , No. 3 Villanova 64 No. 2 Wake Forest 65 , No. 10 Texas 62 Southeast Regional No. 1 UConn 95 , No. 9 Eastern Michigan 81 No. 5 Mississippi State 63 , No. 13 Princeton 41 No. 3 Georgia Tech 103 , No. 11 Boston College 89 No. 2 Cincinnati 78 , No. 7 Temple 65 West Regional No. 8 Georgia 76 , No. 1 Purdue 69 No. 4 Syracuse 69 , No. 12 Drexel 58 No. 3 Arizona 87 , No. 6 Iowa 73 No. 2 Kansas 76 , No. 10 Santa Clara 51

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 UMass 79 , No. 12 Arkansas 63 No. 2 Georgetown 98 , No. 3 Texas Tech 90 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 101 , No. 4 Utah 70 No. 2 Wake Forest 60 , No. 6 Louisville 59 Southeast Regional No. 5 Mississippi State 60 , No. 1 UConn 55 No. 2 Cincinnati 87 , No. 3 Georgia Tech 70 West Regional No. 4 Syracuse 83 , No. 8 Georgia 81 (OT) No. 2 Kansas 83 , No. 3 Arizona 80

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 UMass 86 , No. 2 Georgetown 62 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kentucky 83 , No. 2 Wake Forest 63 Southeast Regional No. 5 Mississippi State 73 , No. 2 Cincinnati 63 West Regional No. 4 Syracuse 60 , No. 2 Kansas 57

Final Four (East Rutherford, New Jersey) National semifinals No. 1 Kentucky 81 , No. 1 UMass 74 No. 4 Syracuse 77 , No. 5 Mississippi State 69 National championship No. 1 Kentucky 76 , No. 4 Syracuse 67



1996 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 13 Princeton 43-41 No. 4 UCLA No. 12 Arkansas 86-80 No. 5 Penn State No. 12 Drexel 75-63 No. 5 Memphis No. 11 Boston College 64-51 No. 6 Indiana No. 10 Texas 80-76 No. 7 Michigan No. 10 Santa Clara 91-79 No. 7 Maryland SECOND ROUND No. 12 Arkansas 65-56 No. 4 Marquette

1996 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Allen Iverson, Georgetown (4) — 27.8

Individual rebounding

Tim Duncan, Wake Forest (4) — 13.0

Individual assists